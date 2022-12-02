ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers Spend $1.6 Billion a Year on ‘Retail Therapy’ Due to Mental Burnout

Life is hard. Spending is easy and if the results of a new study are accurate, New Yorkers are lifting their moods following a hard day by shopping and, a lot. As more workplaces are understaffed and heaping extra work on their existing employees for no additional pay or benefits, more and more Americans are struggling with mental health problems and as a temporary fix, they're turning to binge buying.
Just How Honest Are New Yorkers Anyway?

Ask anyone and they’ll tell you that being nice and being honest are two very different things. Sometimes people try to be nice by telling white lies to not hurt another person’s feelings. Other times, people care more about being upfront and honest and scoot niceties to the side.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upstate New York Gas Station Bursts into Flames After Burnout Attempt

A gas station in Upstate New York burst into flames after an 18-year-old attempted to do a "burnout" in the parking lot and crashed into a gas pump. According to a report by Geoff Herbert of Syracuse.com, 18-year-old Ryan Odell of Ogden, New York was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after the incident. As you can see in the video provided by the GATES Police Department Facebook page, the driver of the car started to do the burnout when the car suddenly took off and turned into the gas pump, setting it ablaze.
OGDEN, NY
Find Italian Treats and More in Upstate New York This Christmas

Italian treats always seem to find their way to a holiday table at Christmas time in Upstate New York. And thank goodness for that!. Italian Americans make up a huge number of families who can trace their heritage back to the Old Country. And because of that, authentic Italian bakeries and delicious gelato shops are pretty easy to find all over the region. They also get very busy during the Christmas holiday season preparing their popular treats for family gatherings and celebrations alike. You can never go wrong bringing a plate of these cookies as a gift for the host.
Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households

New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
NEW YORK STATE
Driving Danger: Twin Tiers Under High Wind Advisory

High winds could be an issue through Thursday, December 1 with the National Weather Service issuing a Wind Advisory through 9 p.m. November 30. NOAA says wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour over the Southern Tier, Central New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania with the higher elevations and the Finger Lakes getting the higher gusts.
BINGHAMTON, NY
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585

Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
ROCHESTER, NY
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season

There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
Binghamton, NY
