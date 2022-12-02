ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

WGAL

Crash causing delays on I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash is causing significant delays on I-283 in Dauphin County. Traffic is backing up in the northbound lanes near Exit 2, PA-441, Lindle Road. Stay with WGAL for updates. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get...
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties

UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

3 killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people, including two girls under the age of one, were killed in a Franklin County crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 5900 block of Little Cove Road, west of Mercersburg. Police said the driver, 59-year-old Mary Gordon, lost control of her...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Water main break closes road in Dauphin County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A water main break has forced a road closure this morning in Dauphin County. At 9 a.m., Derry Township police said the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briarcrest Drive and Governor Road/Route 322 will be closed for the next four to six hours due to a water main break.
WGAL

School bus crashes in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus slid off an icy road and crashed Tuesday morning in Mifflin County. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Parchwood Drive near Ferguson Valley Road. There were three students on the bus when the crash happened. Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Tree falls on truck in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were a few crashes causing slowdowns Monday morning, including one on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County. A multi-vehicle crash was blocking one northbound lane on I-83 at Exit 48/Union Deposit Road. There were backlogs in the area but the crash has since been cleared.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Hershey road closed due to water main break

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road located in Hershey will be closed for the next four to six hours, according to the Derry Township Police Department. Police say that the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briacrest Drive and Governor Road (SR322) will be closed for the next four to six hours due to […]
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Missing man in York County found, police say

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 86-year-old man who had been reported missing in Fairview Township, York County, has been found. Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday morning that he had been found and is safe. The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was canceled.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Update: Police find missing York County man

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department was searching for an 86-year-old man who police said might have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused. Police were looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes. Garrison had last been […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner: Woman dies following crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says a 59-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash. According to the coroner, just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the unrestrained female driver was traveling in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Franklin County when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

