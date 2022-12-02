Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Crash causing delays on I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash is causing significant delays on I-283 in Dauphin County. Traffic is backing up in the northbound lanes near Exit 2, PA-441, Lindle Road. Stay with WGAL for updates. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get...
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
WGAL
3 killed in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people, including two girls under the age of one, were killed in a Franklin County crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 5900 block of Little Cove Road, west of Mercersburg. Police said the driver, 59-year-old Mary Gordon, lost control of her...
WGAL
Water main break closes road in Dauphin County
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A water main break has forced a road closure this morning in Dauphin County. At 9 a.m., Derry Township police said the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briarcrest Drive and Governor Road/Route 322 will be closed for the next four to six hours due to a water main break.
Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
Passenger killed when car crashes into tree along central Pa. road
A 41-year-old man was killed in an overnight crash this weekend, the Lancaster County coroner said. Chad Rapp, of Columbia, was a passenger in a Ford SUV that crashed into a tree around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Prospect Road, West Hempfield Township, according to the coroner’s office. Authorities said...
WGAL
School bus crashes in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus slid off an icy road and crashed Tuesday morning in Mifflin County. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Parchwood Drive near Ferguson Valley Road. There were three students on the bus when the crash happened. Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance...
WGAL
Tree falls on truck in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were a few crashes causing slowdowns Monday morning, including one on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County. A multi-vehicle crash was blocking one northbound lane on I-83 at Exit 48/Union Deposit Road. There were backlogs in the area but the crash has since been cleared.
Hershey road closed due to water main break
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road located in Hershey will be closed for the next four to six hours, according to the Derry Township Police Department. Police say that the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briacrest Drive and Governor Road (SR322) will be closed for the next four to six hours due to […]
WGAL
Missing man in York County found, police say
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 86-year-old man who had been reported missing in Fairview Township, York County, has been found. Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday morning that he had been found and is safe. The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was canceled.
Driver ID’d in central Pa. crash that killed her, 2 babies: officials
A woman who died in a Franklin County crash this weekend has been identified, and police now say at least two babies who were passengers have died. 59-year-old Mary Gordon was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey SUV just before 2 a.m. Sunday, when she crashed into a tree in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township, according to the York County Coroner’s office.
Update: Police find missing York County man
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department was searching for an 86-year-old man who police said might have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused. Police were looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes. Garrison had last been […]
Amish Family Hospitalized, Horse Killed Following Horse-Buggy Crash: Pennsylvania State Police
An Amish woman was airlifted with "serious head injuries," two other family members have been hospitalized, and a horse has been killed following a serious crash involving a horse-and-buggy in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Dec. 4, Pennsylvania state police say. 31-year-old Stephanie M. Horne of Newville, rear-ended the buggy with...
WGAL
Three people hurt, horse euthanized after crash in Cumberland County
WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were hospitalized, and a horse was euthanized after a crash in Cumberland County on Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Centerville Road near the intersection of Greenspring Road in West Pennsboro Township. Police said a 2002...
Driver of souped-up Dodge Challenger eludes officers across Dauphin County until surprise crash ending
Officers arrested a 21-year-old man after a high-speed chase Saturday night that spanned about 11 miles across Dauphin County and ended with the suspect smashing into a Penbrook police SUV, according to police. The pursuit started with an officer in Steelton and later involved officers from at least three additional...
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
WGAL
Norfolk Southern train derails, car falls off bridge onto road below in Marysville, Perry County
MARYSVILLE, Pa. — A Norfolk Southern train went off the rails, sending at least one car off a bridge early Friday morning in Marysville, Pennsylvania. Six cars in a line of 150 went off the tracks. One of those cars fell off the historic Rockville Bridge and landed on the roadway below.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release photos of missing Dauphin County woman
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a woman who was reported missing in Dauphin County. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. She is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police released the following description of McCartney:
WGAL
Coroner: Woman dies following crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says a 59-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash. According to the coroner, just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the unrestrained female driver was traveling in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Franklin County when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
Comments / 0