need to allow corporations from buying up houses to turn them all into rental properties. also need to outlaw ANY foreign individuals or corporations from owning any property in Idaho and the United States meaning only citizens can own property in the U.S.
I like the fact we should restrict Californians and utahans here ..restrict building ..quality instead of quantity..that's not growth! or progress..notice how long it takes to get through a street light or intersection. our community is not made for this kind of traffic..and land being bought up on the outskirts! no trespassing signs..restricted access to b.l.m land and forest....the long forgotten saying.." my private Idaho"..start voting for those that would ..preserve our little town! anyways that's my opinion!..
Bikes should have lights on at night and reflectors. Bikers and people walking on or near roads at night should wear light colored clothing!!
Related
Top 10 Most Affordable Towns in Idaho for Raising a Family
The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Huge Coho salmon caught by Lewiston man
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho
Speculation Continues to Undermine Idaho Murder Investigation
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
BEWARE: Christians Infiltrate Idaho State Capitol
Idaho Charity Tax Credit Available Even If You Don’t Itemize
Should Idaho Employers Still Be Measuring Ability Based On Urine?
Idahoans Have More Time To Get Star Card As Deadline Extended 2 Yrs
Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
It's time to start reading snowpack levels
Will Idaho Take Hellmann’s Advice to Put Mayo In Our Eggnog? [review + recipe]
Stimulus update: Deadline for Idaho residents to claim $600 tax rebates in 27 days
Firefighter injured in wreck near Idaho-Utah border
Oregon AG wants to delay parts of Measure 114
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
A bird only found in Idaho is in danger of extinction
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 20