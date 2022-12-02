Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Turn up the volume with the SVS Prime Wireless Pro speakers
This content was produced in partnership with SVS. There are many factors to consider when building a good home sound system, whether it’s for a simple stereo setup for listening to music or part of a larger home theater for enjoying multiple types of media. The quality of your system’s audio begins with the input source and ends with the speakers (with several steps in between), so whatever you’re listening to will only sound as good as your speakers. Home theater technology has come a long way over the last decade, and the SVS Prime Wireless Pro are a great pair of speakers that let you ditch the cables for a clean, streamlined audio setup — without compromising on sound quality.
‘Wordle’ today, December 5: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#534)
Trying to solve Wordle #534 for December 5, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you find the Wordle answer today by yourself.
Today’s best deals: TVs, laptops, iPads, robot vacuums and more
With the holiday season fast approaching, you’re running out of time to buy gifts — not just for your loved ones, but also for yourself! There’s no shortage of offers to choose from across the various retailers, which could be overwhelming if you’re not sure what you look for. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best deals that you can shop today, in order to get them before the holiday rush begins. These discounts may not last long, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchases as soon as possible.
How to block people on Snapchat
Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.
Save $70 on the Fitbit Versa 4 when you buy it today
With January right around the corner, there’s no time like right now to start planning your fitness goals for the new year. We’re here to help with one of the best Fitbit deals around: a Fitbit Versa 4 for just $160, saving $70 off the usual price of $230. Before you start thinking about how to spend those savings, grab this deal quickly. It’s sure to sell out, and you don’t want to be left empty-handed, so add it to your basket and check out, before it’s too late!
Get this 15-inch laptop with a year of Microsoft 365 for $199
Gateway has been making a comeback in the last few years, and while it isn’t at the top of the best laptop lists, it does offer some great entry-level and budget-friendly laptops. For example, you have this Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which is going for only $199 at Walmart, and even throws in a year’s subscription to Microsoft 365. That’s a great deal on its own just for Microsoft 365, so the inclusion of the laptop makes this worth picking up if you need a good student laptop.
The iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island needs to get a lot more useful, fast
“At Apple, we’re focused on creating extraordinary products. Products born from designing hardware and software together, so you don’t know where one ends and the other begins. The Dynamic Island does this in a truly magical way and enables an entirely new iPhone experience.”. Contents. The Dynamic Island...
Cooler Master CK720 review: a mechanical keyboard enthusiast’s paradise
“For only $100, the Cooler Master CK720 is the best value for compact, customizable keyboards”. There are some who prefer keeping things simple when it comes to keyboards. They just prefer a no-frills, well-built keyboard that gets the job the done. Contents. Then, there are those who want maximum customizability...
Alienware teases a monster new 18-inch laptop ahead of CES
Alienware just dropped a short trailer teasing a new 18-inch gaming laptop. While this is very exciting news indeed, the video creates more questions than it leaves answers. Alienware is trying to create a splash before CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Not since the original Alienware 18 (technically 17.3-inch) have we seen the company try to play up this 18-inch laptop with terms like “unmatched performance” and “performance juggernaut.”
This 67W charger is an Apple fan’s retro dream come true
It’s no secret that Apple attracts legions of adoring fans, many of whom have a penchant for Apple devices of yesteryear. That kind of inspiration might be what led gadget firm Shargeek to launch a new power adapter heavily inspired by the old-school Macintosh 128K from 1984. This computer...
Perfect for a bedroom or kitchen, this 24-inch Roku TV is under $100
With Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Years just around the corner, there is a larger than normal chance you find yourself spending an abnormal amount of time in the kitchen. It could be spent preparing your famous cupcakes or perhaps just washing dishes, but it’ll likely happen. A lot of our favorite TV deals this season will keep you entertained… if you’re willing to crane your neck and carefully listen for signs of life from the living room. Why not get something more personal instead? With the Onn. 24-inch Roku TV you can have premium entertainment in a smaller box for only $88 while this deal lasts. That’s $50 off the standard price of $138, so you know this deal won’t last forever. Be sure to pick up your new TV today!
