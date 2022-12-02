An Archer man died on Saturday evening when he drove his motorcycle off US 301 in Bradford County and crashed into a ditch. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 64-year-old Archer man was driving a motorcycle south on US 301 at the State Road 223 bypass intersection at 9:20 p.m. when he rode straight through the intersection. He traveled onto the grass shoulder into a ditch where the motorcycle overturned onto its side.

BRADFORD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO