WWAY NewsChannel 3

Celebration brings holiday revelers to Riverfront Park in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a weekend of celebration brings holiday revelers to downtown Wilmington – for the Live Oak Bank Pavilion tree lighting. The excitement in the air, as the City of Wilmington, opened a synthetic ice skating rink to the public. Marian Doherty works for...
foxwilmington.com

Carolina Beach hosts annual Island of Lights flotilla

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The waterways around Carolina Beach were filled with holiday cheer Saturday night as more than 20 decorated boats took part in the Island of Lights flotilla. The winner for Best Overall Boat went to Jeremy Vines for his “Welcome to Whoville” themed boat. Vines...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland’s Founders Park transformed into magical wonderland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Founder’s Park turned into a magical wonderland over the weekend. Saturday’s grand illumination event kicked off Leland’s holiday season. Mayor Brenda Bozeman and Santa helped flip the switch to light up the brightly colored Christmas tree located in the center of the park.
WECT

Southport Winterfest underway this week

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Holiday festivities are in full-swing in many communities, including Southport, where the town’s annual Winterfest is underway this week. There are many events going on this week, which can be found here, but one event invites the community to participate everyday through Sunday. The Winterfest Storefront Showcase, now in its second year, has invited people to vote for their favorite decorated storefront windows.
WECT

Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road reopens in Wilmington after tractor trailer loses part of its load

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two lanes of a busy Wilmington intersection have reopened after a tractor trailer lost part of its load this morning. It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and N. College Road around 7:30 a.m. A tractor trailer ended up blocking traffic...
charlestondaily.net

Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023

Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
kiss951.com

Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach

When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Long list of holiday events taking place in Leland through January

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is celebrating the Holiday Season all month with several fun events happening around the area. Leland in Lights kicks off this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Founders Park. The annual display of lights will feature a festive walking tour through the decorations. Admission is free and begins at dusk each evening through January 3rd.
columbuscountynews.com

Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade Gallery

Santa Claus is coming to Lake Waccamaw, and the annual Christmas parade is the perfect way to usher in jolly ole Saint Nick. The precession included local first responders, churches, residents, and even a few beauty queens. Mr. Eddie Pierce was this year's parade marshal. Pierce is a fan favorite...
WECT

Developers want land proposed in rail realignment project rezoned for residential use

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers want to bring new apartments and businesses to over seven acres on the east bank of the Cape Fear River. But the land could also bring much-needed transportation changes to the city. Now, the Wilmington Planning Commission must decide whether the land should go toward industrial use or be rezoned for a more “aesthetically pleasing” development that could enhance the southern end of the city’s downtown area.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
WECT

Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
