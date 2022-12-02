Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) Aim to Dominate Crypto Whales’ Attention in 2023
Blockchain technology has attracted an increasing number of investors, especially over the last couple of years. These investors go into cryptocurrency because the return on investment is relatively high compared to other assets. Some of these investors have been dubbed “crypto whales” after having invested huge amounts of money in...
dailycoin.com
Goldman Sachs Sees Long-term Opportunities in Virtual Assets, Expresses Willingness to Invest in Firms Affected by FTX Crisis
Goldman Sachs seeks to invest millions of dollars in firms affected by the FTX crisis. Mathew McDermott revealed that Goldman Sachs is gathering information about numerous firms. Although the crisis continues, the executive admitted that the underlying technology continues to hold up. Goldman Sachs has seen a drastic increase in...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
dailycoin.com
Genesis Global’s Debt Volume Rises to $1.8 Billion, Could Grow Even Higher
Embattled crypto brokerage provider Genesis Global Capital could be in a deeper financial crisis than reported, as creditor groups in negotiation with Genesis currently account for $1.8 billion of loans. Genesis’ Debt Grows Above $1.8 Billion. Just days after the Financial Times reported that Genesis failed to repay U.S.-based...
dailycoin.com
BinaryX (BNX) Falls Over 50% in One Day Amid Rumors of Team Selling Treasury Tokens
Popular play-to-earn (P2E) game developer BinaryX’s native token, BNX, has fallen by over 50% in one day. The Binance Labs investee’s token plummeted from its peak of $175 to $63 in the last ten days following rumors of its developer team selling treasury tokens. According to the rumors,...
dailycoin.com
Silvergate (SI) CEO Attempts to Defend Company, Says It Has ‘Ample Liquidity’
Silvergate CEO Alan Lane said in a public letter that “short sellers and other opportunists” are spreading unfounded speculation. Lane adds that they are “trying to capitalize on market uncertainty.”. He said that the crypto bank performed “extensive due diligence” on FTX and Alameda Research.
dailycoin.com
Crypto Exchange Swyftx Dismisses 40% of its Workforce Amidst Poor Market Conditions
Swyftx is cutting its workforce by 40%, accounting for 90 employees. The exchange took the decision to prepare for the worst-case scenario of FTX’s collapse. CEO Alex Harper believes the layoffs will help the firm through the crypto winter. Those affected will receive a consultation invitation in their mail.
dailycoin.com
Bitkeep Wallet Goes Live With .bayc and Other Blue-Chip NFT Domain Names For Transaction Resolution
As simplified wallet addresses become more popular within the blockchain space, KEY3.id, a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain are proud to announce that .bayc and other Blue-Chip NFT bound domain names are now supported by BitKeep Wallet. Users who possess .bayc, .mfer,.doodle and other Blue-Chip NFT-bound domain names can now use it to access 70 different main chains, with over 220,000 different cryptocurrency assets and to store and manage NFTs.
US stocks lose ground as markets ponder the Fed's next moves
Stocks are losing ground again on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as traders ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves in its campaign to cool stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% as of 1:44 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 400 points, or 1.2%, to 33,549 and the Nasdaq fell 2%. Technology stocks, communication companies and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 2%, Disney slid 3.2% and AutoZone dropped 3.7%. Small company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.8% lower. The major indexes are on pace for a weekly loss after posting two straight weekly gains.
dailycoin.com
Bitcoin Analysts Predict 2023 Rally Whilst Central Banks Tout Fears of 70% Price Drop
Standard Chartered price Bitcoin at $5,000 in a 2023 ‘surprise scenario’. Bitcoin analysts call for a mid-2023 bull cycle, pricing Bitcoin at $50,324. Eric Robertson, the Global Head of Research at multinational bank Standard Chartered, claims that a 2023 Bitcoin upset has not been priced in. Robertson claims another 70% drop to $5,000 in 2023 is a ‘surprise scenario’ that the markets have yet to react to.
dailycoin.com
Decentraland Rental Feature goes Live, LAND Owners can now list LAND for Rent
Decentraland, one of the leading metaverse platforms in the Web3 space, has launched a new renting system. The renting feature utilizes a combination of on-chain and off-chain signatures. This allows LAND owners and tenants to rent LAND in a supposedly trustless and secure way. Decentraland’s rental feature will serve a...
dailycoin.com
Tech Firm Serves Court Papers to Defendants’ Crypto Wallets
Tech firm RBB Lab uses NFTs to serve two defendants. RBB Lab wants to highlight new uses for blockchain tech. Two former contractors of a tech firm got a surprise deposit in their crypto wallets. Alberto De Luigi and Andreas Kohl received a summons to appear before an Italian court from their ex-employer.
Comments / 0