The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Motley Fool
$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement
Brookfield Renewable has been a tremendous wealth creator over the years. Enbridge has lots of fuel to continue growing shareholder value. National Retail Properties has steadily grown its dividend over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
Inflation has persisted above target levels for the better part of the last two years. After failing to act quickly, the Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many experts believe the U.S. economy is headed for a recession, and that fear has...
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Motley Fool
Can These 2 Stocks Crush the Market Again in 2023?
One of Regeneron's key products could earn a major approval next year. Biogen's hopes depend on its Alzheimer's disease candidate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Tech Rebound: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell
The Nasdaq-100 technology index has bounced by more than 7% over the last month. Tenable is the cybersecurity industry leader in vulnerability management, and customers are flocking to its platform. Peloton could face a cash crunch soon if it struggles to get its net losses under control. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
If We're at the Beginning of a Recession, Should You Wait to Invest?
The quick answer? Not necessarily. Some people may be hesitant to invest right now because they think stock values will drop even more. While that could happen, it doesn't necessarily mean you should hold off on buying stocks. For many months now, financial experts have been sounding a warning about...
Motley Fool
Is Intel Stock a Buy Going Into 2023?
*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Dec. 5, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 6, 2022. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
Motley Fool
Why Signet Jewelers Stock Jumped Today
The company delivered better financial results than analysts expected. Sales grew 4% overall, but same-store sales were down. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Digital Realty Stock Rallied 16% in November
The REIT's slumping stock price this year has pushed up its dividend yield. That made the data center stock more appealing to income-focused investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
This Stock Is On Fire With a 55% Gain Over the Past Quarter. Time to Buy?
Shares of Build-A-Bear spiked 20% when the company posted blowout earnings results. Even so, the stock still looks undervalued at just 7 times earnings. The company is steadily reducing its mall-based exposure while also growing its digital sales channel. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Hit Wall Street's Radar Tuesday
Textron won an Army helicopter contract that could be worth tens of billions of dollars in the decades to come. Vivint Smart Home accepted a buyout bid from NRG Energy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Sumo Logic Stock Is Soaring Today
Sumo Logic beat third-quarter revenue and earnings estimates. The company issued strong guidance for the fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks I'm Never Selling
Selling a stock doesn't make much sense if you think it will keep rising for years to come. Innovative Industrial Properties will likely pay out a larger and larger dividend over time. Costco should continue attracting loyal customers by providing cheap and effective products. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
Rivian just announced new plans to expand its mission toward 100% renewable energy usage. It aims to power 75% of its Illinois manufacturing with wind power, as well as internal renewable sources. Some investors are jittery over the current environment, and many EV names are too far from profitability. You’re...
Motley Fool
Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday
Several telling economic reports have shown a booming economy. While that's normally a good thing, it also signals rampant inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Investors are getting concerned about a potential slowdown in the economy again. The Federal Reserve will meet next week to decide about new interest rate hikes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Pinterest Stock Was Down Today
The market might be overlooking management's effort to improve operating efficiency and earnings in the near term.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Editas Medicine Dropped 15.5% in November
Editas Medicine found EDIT-101 effective in some cases as a treatment for rare retinal disease, but the therapy's potential patient population was considered too small for the company to proceed. The company says it has enough cash to fund operations into 2024. Editas plans to provide an update about another...
