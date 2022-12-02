Rail freight rates continued to be the burning question in all of Idaho during the first week of December 1922. Three Idaho Falls leaders — W.L. Shattuck, C.J. Carlson and M.B. Yeaman — were among a delegation representing the Southern Idaho Rate Reduction Association, which traveled to Boise to meet with public utilities representatives. “The men say that freight reduction is something which must be had and had quickly, if farmers of southern Idaho are to exist at all,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “They have many figures showing actual conditions among the Idaho farmers as regards their summer and fall crops, which they hope to convince the members of the utilities commission of the need for aid.” Yeaman reported petitions had been circulated in 33 southeastern Idaho counties. “Governor-elect C.C. Moore has attended several of our rate conferences and he says that in effect that it is absolutely essential that there be an increase in the price of farm products and a corresponding decrease in freight rates, if the agricultural and livestock interests of southern Idaho are to prosper,” he said.

