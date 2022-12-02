ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions

The Dallas Mavericks (12-11) and Denver Nuggets (14-9) meet Tuesday at Ball Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Mavericks vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Mavericks covered the spread as 3.5-point home favorites...
DENVER, CO
Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Lakers (9-12) play the second game of their 6-game road trip Sunday, facing the Washington Wizards (11-12). Tip-off is 6 p.m. ET at Capitol 1 Arena. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Lakers vs. Wizards odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The...
WASHINGTON, DC

