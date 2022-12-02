ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win

In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Colin Kaepernick On Monday

Should it be reunion time for the San Francisco 49ers?. The 49ers lost their second starting quarterback to a season-ending injury on Sunday, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot. The team lost starter Trey Lance earlier in the year. While the 49ers are going with rookie Brock...
BAKER, CA
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Travis Kelce's Mistake On Sunday

It's rare that we see Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce make a critical mistake during a game. That's what Kelce did though early in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. After the Bengals kicked a field goal to cut the KC lead to 24-20, Patrick Mahomes found Kelce over the middle on the ensuing possession for what should have been a big gain.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals’ Jessie Bates accused of blatantly faking injury

The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to pull a bit of a fast one on the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the referees, during Sunday’s game. The Bengals mistakenly had 12 men running onto the field for a defensive play in the first half, and while they realized it quickly, it still was not quick enough to get the correct personnel on the field in a timely manner. Not wanting to take a penalty or use a timeout, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III went to ground and grabbed his upper leg.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Ringer

Everything You Need to Know About Week 13 of the 2022 NFL Season

In Week 13, Deshaun Watson returned to the field for the first time in 700 days and the NFL seemed intent on leaving the reasons for his absence in the past. Elsewhere around the NFL, Week 13 wasn’t kind to quarterbacks, as the Niners’ Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury and Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson picked up an ankle issue. Plus, the Colts collapsed spectacularly in their 54-19 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Get the latest from Week 13 and follow along with The Ringer’s NFL coverage below:
thecomeback.com

Odell Beckham Jr. visits another prospective team

Odell Beckham Jr. continued his whirlwind free agency tour Friday by visiting another prospective team. Pro Football Talk reported Saturday that the wide receiver visited with the Buffalo Bills. Beckham Jr. spent Thursday visiting the New York Giants and things reportedly went well with his former team. He’s scheduled to...
BUFFALO, NY
The Ringer

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals

Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
NBC Sports

Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history

When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo hilariously trolls Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win

Deebo Samuel doesn’t miss many open opportunities on the football field with the 49ers, and the same can be said for the self-proclaimed “wide back” off the field. Samuel saw the perfect chance to sprinkle in a little pettiness after San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crete

Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner

The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.

