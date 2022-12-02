3 Singers Earn Top Scores In Section and Make First Chair At Pre-Area. On Thursday, December 1, 15 SSHS Choir students competed at the Texas Music Educators Association Region 4 Pre-Area Contest. These students were region qualifiers or alternates from a contest in October. Twelve of these students earned one of the top five chairs in their section to advance to Area auditions on January 7, at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Area is the last step to becoming a member of the All State Choir. They will compete against students from regions 2, 3, and 25 to earn one of the top 8 tenor/bass spots or 10 soprano/alto spots.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO