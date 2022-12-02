Read full article on original website
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions
The Dallas Mavericks (12-11) and Denver Nuggets (14-9) meet Tuesday at Ball Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Mavericks vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Mavericks covered the spread as 3.5-point home favorites...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Lakers (9-12) play the second game of their 6-game road trip Sunday, facing the Washington Wizards (11-12). Tip-off is 6 p.m. ET at Capitol 1 Arena. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Lakers vs. Wizards odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The...
North Farmington's Ryan Hurst begins Mr. Basketball campaign with dominant effort vs. King
Big players make big plays on the biggest stage. And that's precisely what Ryan Hurst did late in Monday night's season opener, as the senior scored a game-best 24 points to push North Farmington past Detroit King, 49-36. As far as the stage? It'll take the Raiders playing in a...
