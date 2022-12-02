Read full article on original website
WCJB
mainstreetdailynews.com
Multiple Alachua County crashes kill 2
An Archer woman and an Alachua man died in separate accidents in Alachua County on Friday and Saturday, respectively. According to two Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) releases, an 82-year-old Archer man driving a Chevrolet SUV west on State Road 26 attempted to make a left-hand turn onto County Road 241 on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
WCJB
Crash on I-10 in Columbia County left one person dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. The vehicle was headed west on I-10 Monday night around 9 p.m. This is when they exited the interstate...
WCTV
One fatality and multiple injured in Lafayette County crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a deadly two-car crash Friday evening that left one Mayo man dead and injured four others. A 51-year-old Mayo man was driving his SUV westbound on a private driveway approaching U.S. Highway 27, according to FHP. When entering U.S....
mainstreetdailynews.com
WCJB
Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
WCTV
Psychiatric patient dies after jumping from moving vehicle in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 29-year-old patient from Honey Lake Clinic Christian Mental Health in Madison County died Sunday evening after troopers say he jumped out of a moving vehicle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an HLCCMH employee was driving west on Honey Lake Road around 8 p.m....
ocala-news.com
Archer woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Alachua County
A 77-year-old woman from Archer was killed on Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision that occurred at an intersection in Alachua County. On Friday, December 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Chevrolet sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 26 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 241, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The SUV’s two occupants were an 82-year-old man (driver) and 77-year-old woman (passenger), both from Archer.
WCJB
Man went on a crime spree in Live Oak
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies. Deputies say 21-year-old Monte Ellis went on a crime spree over the weekend in Live Oak. In 1 of the cases, deputies say Ellis stole a vehicle at...
WCJB
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office investigates remains found in the woods
O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Southeast Suwannee County over the weekend. Few details have been released at this time about the remains that were found in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive, which is east of O’Brien.
WCJB
Lanes shut down in Jonesville after vehicle crash kills one
JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed after a vehicle crash in Jonesville on Friday afternoon. Drivers in Alachua County are experiencing delays due to the deadly crash. Eastbound lanes of Newberry road are shut down in Jonesville due to a crash at 170th street that happened just before...
alachuachronicle.com
K-9 apprehends woman on probation who ran from deputy
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ashley Brittany Dames, 33, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary, drug possession, and resisting arrest after she allegedly fled a vehicle that was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper saw a pickup truck run a...
WCTV
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
WCTV
Valdosta robbery suspect arrested while leaving the bank
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a robbery suspect while he was leaving a bank Monday morning. VPD responded to a robbery a little before 11 a.m. at the Bank of America at 3030 North Patterson Street in Valdosta. An employee...
Lake City Reporter
One killed, two seriously injured in Mayo crash
MAYO - A crash on U.S. Highway 27 northwest of Mayo late Friday night left one man dead and two women seriously injured. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was approaching U.S. 27 from a private driveway to the east around 10 p.m. when it pulled out onto the highway in front of a northbound pickup causing the crash.
WCJB
Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who went on a crime spree in Live Oak
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies. Deputies say Monte Ellis, 21, went on a crime spree over the weekend in Live Oak. In one of the cases, deputies say Ellis stole a vehicle at...
mycbs4.com
Motorcycle rider dies after fatal crash Thursday night in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 34-year-old man from Live Oak died in a crash at 6:00 PM Thursday in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the crash happened south of Live Oak at State Road 51 and County Road 250. Highway Patrol says the man was riding a...
VPD makes arrest in bank robbery attempt incident
The Valdosta Police Department made an arrest following a robbery attempt that took place at Bank of America Monday morning in Valdosta.
WCJB
A male suspect is still on the loose after a multi-county stolen vehicle chase
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple units were out searching in the woods by an abandoned boat ramp at Lake Sampson just west of Starke. For hours to find two suspects who bailed out of a stolen vehicle. “The vehicle refused to stop for the Union County deputy and come into...
WCJB
Salt Life Co-founder remains on bond ahead of Lake City teen homicide case
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Salt Life Co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond will remain the same ahead of his trial for allegedly killing a teen girl from Lake City. During a hearing on Monday, a judge in Palm Beach County refused to change Michael Hutto’s $250,000 bond ahead of his trial next year. Hutto is charged with manslaughter in the death of Lora Grace Duncan in October 2020.
