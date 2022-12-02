Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over the Jets
The Vikings are a win next week in Detroit from clinching the NFC North.
NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
NFL World Believes Baker Mayfield Wants To Play For 1 Team
Baker Mayfield was officially released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning. According to a report, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick requested his release from the Panthers. He will now hit waivers. Many in the NFL world believe that Mayfield has one team in mind: San Francisco.
Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
OBJ Visiting Buffalo: 1 Big Problem Before Bills 'Put A Ring On It'
Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?
NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
NFL Head Coach Hints At Starting Quarterback Change
Atlanta Falcons fans spent most of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers wishing that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota would get benched. Those fans might get their wish moving forward. Head coach Arthur Smith hinted that a starting quarterback change is possible - and maybe even likely - as we move...
Saints rule out 4 players on final injury report vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints ruled out four players on the final injury report ahead of Week 13’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and safety P.J. Williams (knee) are all going to be unavailable. And...
Titans fire GM Jon Robinson, owner cites 'higher aspirations'
The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, owner Amy Adams Strunk announced Tuesday.
Titans fire GM Jon Robinson in midst of his 7th season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start. The Titans announced Strunk’s decision in a statement. Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season. The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season. Strunk said her goal since becoming controlling owner in March 2015 has been to raise the standard for every part of the NFL franchise founded by her late father, Bud. Strunk said she believes the Titans have made “significant progress” on and off the field. “This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building,” Strunk said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.”
Michigan Picks Up Veteran Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
There's no doubt that the Wolverines will lose some of their current offensive lineman to the NFL in the upcoming draft, meaning they'll likely need to replace some key pieces. Harbaugh and Co. took a big step toward doing just that on Tuesday.
49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
Bucs injury report: Tristan Wirfs out, 3 doubtful, 6 questionable vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints, and it’s full of big names. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is the only Bucs player officially ruled out for this week, which comes as no surprise, but three others are doubtful, and six are listed as questionable.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 13 game
Someone has to win the NFC South, right? The Buccaneers, Falcons and Saints each lost in Week 12 as the entire division remains at least a game under .500, and each team remains at least 1.5 games within Tampa Bay in first place. But when the Saints and Buccaneers play...
NFL Analysis Network
Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
Pewter Report
Bucs Make Bevy Of Moves Ahead Of MNF
Bucs fans received some good news this afternoon ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The team announced they have activated safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve, meaning he should play in tonight’s crucial game. Ryan, who hasn’t played since Week 4...
NFL Week 13: Former Vols' stats
Week 13 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 14 games will be contested Dec. 8-12. Each week, Vols Wire looks...
The Ringer
Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals
Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Dolphins Game
The 49ers won't have Elijah Mitchell, and they might not have Deebo Samuel, either.
Comments / 0