Humble, TX

cw39.com

Thieves steal catalytic converters from HISD buses

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Independent School District is having to rely on “substitute vehicles” to cover 14 routes to and home from schools after thieves stole the catalytic converters from at least 12 buses. The thefts happened sometime during the Thanksgiving break at HISD’s Northwest Motor...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Man found shot dead in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man is found shot to death at a home in southeast Houston. Police found a young man with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 7900 block of Bowen Street.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council celebrate 100th anniversary

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Girl Scouts council for the Houston-area and a large part of southeast Texas celebrated its one-hundredth birthday on Saturday. Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council was formed in 1922, and to mark one hundred years of enriching the lives of girls in a 26-county area, they held a century celebration at Camp Agnes Arnold in Conroe.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Record heat with highs in the 80s | When we expect a shift to chilly air

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees above average, and this unusual warmth will last through the rest of this week. On Monday, Houston topped out at 82 degrees, almost reaching the December 5th record high of 83. Today, the December 6th record to beat is 82, and that’s about where we’ll top out this afternoon. This is way above the average high of 67 degrees this time of year.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Child found safe after murder-suicide outside hospital, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A child was found safe after a murder-suicide outside a hospital in Katy on Sunday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., Houston police received multiple calls to Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus, located at the 18200 block of the Katy Freeway. Police said a man and woman...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Rice to face Southern Miss in Lending Tree Bowl on Dec. 17

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rice will make its first postseason bowl appearance in eight years when the Owls head to Mobile, Ala., to face Southern Mississippi in the Lending Tree Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to take this team to Mobile and play...
HATTIESBURG, MS
cw39.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East Eastbound reopens at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After almost seven hours of being closed due to a wrong-way crash, I-10 East near Baytown has reopened, according to TxDOT. Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, all lanes on the freeway at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou were closed. CW39 Meteorologist and traffic anchor Carrigan Chauvin had this update.
BAYTOWN, TX
cw39.com

Couple found shot in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A married couple is dead in a possible murder-suicide shooting that is being investigated in north Houston. Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night inside an apartment at 21717 Inverness Forest Boulevard, as Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the apartment by family members saying that they haven’t heard from the people inside for some time.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Arrested Edinburg man was on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives list

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was among three arrests made in late November of people on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders list. Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, of Edinburg, was arrested in Nov. 23 by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Fugitive Task Force, including the U.S. Border Patrol.
EDINBURG, TX
cw39.com

Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman killed after being hit by SUV in Channelview, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 25-year-old woman is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV in Channelview. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night on the 2000 block of Dell Dale Street. Investigators say the woman walked in front of a Dodge Journey traveling on Dell Dale near...
CHANNELVIEW, TX

