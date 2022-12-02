ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Vail Town Council to take first look at Steward Vail plan ￼

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Vail Town Council will get its first look at the Steward Vail plan, a 10-year destination stewardship plan intended to advance the town’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building its tourism economy. The process to develop the plan kicked off earlier this...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: MILTON DARRELL WHITE

Blessedly, at long last, we can gather to celebrate the life of Milton Darrell White, born August 14, 1936 to Milton Baird and Ima Faye Acuff White in Clovis, NM, moved with his family to a farm near Limon, CO in 1947. He graduated from Limon in 1954 then attended Abilene Christian College and York College.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Gwendolyn Gartland Scalpello

Gwendolyn Gartland Scalpello died in her sleep on November 25, 2022, two days before her 78th birthday. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard Scalpello. Gwen volunteered as a Vail Mountain Guest Service Host, Vilar usher, Colorado Master Gardener and as President of her condo association for 26 years. However, her favorite volunteer activity was with the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, where she also served on their Board of Directors.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Philip White

Philip “Phil” Albert White, age 87, passed away on November 15, 2022, in Arvada, Colorado. He was born on February 19, 1935, in Mt. Morris, Michigan to Aubrey J. White and Charlotte Nancy (Cameron) White. Phil lost his eyesight in an accident, (snowball fight) at the age of...
ARVADA, CO
Vail Daily

Food insecurity in Eagle County stems from several sources

Just over 6% of Eagle County residents face food insecurity, according to Feeding America, a nationwide food bank nonprofit. While this number is better than the state rate of nearly 10% and the national 11.5%, organizations working to combat food insecurity locally strive toward a future where no community member is left without a consistent supply of nutritious food.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Large estate near Edwards sells for $40 million

The new owners of the 457-acre Casteel Creek property may have gotten a bargain for the $40 million purchase price. The property — which includes a home, an entertainment venue, a trails network and more — was originally listed in 2019 for $78 million. Listing brokers Malia Cox Nobrega and Barbara Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty originally listed 250 acres for $42 million, but the recently closed transaction included the entire property for $40 million.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Carnes: Loved DPD drinking VBC at BOP

It was one of those flawless mornings, the bluebird of happiness kind we dream of year-round but rarely have the actual pleasure of experiencing. Over half a foot of white gold blanketing the valley overnight, 10 inches on the mountain, and my first view across the valley was a picture-perfect postcard of a winter wonderland.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Photography that has taken flight in Birds of Prey awards packages

In addition to earning the fastest time on the hill, some ski racers on the FIS Alpine World Cup circuit get some pretty interesting prizes from different countries. In Levi, Finland, it appears that winners get a reindeer, in Val d’Isere, France, you either get a huge wheel of Beaufort cheese or a cow and in Beaver Creek, a bird of prey.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Peterson: Working harder than ever to make it

It’s the common refrain in every ski town: To live here, you either have three homes or three jobs. For the latter, living the dream in the mountains has never been easy. What was true 60 years ago for Vail’s original pioneers remains true today. Unless you come...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Let’s be community-minded

We would like to voice our support of the Vail Town Council’s efforts to preserve open space, wildlife habitat and dark skies in East Vail. This narrow corridor is part of our regular commute. On a daily basis, we are astounded that just a few miles from a world-class ski resort, there is no sense of the big city. The feeling of wilderness present on the descent from Vail Pass into our valley makes our home extraordinary. We feel fortunate to coexist with the browsing sheep herd, birds of prey soaring overhead, and thriving fish in Gore Creek. The dark winter nights are priceless.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County court nominees anticipate selection from governor

On Nov. 28, The Colorado Judicial Branch announced three nominees for the Eagle County Court judgeship vacancy. The seat on the court had previously been filled by judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez, who now serves on the 5th Judicial District Court bench. Those selected by the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission as candidates for the Eagle County Court judgeship are Braden Angel of Avon, Inga Causey of Gypsum and Courtney Holm of Edwards.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vilar Performing Arts Center presents Warren Miller’s ‘Daymaker’ on the big screen Saturday

Tickets: $17-$35 More info: VilarPAC.org. For 73 years, Warren Miller Entertainment has been stoking skiers and riders — and making them laugh. Its magic lies not only in the exhilarating athletic footage, but also in its storytelling, dosed with humor, from the retro days of poking fun at tourists tumbling off chairs to hilarious current-day commentary and antics by professional leisure athlete Katie Burrell.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Birds of Prey brings off-mountain activities to Beaver Creek Village

The Xfinity Birds of Prey event is bringing more than world-class skiers to the valley this weekend. While competitors from around the world are making turns on the formidable Birds of Prey racecourse, Beaver Creek village will be alive with festivities, featuring a craft beer festival, DJs and live music performances and a streamed race watch party on the ice rink.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Vail seeks design services for Dobson Ice Arena remodel

The town of Vail has issued a request for qualifications for professional design services for the remodel of Dobson Ice Arena. The town is seeking an experienced team to complete the design and construction documents for the project, including the addition of recreational or other space. Responses to the request will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Local musicians need our support!

What up neighbors, friends, J-1s, ski-bums, second-home owners, Texans and overworked industry folks! I’m writing to let you all know that next weekend something very special is going to happen that has never ever happened before ever on Earth or anywhere else in the universe that I’m aware of ever. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Vail Valley rock legends The Runaway Grooms are performing at 10 Mile Music Hall with support from Vail-Valley based bluegrass group Danger Mountain for the Official Unofficial Winter Send-off Concert and what is sure to be the last best show of 2022.
FRISCO, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Resorts’ 2022 EpicPromise report tracks progress to net zero goals

In 2017, Vail Resorts announced an ambitious goal to reduce its operating footprint to net zero by 2030. In its recently published 2022 EpicPromise Progress Report, the company tracks its progress in the last year toward its three targets within that 2030 goal: zero net emissions, zero waste to landfill and zero net operating impact on forests and habitat.
VAIL, CO
