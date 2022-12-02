Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
PBMC Walk-in Care adjusts hours for Dec. 6-11
ROCKLAND — Pen Bay Medical Center’s Walk-in Care has announced an adjusted schedule from Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 11:. Friday, Dec. 9: open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10: open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11: closed...
penbaypilot.com
Welcoming Alison McDonald
Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
penbaypilot.com
Fill the Cruiser: Hannaford teams up with Belfast, Camden-Rockport, Rockland PDs for food drive
Midcoast police officers will be busy Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, filling grocery bags with cans and boxes and food, loading it into their cruisers, and transporting the donations to local food pantries. But it is not just law enforcement who are getting involved. Citizens who are also being asked to...
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice Project Maine announces training opportunities for Winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland interim Harbor Master requests one-time large ship waiver, points to needed revenue
ROCKLAND — The city of Rockland could pick up an additional $35,000 (rough estimate), next fall, but only if City Councilors approve a one-time waiver permitting an additional 3,000-passenger cruise ship to visit Rockland Harbor in 2023. Currently, Rockland’s passenger ship ordinance is capped at five for the number...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland researches costs associated with K9 police unit
ROCKLAND — A four-legged officer might one day join the Rockland Police Department if Police Chief Tim Carroll is successful in persuading councilors and citizens of the value of a K9. In an email response to the press, Carroll wrote that people and departments don’t recognize dogs as one...
penbaypilot.com
Thank you, from the Window Dressers
Window Dressers is thrilled to report the conclusion of another highly successful local workshop. The Belfast and Searsport Window Dressers organizers joined together in 2022 to carry out two projects. In October, we offered to re-wrap damaged inserts produced in earlier years. This project took place in the Searsport Community...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police believe same culprits behind multiple vehicle breaks-ins at YMCAs
BELFAST — Belfast Police are looking for a white SUV in connection with three separate vehicle break-in incidents at two YMCAs, two of which occurred Dec. 2 and 3. Chief Robert Cormier said police believe that the same person or persons are behind both Belfast incidents, in addition to the vehicle break-ins at the the Lawrence Family Fitness Center in Blue Hill, a branch of the Down East Family YMCA, also known as the Downeast YMCA, which happened over the same weekend. That YMCA is located in Blue Hill.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: The Dog and I Are Going on a Diet
Unfortunately, we’re both addicted to crunchy snacks, Fritz and I. His go-to between-meal treats are Milk Bones, while mine are anything crunchy-salty-greasy –you know, the chips genre. I like to think I’m more discriminating, as Fritz will eat anything that hits the floor, and will slurp up spilled whatever. He’s especially fond of pizza crusts. But reading the ingredients list on my chip bags, he’s probably the healthier eater.
penbaypilot.com
Miniature LEGO Camden Public Library replica detailed down to tiny red chairs
CAMDEN—A LEGO miniature replica of the Camden Public Library is currently on exhibit at, you guessed it, the Camden Public Library. This elaborate set piece, built by Maine native Colby Adolphsen, took approximately seven weeks to construct. As a father of two small boys, living in Waldoboro, Adolphsen said,...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Nov. 28-Dec. 1. Donald P. Palmer and Gayle E. Palmer to Gayle E. Palmer. Michael A. Valente and Kathleen A. Valente to Jan Urik Leth and Ariel Hall. Kari E. Phillips and Khalid Muslih...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket
Dec. 6, 2022 — Lucas Ross, 25, made his initial court appearance in Knox County Court via zoom Dec. 5 after he was arrested for a robbery at Shaws Supermarket in Rockland Dec. 2. At the hearing, the judge set his bail at $5,000 cash. The suspect currently remains...
penbaypilot.com
Mariners finish second, Panthers 10th in Westlake wrestling tournament
BATH — The high school wrestling programs from Oceanside and Medomak Valley traveled Saturday, Dec. 3 to participate in the Westlake Tournament in Bath. Oceanside placed second in the tournament with 99 points and six athletes placing while Medomak Valley placed 10th with 48 points and three athletes placing.
penbaypilot.com
Messiah Sing in Thomaston Dec 13
The Community Messiah Sing in Thomaston will be on Tuesday, December 13 in Watts Hall at 7:30 pm. All are welcome.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Council to discuss new ambulance driver, police cruiser, downtown accessibility, utility pole removal
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes increasing accessibility in downtown Belfast, new ambulance personnel, new police equipment, and utility pole removal, according to Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig’s report. The first...
penbaypilot.com
Union’s Sestercentennial committee begins planning 2024 event
UNION — The town of Union was founded in July 1774 and will be recognizing that history in July of 2024 with the theme Looking Back to Look Ahead. Planning is underway by a group of volunteers who are excited about the possibilities to bring every citizen in Union together to help celebrate the Sestercentennial – 250 years.
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston Grammar School Cookies with Santa
Thomaston Grammar School held its annual Cookies with Santa event on Saturday, December 3. It was the first time we have been able to hold this event since December of 2019. We had a great turnout for this fun event. This year, thanks to Green Leaf Roofing, it was free for all TGS students and their siblings to shop for 5 gifts for family and friends. We had some volunteer shoppers who took students shopping so the gifts could remain a surprise to family members.
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Dec. 7
ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the South School. Meetings can be viewed on Vimeo and YouTube. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Declaration of a...
penbaypilot.com
Medomak 7th, 8th boys earn wins over GSB
The Medomak seventh and eighth grade basketball teams hosted Great Salt Bay in Waldoboro on Monday, Dec. 5. Both Medomak teams collected victories. Medomak maintained quarterly advantages of 20-9, 38-19 and 53-29. Scoring for Medomak were Brayden Nadeau (10 points), Andrew Flanders (10), Noah Taggert (10), Joe Wilcox (seven), Clark...
