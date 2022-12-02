Read full article on original website
Quarterfinals World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
We're approaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup schedule with the final eight teams that will be left standing after the conclusion of the Round of 16. The nations that reach the quarterfinals will all feel like they have a legitimate chance to reach the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. All eight teams at that point will be just three wins away from hoisting the World Cup trophy.
Sporting News
Who is in the World Cup final? Teams that will play 2022 championship match on December 18 in Doha, Qatar
After a group stage that halved the field and removed former champions including Germany and Uruguay, the knockout phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is ruling more teams out of contention for the final in Qatar. The most momentous match in football will take place in mid-winter for the...
Sporting News
'I built my season on this' - Mbappe opens up on World Cup 'obsession' & insists he'll pay France fine
France star Kylian Mbappe says he is "obsessed" with the World Cup and is determined to lift the trophy for the second time in a row. Les Bleus star says he is "obsessed" WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe played a key role for France as they went through to the quarter-finals of the competition on Sunday when he scored two goals in their 3-1 win over Poland. The 23-year-old, who helped France to global success in 2018, has his heart set on going all the way again.
Soccer-World Cup quarter-finals 2022: which teams have qualified?
Sporting News
Missing Bok winger Sbu Nkosi has been spotted
The apparent location of missing Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi appears to have been reported to the Bulls camp in Pretoria. Over the weekend the Bulls confirmed that Nkosi has been absent without leave since November 11 and the URC side felt obliged to open a missing person case with the Brooklyn Police Station in South Africa due to a ‘grave worry and concern’ for his wellbeing.
Sporting News
Portugal vs Switzerland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from as Cristiano Ronaldo is dropped
Portugal topped Group H en route to the round of 16 and Cristiano Ronaldo and company now face Switzerland in their first knockout test. The Swiss produced an impressive 3-2 win over Serbia to secure their spot in the next phase in Qatar, as they finished runners-up behind Brazil in Group G.
