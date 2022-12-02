ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Multiple Alachua County crashes kill 2

An Archer woman and an Alachua man died in separate accidents in Alachua County on Friday and Saturday, respectively. According to two Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) releases, an 82-year-old Archer man driving a Chevrolet SUV west on State Road 26 attempted to make a left-hand turn onto County Road 241 on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash on I-10 in Columbia County left one person dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. The vehicle was headed west on I-10 Monday night around 9 p.m. This is when they exited the interstate...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

One fatality and multiple injured in Lafayette County crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a deadly two-car crash Friday evening that left one Mayo man dead and injured four others. A 51-year-old Mayo man was driving his SUV westbound on a private driveway approaching U.S. Highway 27, according to FHP. When entering U.S....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Motorcycle accident claims Archer man

An Archer man died on Saturday evening when he drove his motorcycle off US 301 in Bradford County and crashed into a ditch. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 64-year-old Archer man was driving a motorcycle south on US 301 at the State Road 223 bypass intersection at 9:20 p.m. when he rode straight through the intersection. He traveled onto the grass shoulder into a ditch where the motorcycle overturned onto its side.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Archer woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Alachua County

A 77-year-old woman from Archer was killed on Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision that occurred at an intersection in Alachua County. On Friday, December 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Chevrolet sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 26 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 241, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The SUV’s two occupants were an 82-year-old man (driver) and 77-year-old woman (passenger), both from Archer.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man went on a crime spree in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies. Deputies say 21-year-old Monte Ellis went on a crime spree over the weekend in Live Oak. In 1 of the cases, deputies say Ellis stole a vehicle at...
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Lanes shut down in Jonesville after vehicle crash kills one

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed after a vehicle crash in Jonesville on Friday afternoon. Drivers in Alachua County are experiencing delays due to the deadly crash. Eastbound lanes of Newberry road are shut down in Jonesville due to a crash at 170th street that happened just before...
JONESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

K-9 apprehends woman on probation who ran from deputy

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ashley Brittany Dames, 33, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary, drug possession, and resisting arrest after she allegedly fled a vehicle that was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper saw a pickup truck run a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Valdosta robbery suspect arrested while leaving the bank

VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a robbery suspect while he was leaving a bank Monday morning. VPD responded to a robbery a little before 11 a.m. at the Bank of America at 3030 North Patterson Street in Valdosta. An employee...
VALDOSTA, GA
Lake City Reporter

One killed, two seriously injured in Mayo crash

MAYO - A crash on U.S. Highway 27 northwest of Mayo late Friday night left one man dead and two women seriously injured. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was approaching U.S. 27 from a private driveway to the east around 10 p.m. when it pulled out onto the highway in front of a northbound pickup causing the crash.
MAYO, FL
WCJB

Salt Life Co-founder remains on bond ahead of Lake City teen homicide case

WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Salt Life Co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond will remain the same ahead of his trial for allegedly killing a teen girl from Lake City. During a hearing on Monday, a judge in Palm Beach County refused to change Michael Hutto’s $250,000 bond ahead of his trial next year. Hutto is charged with manslaughter in the death of Lora Grace Duncan in October 2020.
LAKE CITY, FL

