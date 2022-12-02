Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
City Council Endorses MOU With County For $500K
WARSAW — The city of Warsaw is providing $500,000 to Kosciusko County by Dec. 31 for the county’s public safety communications project from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act fund. While the Warsaw Common Council previously approved ARPA funds for the project, they unanimously endorsed a memorandum...
inkfreenews.com
Questa Education Foundation’s Financial Aid Application Is Now Open
FORT WAYNE — Questa Education Foundation recently announced the Traditional Questa Scholars Program application is open from Dec. 1 through March 15, 2023. The application is available online to students who are currently high school seniors or college freshmen planning on attending college in the fall of 2023. All...
inkfreenews.com
W.R. Hall Has Ribbon-Cutting For New Location
WINONA LAKE — Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Monday for W.R. Hall Insurance. The ribbon-cutting was to celebrate W.R. Hall Insurance relocating to 2426 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake, from its Mariners Drive, Warsaw, location. Mike Hall, president of W.R. Hall, said the insurance company didn’t own...
hometownnewsnow.com
Strikers Move to Corporate Headquarters
(La Porte, IN) - A worker strike at a manufacturing company in La Porte is taking a different approach today. While nearly 200 employees at Monosol were on the picket line Thursday outside the plant at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park on the city’s east side, a vast majority of the picketers instead went to Monosol’s corporate headquarters in Merrillville to demonstrate earlier this morning.
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT to hold public input meetings about U.S. 30 development
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is inviting the public to attend meetings concerning the future of the U.S. 30 corridor. INDOT says the ProPEL U.S. 30 East team encourages the public to learn more about the Planning & Environmental Linkages (PEL) study that is offering solutions for U.S. 30 development and remodeling in affected counties, including Allen, Whitley, and Kosciusko.
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank restarts food services
After an autopsy was conducted, police say there is no evidence that suggests foul play contributed to the victim’s death. Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Bill Caudill — UPDATED
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Billy was born July 1, 1948. On July 1, 1968, Billy married the love of his life, Linda Gibson; she survives,. Billy is also survived by his brothers, James (Alberta) Caudill and Denver...
inkfreenews.com
Larry Evans — UPDATED
Larry L. Evans, 76, a lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw with his family by his side. Larry was born Nov. 14, 1946, the only son of Ralph and Betty (Shirey) Evans. On July 20, 1966, he married the love of his life, Joyce Starner, and together, they raised two daughters, Angie and Debbie.
WOWO News
Northeast Indiana projects land $15M in READI funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority this week announced $15 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grants for five projects. The funding will support efforts such as an arts campus in downtown Fort Wayne, housing projects in Allen and DeKalb counties, and an education and innovation center in Steuben County.
inkfreenews.com
Teresa Anne Rhoades
Teresa A. Rhoades, 61, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Teresa was born June 26, 1961, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Herbert J. and Rose Lee (Hale) Mann. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’79 and went on to earn her degree from Manchester College. Teresa was devoted to Scouting, having served as a Boy Scout den leader and pack leader and also as camp director for Rising Arrow Cub Scout Camp. She earned her Wood Badge certification, an advanced national leadership course available only to Scouting professionals, serving with the “Owl” patrol. Teresa attended First Free Will Baptist Church of Kosciusko County and volunteered with the Nation Guard’s Soldier & Family Readiness Center. She had just recently retired from the offices at Zimmer Biomet.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Fire Departments Donate To Toys For Tots
WARSAW — All Kosciusko County fire departments brought in toys for the annual Toys for Tots collection drive at Martin’s Supermarket in Warsaw on Saturday, Dec. 3. Toys for Tots, which is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy gifts. According to the Toys for Tots website, over 2,500 children were supported during the 2021 program, with 7,493 toys distributed.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Community Schools Announces Four Holiday Concerts
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ students are performing four holiday concerts. Warsaw Community Schools’ orchestra programs will perform an orchestra holiday concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Warsaw Community High School Performing Arts Center. Attendees will hear traditional carols, “Winter” from Vivaldi’s famous “Four Seasons,” and remixes of selections from “The Nutcracker” such as “The Sugar Plum Fairy.”
inkfreenews.com
David Joseph Murphy
David Joseph Murphy, 56, Lakeville, died at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Lakeville. David was born July 9, 1966. David is survived by his three children, John Robert (Stephanie) Murphy, Georgia, Andrew Charles (Leandra) Snyder, Ucon, Idaho and Joshua David Neidlinger, Alaska; four grandchildren; and his former wife, Michelle (Jim).
inkfreenews.com
Lisa R. Schoener
Lisa R. Schoener, 59, Wabash, died at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her sister’s home in Wabash. She was born April 10, 1963. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Harrell, Kokomo; three grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Walter (Monica) Harrell, Roanoke, James Harrell, Lagro, Frances (Ed) Napier, North Manchester, Tina (Phill) Eakright, Wabash, Lori McCune, Mesa, Ariz. and Susan (Jon) Kramer, Huntington.
inkfreenews.com
Dorothy L. Baird
Dorothy Luella Newton Baird, 95, Rochester, died at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Logansport. She was born Oct. 6, 1927. On June 28, 1947, she married Charles L. Baird who preceded her in death. Survivors include daughters, Nancy (Johnny) Thompson, Twelve Mile, Stella (Hiram) Hoover, Grass...
inkfreenews.com
Diane Elaine Kemery
Diane Elaine Kemery, 68, formerly of Columbia City, died peacefully at 12:19 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her brother’s home in Fishers. Diane was born Dec. 19, 1953. She is survived by brothers Glen (Noreen) Kemery, Fishers and Dennis (Beth) Kemery, Brooklyn, Ohio; and stepmother Maxine Kemery, Columbia City.
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
inkfreenews.com
Judith Dietz — UPDATED
Judith C. (Hixson) Dietz, 74, a resident of rural Leesburg, died unexpectedly Dec. 1, 2022, at home in Leesburg. She was born April 9, 2022, in Hixson, Tenn. Judy, as many knew her, was the daughter of Melvin Hixson and Burma (Whitlow) Black. She spent her formative years and much of her adult life around Hamilton County, Tenn., and Kosciusko County, settling in the Leesburg/North Webster area in 1990.
The Oyster Bar is under new ownership for first time since 1987
The Oyster Bar first opened as a saloon in 1888 in its current location at 1830 Calhoun Street. Since then, it has had a handful of owners and operated under various names. It even survived the prohibition but did close for three years during The Great Depression.
inkfreenews.com
Phillip Russell Stapleton
Phillip Russell Stapleton, 69, rural South Whitley, died at 12:12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born on Oct. 30, 1953, in Prestonsburg, Ky., he was a son of the late JoEd and Ethel (Johnson) Stapleton. As a young boy, the family moved to Claypool, where he completed his schooling.
