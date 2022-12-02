Read full article on original website
Weis Markets Recalls Some Ice Cream Sold in New York
Weis Markets has issued a recall on some of its ice cream which was sold in seven states, including New York. Due to undeclared soy and coconut products that the desserts may contain, Weis Markets is recalling Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.
Is It Legal To Park In Front Of Your Driveway In New York State?
We're always talking about rules of the road, aggressive and road rage drivers, plus what roads and highways we hate to drive on in the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. But what about parking laws in New York State you may not be aware of? Parking lots...
“Torso Killer” Admits to Five More New York Murders
According to a report by Mary Murphy of Pix11, Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer also known as the "Torso Killer," admitted to five additional murders committed on Long Island, New York dating back to the 1970s. According to the report, appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey...
New Yorkers Spend $1.6 Billion a Year on ‘Retail Therapy’ Due to Mental Burnout
Life is hard. Spending is easy and if the results of a new study are accurate, New Yorkers are lifting their moods following a hard day by shopping and, a lot. As more workplaces are understaffed and heaping extra work on their existing employees for no additional pay or benefits, more and more Americans are struggling with mental health problems and as a temporary fix, they're turning to binge buying.
Just How Honest Are New Yorkers Anyway?
Ask anyone and they’ll tell you that being nice and being honest are two very different things. Sometimes people try to be nice by telling white lies to not hurt another person’s feelings. Other times, people care more about being upfront and honest and scoot niceties to the side.
Upstate New York Gas Station Bursts into Flames After Burnout Attempt
A gas station in Upstate New York burst into flames after an 18-year-old attempted to do a "burnout" in the parking lot and crashed into a gas pump. According to a report by Geoff Herbert of Syracuse.com, 18-year-old Ryan Odell of Ogden, New York was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after the incident. As you can see in the video provided by the GATES Police Department Facebook page, the driver of the car started to do the burnout when the car suddenly took off and turned into the gas pump, setting it ablaze.
Love Gas Station Pizza? The Best NY’s Southern Tier And PA Have To Offer
Pizza. It's my favorite food. And I'm sure the same for many others as well. I understand there are very few calories in a slice of pizza. Okay, that's a bold lie. If only that were true, right?. I am picky when it comes to types of pizza. Thin crust,...
Pa. Gas Driller Court Date in Dimock Contamination Case
A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week in the criminal case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges in Pennsylvania over allegations it polluted a small Susquehanna County community's drinking water. Representatives of Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc., according to the Associated Press, will appear in Susquehanna County...
Kentucky Company Guilty of Dumping Contaminated Railroad Ties in Chenango County
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company will have to pay the consequences for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties with hazardous materials in Chenango County and trying to cover it up with fake receipts. James and New York State Department of Environmental...
Find Italian Treats and More in Upstate New York This Christmas
Italian treats always seem to find their way to a holiday table at Christmas time in Upstate New York. And thank goodness for that!. Italian Americans make up a huge number of families who can trace their heritage back to the Old Country. And because of that, authentic Italian bakeries and delicious gelato shops are pretty easy to find all over the region. They also get very busy during the Christmas holiday season preparing their popular treats for family gatherings and celebrations alike. You can never go wrong bringing a plate of these cookies as a gift for the host.
This Is The Smallest County In New York State
Recently I wrote an article about New York County with the least population, It's certainly a place where you can live and not have to deal with a lot of people. It is Hamilton County in the Adirondack region of New York State with a population of 5,161. The Smallest...
The Top 5 Best Outlet Malls in New York To Save Money While Shopping
Let's face it: whether you are ready for it or not, the holiday season has arrived and that means it's time to hit the stores. Do you have the list of what everyone is looking for, or maybe you have some ideas of your own for them?. I haven't been...
An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier
The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households
New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
Demolition Crews Methodically Chipping Away at IBM Country Club
Bit by bit, pieces of the storied IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott are tumbling down. Gorick Construction workers started actual demolition operations at the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union on November 8. Crews using heavy equipment have been busy over the past couple of...
Running Water for Dimock? The Latest in the Long Fracking Saga
The Associated Press is reporting that a Susquehanna County community made famous by flaming tap water and the fight over high-volume hydraulic fracture horizontal drilling for natural gas is about to get a staple most people take for granted. A new water line is reportedly going to be installed to...
Most Unique New Year’s Eve Drops In New York & Pennsylvania
New Year's Eve 2022. It's going to be here quicker than you may think. For some of us, we can't wait, hoping for a better 2023. But we say that every year at this time, right? Oh well, we can only hope. One of the most popular things about New...
Driving Danger: Twin Tiers Under High Wind Advisory
High winds could be an issue through Thursday, December 1 with the National Weather Service issuing a Wind Advisory through 9 p.m. November 30. NOAA says wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour over the Southern Tier, Central New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania with the higher elevations and the Finger Lakes getting the higher gusts.
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season
There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
