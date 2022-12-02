BELFAST — Belfast Police are looking for a white SUV in connection with three separate vehicle break-in incidents at two YMCAs, two of which occurred Dec. 2 and 3. Chief Robert Cormier said police believe that the same person or persons are behind both Belfast incidents, in addition to the vehicle break-ins at the the Lawrence Family Fitness Center in Blue Hill, a branch of the Down East Family YMCA, also known as the Downeast YMCA, which happened over the same weekend. That YMCA is located in Blue Hill.

