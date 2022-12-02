Heritage Bank set to expand into Boise, Idaho market with new branch

Heritage Bank does business in Washington, Oregon and now the Olympia grown bank is headed east with plans to open its first branch in Idaho, according to its federal regulator.

The bank has applied to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to open a branch at 999 W. Main St., Suite 100, Boise. That location appears to put the branch in the heart of the city’s downtown.

“The new location will be known as Heritage Bank’s Boise Branch,” the FDIC information reads.

Over the years, the bank has grown up and down the I-5 corridor through mergers and acquisitions, said Jeff Deuel, president and chief executive of Heritage Financial, parent company to the bank.

Now, M&A activity is not as active as it once was, he said. Still, Idaho is a logical move for the bank. It’s still in the Pacific Northwest and it’s a similar business environment.

They also found the right people to open that market for them, Deuel said. Two people are working out of temporary space before they open a full-service branch, he said.

Heritage Bank branches can be found throughout Western Washington and in the Yakima area. They also operate in the Portland area and now as far south as Eugene, Oregon. The bank opened a branch there around June, Deuel said.

Will Heritage Bank head to California? Not yet, he said. It’s a different market and he doesn’t feel the bank is big enough to head further south.

Earlier this month, Heritage Bank applied to the FDIC to sell and transfer assets, deposits and other liabilities of its branch in Ellensburg to Washington State Employees Credit Union.

Once the sale is complete, Heritage Bank will exit the Ellensburg market, while credit union officials feel it will gain a much higher profile location at 100 N. Main St.