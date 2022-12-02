ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Commodores & Phantoms charge to state finals with wins

Despite Duke bound running back Peyton Jones having to be helped off the field and not returning when the game was tied at 7, Maury found a way and topped Green Run 21-14 and head to the Class 5 state title game next Saturday. No status on the injury to Jones.
NORFOLK, VA
ODU hires offensive coordinator, OL coach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Looking to increase the team’s offensive production, Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne has hired an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from a school that had the top-ranked offense in FCS this past season. Kevin Decker has been hired to be the Monarchs’...
NORFOLK, VA
Maury, Phoebus punch tickets to state title games

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury and Phoebus are the only two 757 teams left standing and will get the chance to play for the ultimate prize next Saturday. In a rematch of last year's Class 5 state semifinal, the Commodores showed up and forced the same result, topping Green Run, 21-14, at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday.
NORFOLK, VA
Chesapeake, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Norfolk Academy basketball team will have a game with Hickory High School on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginia Tech reserve linebacker Keshon Artis to transfer

Virginia Tech inside linebacker Keshon Artis has announced that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal for his final season of collegiate eligibility. A former three-star prospect out of Chesapeake, VA, has played in over 40 games during his time at Virginia Tech, recording one start as the key reserve to Dax Hollifield.
BLACKSBURG, VA
W-L wins opening gymnastics meet

The host Washington-Liberty Generals opened their girls season with a close victory over the Yorktown Patriots in a five-team meet. Washington-Liberty had a 135.875 point total and Yorktown had 135.425. Leading the Generals was all-around champion Mara Gerardi with a 33.675 total. Yorktown’s Madison Mastrangelo was third (33.059). Gerardi’s...
YORKTOWN, VA
Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.   “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Jacqueline Ortiz Full Interview

Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in …. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News Kiahnna Patterson reports. Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services. Chesapeake mass shooting...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton

HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
HAMPTON, VA
A Virginia Woman in History and a Captain for Life

Virginia Supreme Court Senior Justice William Mims reflects on the pioneering legacy of fellow Supreme Court Justice Cleo Powell. “When someone has been given much, much will be required in return; and when someone has been entrusted with much, even more will be required.” (Luke 12:48; New Living Translation)
VIRGINIA STATE
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
HAMPTON, VA
Be Strong in the Lord, Virginia

We never know when tragedy will touch our communities. One week after the senseless murder of three University of Virginia football players, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six of his coworkers and injured numerous others. Late Tuesday evening, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA

