WWAY NewsChannel 3
Live Oak Bank Pavilion could see 10 more shows per year pending Wilmington City Council vote
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of Wilmington City Council are set to discuss an amendment to the contract the city has with Live Nation regarding Live Oak Bank Pavilion. In November of 2017, the city signed an agreement with Live Nation — allowing them to operate, manage, and maintain Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Celebration brings holiday revelers to Riverfront Park in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a weekend of celebration brings holiday revelers to downtown Wilmington – for the Live Oak Bank Pavilion tree lighting. The excitement in the air, as the City of Wilmington, opened a synthetic ice skating rink to the public. Marian Doherty works for...
foxwilmington.com
Carolina Beach hosts annual Island of Lights flotilla
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The waterways around Carolina Beach were filled with holiday cheer Saturday night as more than 20 decorated boats took part in the Island of Lights flotilla. The winner for Best Overall Boat went to Jeremy Vines for his “Welcome to Whoville” themed boat. Vines...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland’s Founders Park transformed into magical wonderland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Founder’s Park turned into a magical wonderland over the weekend. Saturday’s grand illumination event kicked off Leland’s holiday season. Mayor Brenda Bozeman and Santa helped flip the switch to light up the brightly colored Christmas tree located in the center of the park.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch awarded large grant to further address Burnt Mill Creek
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– An environmental nonprofit received a grant to help further its work to preserve natural resources, ensure clean air, and drinking water. Cape Fear River Watch has been awarded $123,281.81, by Attorney General Josh Stein through the Environmental Enhancement Grant. The nonprofit plans to use...
WECT
Southport Winterfest underway this week
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Holiday festivities are in full-swing in many communities, including Southport, where the town’s annual Winterfest is underway this week. There are many events going on this week, which can be found here, but one event invites the community to participate everyday through Sunday. The Winterfest Storefront Showcase, now in its second year, has invited people to vote for their favorite decorated storefront windows.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Barbershop style singing groups hold annual Christmas performance in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) -A fraternity dedicated to quality singing in the “barbershop-style” performed for the community at the Temple Baptist Church on Sunday. The Cape Fear Chordsmen held their annual holiday show “Christmas in our hometown” in Wilmington. More than a dozen members sang Christmas-themed songs...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New community center, street improvements coming to section of Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Two grants will be used to fund a new community center and streetscape improvement to the New Town section of Elizabethtown. The street improvements will take place along part of Martin Luther King Drive. The Town of Elizabethtown applied for and was awarded $2,575,000 to...
WECT
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1-year old female spayed cat looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 1 year-old female spayed cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she is quiet and shy, but loves snuggling up in piles of blankets. They also say she likes to headbutt those who with to give her pets.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road reopens in Wilmington after tractor trailer loses part of its load
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two lanes of a busy Wilmington intersection have reopened after a tractor trailer lost part of its load this morning. It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and N. College Road around 7:30 a.m. A tractor trailer ended up blocking traffic...
charlestondaily.net
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
kiss951.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch files complaint over poultry waste on Sampson County farm
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A local environmental protection nonprofit is expressing concerns over how North Carolina monitors millions of pounds of waste produced by poultry farms. Cape Fear River Watch filed a complaint with the state after discovering mountains of chicken waste and bedding, that was left sitting...
WECT
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy and N College Road at around 7:35 a.m. As of this time, two eastbound lanes have been opened to traffic. According to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Long list of holiday events taking place in Leland through January
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is celebrating the Holiday Season all month with several fun events happening around the area. Leland in Lights kicks off this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Founders Park. The annual display of lights will feature a festive walking tour through the decorations. Admission is free and begins at dusk each evening through January 3rd.
columbuscountynews.com
Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade Gallery
Santa Claus is coming to Lake Waccamaw, and the annual Christmas parade is the perfect way to usher in jolly ole Saint Nick. The precession included local first responders, churches, residents, and even a few beauty queens. Mr. Eddie Pierce was this year's parade marshal. Pierce is a fan favorite...
WECT
Developers want land proposed in rail realignment project rezoned for residential use
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers want to bring new apartments and businesses to over seven acres on the east bank of the Cape Fear River. But the land could also bring much-needed transportation changes to the city. Now, the Wilmington Planning Commission must decide whether the land should go toward industrial use or be rezoned for a more “aesthetically pleasing” development that could enhance the southern end of the city’s downtown area.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
