HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees above average, and this unusual warmth will last through the rest of this week. On Monday, Houston topped out at 82 degrees, almost reaching the December 5th record high of 83. Today, the December 6th record to beat is 82, and that’s about where we’ll top out this afternoon. This is way above the average high of 67 degrees this time of year.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO