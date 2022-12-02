Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (12/5/22)
Tonight’s RAW airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to the WWE Royal Rumble. Kofi Kingston declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble on Friday’s SmackDown, so it will be interesting to see if the first RAW Superstar declares on tonight’s show.
Backstage News on the 24/7 Title “Almost” Never Being Brought Up by Creative or Triple H
After Triple H took control of WWE creative, the WWE 24/7 Title wasn’t featured very often, and eventually, it was retired because of this. Since the title hadn’t changed hands on television for the first three months of the new administration, it wasn’t just put on hold; it was completely dropped. Despite not being on television, the title was still frequently used at live events.
WWE RAW Results – December 5, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 5, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with The Bloodlins Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa head to the ring. We then head to a video of The Bloodline attacking Elias after pulling up to the arena earlier today.
Photos: Naomi Attends Atlanta Hawks Game With Top AEW Star
Outside of the WWE bubble, Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The two wrestlers had great seats for the NBA game and had fun taking pictures to remember the night out, as seen below:. Naomi hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since May, when...
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham in Intensive Care Unit After Suffering Heart Attack
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, the uncle of WWE star Bray Wyatt and former WWE star Bo Dallas, suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport over the weekend. Windham underwent an emergency procedure to help save his life and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Which AEW Talents He Wants To Give Opportunities To
Claudio Castagnoli is out to bring honor back to the top prize available under the Ring Of Honor umbrella. Ahead of his championship showdown with “The Ocho” Chris Jericho at Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, the AEW star and former ROH Champion spoke with the Dallas Morning News to promote the show.
Wendy’s & Pro Wrestling
It might be cliché, but there are times when things in professional wrestling, a sport, known for its carny shenanigans as much as its spectacle, go full circle. Usually, I don’t write much about myself in this column, simply because it’s not relevant to the topics that I cover. Essentially, you click on these articles (and I thank you for it) to read about pro wrestling, not me. While my Twitter account is still in limbo because the new algorithms thought I was a bot despite having the account for 10 years, some readers know from my social media that I’ve been a play-by-play announcer on the Pittsburgh independent wrestling scene for almost 14 years. Side note, I filed an appeal last week to let Twitter Support know that I am an actual person and not a spam account, but I haven’t received a reply yet. Anyway, over the course of the years I’ve worked behind the mic in the sport, there were definitely times when I just shook my head at some of the shady business tactics or ridiculous antics that could only happen in pro wrestling. On the flip side, I’ve also had a chance to work with and meet some wonderful people, including some of those that I watched from the audience at a younger age.
Names for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale Revealed
AEW has revealed the first seven participants in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle will compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in Wednesday’s Battle Royale. Between now and Wednesday, AEW will reveal more Battle Royale participants.
Former AEW/Impact Talent Gets a WWE Tryout
According to PWInsider, tryouts are taking place this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW/NWA/Impact star Kylie Rae are among those getting tryouts this week. Rae has wrestled for several major promotions and was one of the first names signed...
Opener Revealed For WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match will kick off this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase will compete in the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will kick off tomorrow’s show.
Spoilers: NXT Level Up Taping Results For 12/9/2022
NXT LEVEL UP RESULTS (12/9/2022) * Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Prince.
NJPW Star Shingo Takagi Returns To Dragon Gate, Scheduled For 12/25 Show
NJPW superstar Shingo Takagi made his return to Dragon Gate after a 4 year absence. Dragon Gate held an event on December 6th at Korakeun Hall in Tokyo. During the show Shingo Takagi surprised everyone in attendance as he made his return to the promotion. Shingo Takagi debuted in Dragon...
Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees Who Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame
Former WWE manager and SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently discussed the idea of a WWE Referee Hall Of Fame in an interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling. “That’s if they ever decide that they want to do a Hall Of Fame for the referees and the officials. There’s a lot of guys. Tim White: God rest his soul, he certainly should be one of them,” Long said.
Drew Gulak Appears on WWE NXT, Set For New Feud?
Drew Gulak made an appearance on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker in singles action on Tuesday night’s Deadline go-home episode of NXT. Gulak appeared near the end of the match to scout the action from ringside. While Gulak did not directly interact with...
Brody King Comments On The House Of Black Going After AEW Trios Titles
As noted, Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about the group eventually going after the AEW Trios Championships, as well as how he would like to share the ring with “The King of TV” Samoa Joe.
Kevin Nash Says Larry Zbyszko Was Stoned for His WWE Hall of Fame Induction
Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver about his friendship with Gene Okerlund on the latest “Kliq This” podcast:. “He was a 5’8″ Sean Connery. He was so great. He had the driest humor. I loved him, man. Anytime he would say, ‘Hey Nash, you want to come down after that and we’ll get a pop’, I would be like, ‘F*ck yea.’ I would belly up to the bar with him all the time.”
AEW Dynamite Results – December 7, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas for the latest installment of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program is the return of the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, as well as The Acclaimed vs. FTR for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.
Photo: Asuka Teases Possible Character Makeover and New Look?
A veteran WWE star appears to be getting a makeover. WWE RAW star Asuka made a post today that has fans speculating that a major change to her appearance/character is on the way. The former Women’s Champion shared an old photo of herself as Kana from her pre-WWE days. It...
AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/2/22
The AEW Rampage live viewership figures have been released. Rampage had 361,000 viewers and received a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 age group, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The program received 411,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating last week. Due to airing in the earlier timeslot last week, it...
