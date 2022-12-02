Read full article on original website
The Bloodline Blueprint: The Building Blocks of WWE’s Most Dominant Faction
Whenever I think about the Bloodline—which, after watching their magical WarGames match at Survivor Series WarGames, has been happening even more than usual over the past few days—my brain floats back to the middle of May 2013. The Shield had debuted roughly seven months prior, and quickly rose...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, Episode 6 Recap
Bill Simmons and Joanna Robinson recap Episode 6 of The White Lotus, including the cowboy reveal, the violent arcs reaching their ends, and what they think will reveal itself in the final episode. Hosts: Bill Simmons and Joanna Robinson. Producer: Bobby Wagner.
These Are The 19 Reasons Why "Nope" Is Even Better With A Second Viewing
"The film stands between primitive mystery and avant-garde stupor, where all its overwhelming strangeness resides." —Jordan Peele
The Incredible Popularity of ‘Wednesday’ and Episodes 1-4 Reactions
They’re creepy and they’re kooky, Charles and Jo are here to discuss the wildly popular and all-together ooky Netflix show Wednesday. They react to the first four episodes and discuss the evolution of the Addams family through the years and what a modern-day adaptation brings!. Hosts: Charles Holmes...
Ime Udoka, Nia Long break up after Celtics coach’s alleged affair
It’s over for embattled Celtics coach Ime Udoka and his longtime partner, actress Nia Long. The couple is ending their 13-year relationship, a source confirmed Tuesday to People, roughly two months after Udoka, 45, was suspended by the Celtics for a year over his alleged affair. Long, who got engaged to Udoka in 2015, is said to be “focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” per the insider. News of Udoka and Long’s breakup comes one week after the actress spoke candidly to The Hollywood Reporter about the fallout of the scandal. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of...
‘Man on Fire’ With Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan
The Rewatchables is between you and god. It’s Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan’s job to arrange the meeting. They revisit Tony Scott’s 2004 action thriller Man on Fire, starring Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, and Christopher Walken.
The Best of 2022 Draft
The BackOutsideBoyz are here once again! Charles Holmes, Justin Sayles, and Logan Murdock sit down to partake in the Ringer Music Show Best of 2022 Draft. Featuring Album of the Year, Rapper of the Year, Song of the Year, and more!. Host: Charles Holmes. Guest: Justin Sayles and Logan Murdock.
Cari Champion on ‘The Cari Champion Show’ and Much More
Larry is joined by television personality and journalist Cari Champion. They start their conversation by discussing her new venture, The Cari Champion Show on Amazon Prime Video. They then pivot to the controversial Jerry Jones photo, LeBron James’s subsequent comments, and the journalistic double standards that arise in these instances (5:37). Next, they dive into the firestorm surrounding Kanye West’s recent diatribes and discuss the implications and consequences of these troubling actions (30:51). After the break, Cari talks about some of the challenges of being a woman in the world of sportscasting and speculates on what lies ahead for her illustrious career (40:50). They end the pod by examining the state of their beloved Los Angeles Lakers (50:55).
The Best TV Shows of 2022
Another year, another flood of noteworthy shows to try to sum up in one finite list. (Plus some honorable mentions—what can we say, there’s a lot to celebrate!) 2022 saw strong debuts and long-anticipated endings, IP exercises with surprising soul, and intimate stories with emotional scale. Across streaming services and the conglomerates that back them, the best television still felt personal: Native American teens grappling with grief; a crooked lawyer whose sins finally catch up to him; one man’s quest to anticipate life by rehearsing it. These are The Ringer’s best TV shows of 2022.
Parents Share Their Wildest Stories About The Time They Dropped Off Their Kids At Their Grandparents' House
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
25 Days of Bingemas, Day 5: ‘The Royal Nanny’
The Ringer’s 25 Days of Bingemas is a guide for people who love original holiday movies; it’s a guide for people who hate original holiday movies; it’s a guide for people who occasionally watch these movies and want more; its a guide for people who never hope to watch these movies but would like to watch one writer descend into madness as she attempts to differentiate between 25 unique forms of holiday magic, 12 different fake countries, and eight different male leads who make you wonder, Wait, is that the guy from Mean Girls? (It isn’t, except for the one time when it is.) Every day for the next 25 days, Jodi Walker will feature one of this season’s 169 original holiday movies, answering a curated series of questions in order to showcase the genre’s masterful formula, the dedication to chaos, and the commitment to consistently widowing lumberjacks that launched an entire genre of TV movie. On the fifth day of Bingemas, we turn our cheerful spirits to…
Dax Harwood’s Phenomenal Singles Bouts Continue
There’s more great pro wrestling in 2022 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet with the three best matches of the past week—one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Bryan...
The Penultimate Episode of ‘The White Lotus’ S2 and the Premiere of ‘Slow Horses’ Season 2
Chris and Andy talk about the news that the combined streaming service for HBO Max and Discovery+ might just be called “Max” (1:00). Then they talk about the penultimate episode of The White Lotus Season 2 and how it’s fine that we’re not any closer to knowing who will be murdered (12:46), before talking about the premiere of the second season of Slow Horses (42:06).
