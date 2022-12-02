ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quarterfinals World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works

We're approaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup schedule with the final eight teams that will be left standing after the conclusion of the Round of 16. The nations that reach the quarterfinals will all feel like they have a legitimate chance to reach the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. All eight teams at that point will be just three wins away from hoisting the World Cup trophy.
'I built my season on this' - Mbappe opens up on World Cup 'obsession' & insists he'll pay France fine

France star Kylian Mbappe says he is "obsessed" with the World Cup and is determined to lift the trophy for the second time in a row. Les Bleus star says he is "obsessed" WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe played a key role for France as they went through to the quarter-finals of the competition on Sunday when he scored two goals in their 3-1 win over Poland. The 23-year-old, who helped France to global success in 2018, has his heart set on going all the way again.
Soccer-World Cup quarter-finals 2022: which teams have qualified?

Missing Bok winger Sbu Nkosi has been spotted

The apparent location of missing Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi appears to have been reported to the Bulls camp in Pretoria. Over the weekend the Bulls confirmed that Nkosi has been absent without leave since November 11 and the URC side felt obliged to open a missing person case with the Brooklyn Police Station in South Africa due to a ‘grave worry and concern’ for his wellbeing.

