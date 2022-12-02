Read full article on original website
40+ Festive Things to Do in Virginia Beach this WinterScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
William & Mary Football defeats Gardner-Webb, moves on to FCS quarterfinal
"In the playoffs, you've got to be at your best. And we were at our best today," said William & Mary Head Coach Mike London.
13newsnow.com
Commodores & Phantoms charge to state finals with wins
Despite Duke bound running back Peyton Jones having to be helped off the field and not returning when the game was tied at 7, Maury found a way and topped Green Run 21-14 and head to the Class 5 state title game next Saturday. No status on the injury to Jones.
WAVY News 10
ODU hires offensive coordinator, OL coach
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Looking to increase the team’s offensive production, Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne has hired an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from a school that had the top-ranked offense in FCS this past season. Kevin Decker has been hired to be the Monarchs’...
WTKR
Maury, Phoebus punch tickets to state title games
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury and Phoebus are the only two 757 teams left standing and will get the chance to play for the ultimate prize next Saturday. In a rematch of last year's Class 5 state semifinal, the Commodores showed up and forced the same result, topping Green Run, 21-14, at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday.
nsuspartans.com
Spartans Take Down Highlanders 71-64; Achieve First 9-1 Start in Program’s D-I History
NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State conquered a momentous milestone with a 71-64 victory over NJIT at Echols Hall on Saturday, going 9-1 in its first ten games of the season for the first time in the program's Division I history. The Spartans, who extended their win streak to eight...
nkccnews.com
New Kent overcomes deficit, takes down Bruton in Bay Rivers District opener
After a convincing victory over King William, New Kent’s Trojans looked to carry that momentum during a Dec. 2 contest against the visiting Bruton Panthers. While the start was slow for the hosts, it was the finish that counted the most. New Kent rallied from a nine-point deficit in...
Chesapeake, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Dendron, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Dendron. The Southampton High School basketball team will have a game with Surry County High School on December 05, 2022, 13:30:00. The Southampton High School basketball team will have a game with Surry County High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
Virginia Tech reserve linebacker Keshon Artis to transfer
Virginia Tech inside linebacker Keshon Artis has announced that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal for his final season of collegiate eligibility. A former three-star prospect out of Chesapeake, VA, has played in over 40 games during his time at Virginia Tech, recording one start as the key reserve to Dax Hollifield.
Inside Nova
W-L wins opening gymnastics meet
The host Washington-Liberty Generals opened their girls season with a close victory over the Yorktown Patriots in a five-team meet. Washington-Liberty had a 135.875 point total and Yorktown had 135.425. Leading the Generals was all-around champion Mara Gerardi with a 33.675 total. Yorktown’s Madison Mastrangelo was third (33.059). Gerardi’s...
ODU hoops wins battle for Norfolk against Norfolk State 68-62 in front of crowd of 8,000
In just the fourth meeting since 2015, the ODU and Norfolk State men's basketball teams met on the court. 8,000 Fans packed into Chartway Arena to see the cross town rivalry.
Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing. “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
WAVY News 10
Jacqueline Ortiz Full Interview
Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in …. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News Kiahnna Patterson reports. Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services. Chesapeake mass shooting...
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton
HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
cnu.edu
A Virginia Woman in History and a Captain for Life
Virginia Supreme Court Senior Justice William Mims reflects on the pioneering legacy of fellow Supreme Court Justice Cleo Powell. “When someone has been given much, much will be required in return; and when someone has been entrusted with much, even more will be required.” (Luke 12:48; New Living Translation)
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
One dead, one seriously hurt after shooting on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man seriously hurt Monday morning. According to a tweet from police, a call came in about the shooting around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road. When...
Richmond man sentenced in deadly domestic-related shooting that injured ODU student
A Richmond man convicted in a domestic-related shooting that wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed another man has been sentenced.
thenewsprogress.com
Be Strong in the Lord, Virginia
We never know when tragedy will touch our communities. One week after the senseless murder of three University of Virginia football players, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six of his coworkers and injured numerous others. Late Tuesday evening, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake...
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
