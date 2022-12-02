Read full article on original website
Wildcat Basketball Goes 2-2 in Mansfield ISD Tourney
Coach Brandon Shaver’s team takes Tuesday off in preparation for their second tournament appearance of the 2022-23 season. Wildcat basketball this weekend heads to Houston for the Stafford Invitational. That tourney runs Thurs-Sat. Dec. 8-10. Last weekend Sulphur Springs headed to the DFW metroplex for Mansfield ISD’s Spring Creek...
K12@Dallas
Four down and two more to go
What started as a back-and-forth bout between the teams ended in victory for the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears against the Melissa Cardinals in last week’s UIL State Quarterfinal game. Once the team was able gain their momentum after a game changing interception, the Golden Bears were ready to bring it on home.
KLTV
Lufkin Defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Hoopfest Tournament Championship between the Lufkin Panthers and the Longview Lobos would have Lufkin coming out strong from the three point range. Austin Brown who would be good multiple times from behind the three point line throughout the game put up double digits. Longview would...
Longview, Texas State Champion Quarterback Set to Leave Texas A&M Aggies After 2022 Season
In 2018, Haynes King lead the Longview Lobos to their first state championship in 80 years. He lead the Lobos one more year before starting college at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Just before the 2021 season, King was named the starter but a broken leg sidelined him. Before this season began, King once again won the starting job. This time it wasn't injuries that sidelined him, but some rocky starts. It appears now that King will be leaving Texas A&M.
Terrell, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Terrell. The Trinity Christian Academy - Paris basketball team will have a game with Poetry Community Christian School on December 05, 2022, 14:00:00.
SSHS Choir Sending 12 To TMEA Area Contest
3 Singers Earn Top Scores In Section and Make First Chair At Pre-Area. On Thursday, December 1, 15 SSHS Choir students competed at the Texas Music Educators Association Region 4 Pre-Area Contest. These students were region qualifiers or alternates from a contest in October. Twelve of these students earned one of the top five chairs in their section to advance to Area auditions on January 7, at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Area is the last step to becoming a member of the All State Choir. They will compete against students from regions 2, 3, and 25 to earn one of the top 8 tenor/bass spots or 10 soprano/alto spots.
Obituary – Micah Swanson
A funeral service for Micah Swanson, age 27, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Ronnie Miller and Robert Burns officiating. Interment will follow at Rockdale Cemetery with Dakota Gilliard, Joe Weddle, Carlton Goldsmith, Chris Johnson, Jake Fraizer and Jordan West serving as pallbearers and Gun Barrell City Fire Dept, Hopkins County Ems, Ellis Co ESD-6, Medical Jets, Daniel Brandenburgh, Joel Fraizer, Colton Burns, Collin Burns and Josh Miller serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Swanson passed away on December 3, 2022.
SSHS Auto Tech Students Partner With Jay Hodge In Readiness For North Texas Automobile Dealers Contest
Buxton Wins Engine Precision Measuring Station Part Of 2-Day Event. Sulphur Springs High School automotive technology students Austin Buxton and Matthew Brown participated in the 2022 North Texas Automobile Dealers (NTXAD) contest December 2-3, 2022, at Texas Motor Speedway. The SSHS automotive program partnered with Jay Hodge Chevrolet to provide training, diagnostic equipment, and temporary use of a new vehicle for the contest.
William Sidebottom
Funeral arrangements for William Sidebottom, 81, of Sulphur Springs are pending. Peters Funeral Home of Greenville, Texas, is in charge of arrangements.
easttexasradio.com
Rains ISD Closed
Rains ISD canceled classes again Friday so crews could repair a gas line. The school started smelling the gas last Wednesday, and Atmos investigated. All extracurricular activities and UIL events will still happen.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
Information From an English Class on the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center English Instructor Ken Haley gives students Keith Kirkland and Mykala Maddox a little help during a recent class. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924. Paris...
DXA Exams, Non-Invasive Bone Density Scans, Available At Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Osteoporosis affects 27 million American women, and those who are post-menopausal are at increased risk for developing the disease. Early detection is key: Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), an advanced bone measurement technology, uses low-dose radiation to safely, painlessly, and precisely measure Bone Mineral Density (BMD). The exam is fast and non-invasive: you remain fully clothed, comfortably positioned on a padded table as the unit scans the examination sites. The most common exam sites are the fracture-prone hips and spine.
easttexasradio.com
DPS Update On Fatal Hopkins County Crash
Location: SH 19, two miles south of Birthright Community. Driver vehicle 1: (Not injured) Gerald Adams, 60 YOA, of Paris. Driver vehicle 2: (non-incapacitating injuries) Rebecca Goodson, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs. Seatbelt: Yes. Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Passenger vehicle 2: (Incapacitating injuries but stable) Joyce Moore,...
From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world
From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image Bill Priefert in one of the many manufacturing buildings located at the Priefert Manufacturing facilities in Mount Pleasant. COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO Bill Priefert and his sons. From left to right Travis Priefert, Nate Priefert,...
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card, the officer noted in arrest reports.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Winner named for a free room makeover in East Texas
Bougie on a Budget, a local interior design studio, has a simple mission, to positively influence the lives of their customers with their designs. Here lately, they’ve taken an even bigger leap to provide a special surprise for a deserving East Texan!. Through October & November, they decided to...
Tyler police searching for suspect in overnight shooting that injured 1
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is searching for the person(s) responsible for an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to the TPD, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of N. Moore Ave. and W. Mims St. on reports of a shooting.
inforney.com
WHAT WE KNOW: Sinkhole at Tyler intersection
A large sinkhole opened up Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rice and Old Bullard roads in Tyler. A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. When it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface, according to USGS.
