5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Related
cw34.com
St. Lucie Public Schools to build two new schools to accommodate population boom
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Port St. Lucie is expanding rapidly by adding homes and businesses, and now schools. A new high school will be going up off Crosstown Parkway and it'll hold roughly 2,000 students. But that's not the only one being built -...
Palm Beach County School District Set To Expel Six Students
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to expel six students during its meeting on Wednesday. The students are all accused of possessing weapons on campus. While privacy rules in the school district prevent our access to grade […]
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.
The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Adjustments Coming To Consuming Water In West Palm Seashore & City Of Palm Seashore | NewsRadio WFLA
West Palm Beach water customers may notice a change to the taste and smell of their drinking water beginning on Thursday. The city’s Department of Public Utilities is temporarily changing its disinfection process. The amount of chlorine that is pumped into the water system is being increased as a preventative maintenance process to help ensure the drinking water quality and safety standards are maintained.
What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home. "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community. Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL
The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
beckersasc.com
GI specialist leaves NYU Langone for Florida Gastro Group
Sonja Olsen, MD, a gastroenterology and hepatology specialist, has left New York City-based NYU Langone Health to join the Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Dr. Olsen will be the area's only transplant hepatologist, joining five other GI specialists at Gastro Group. Gastro Group of the...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Recognized for Having the 4th Lowest Millage Rate Among Large Florida Cities
Port St. Lucie - Monday December 5, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has one of the lowest municipal tax rates comparatively to the 20 most populous cities in Florida, according to an annual Millage Rate Benchmarking Study for FY22/23. Property taxes, also called ad valorem taxes, are the...
cw34.com
Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.7 Million Dramatical Resort Style Property in Boca Raton Florida has Exceptional Waterfront Vistas
17951 Lake Estates Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17951 Lake Estates Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a estate style property and residence has exceptional waterfront vistas overlooking the rolling hills of the Arnold Palmer signature east course par five hole. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17951 Lake Estates Drive, please contact Mark Nestler (Phone: 561-212-1517) & John Poletto (Phone: 561-239-0700) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
iheart.com
Investigation Underway After Fire At Historic Home In West Palm Beach
The cause of a fire in Downtown West Palm Beach is under investigation. City Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene of the blaze on Sunday at the corner of Division Avenue and Fourth Street. Firefighters went inside the two-story historic home to search for anyone who might have been...
Amex Sues Palm Beach County Man Over $272K Unpaid Bill
Stuart Roffman, In Bentley, Was Stopped By PBSO Earlier This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wellington resident Stuart Roffman is facing a lawsuit just filed by American Express over a hefty unpaid bill. Amex claims that Roffman owes $271,996 — and that […]
Friends, family celebrate life of Hobe Sound stabbing victim
A community came together Saturday to celebrate the life of a Martin County man who was stabbed to death last weekend.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023
In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
west-palm-beach-news.com
New West Palm Seaside location opens
Palm Beach County cookie lovers now have six more reasons to celebrate as another Crumbl Cookies operation opens, giving patrons half a dozen new options to choose from each week. The latest shop opens Friday in the Village Commons shopping center. Crumbl Cookies, founded in Utah in 2017 and known...
Friends, neighbors remember elderly couple gunned down over HOA dispute
Friends and neighbors of an elderly couple killed in a Stuart double shooting Saturday are now mourning their loss.
cw34.com
State: Firm owner didn't carry workers comp, falsified proof of insurance to 3 area cities
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The owner of a maintenance company is facing criminal charges after the state said he wasn't carrying the required workers compensation insurance. Not only that, the company had contracts with three area municipalities and the investigator said the owner sent each of them...
cw34.com
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore eating places on the way in which: Mexican meals, Child Cashew
A Mexican restaurant is headed to the former Blue Front BBQ restaurant space in Lake Worth Beach. Martin Sprock, co-founder of Moe’s Southwest Grill and Planet Smoothie, said he is going into “overdrive” on getting the signature building at 1132 N. Dixie Highway ready for a RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila — the first in a medley of new restaurants he plans to launch in the area.
