Thieves steal catalytic converters from HISD buses
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Independent School District is having to rely on “substitute vehicles” to cover 14 routes to and home from schools after thieves stole the catalytic converters from at least 12 buses. The thefts happened sometime during the Thanksgiving break at HISD’s Northwest Motor...
“Be An Angel” needs volunteers to decorate Christmas bags for special needs children
‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer! But, there are some in our community who could use a little extra help. The “Be An Angel” organization is working to provide Christmas bags for thousands of special needs children around Houston, and the state of Texas. All year, staff...
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
Deputies looking for suspect in deadly shooting at northwest Houston motel
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A gunman is on the run after killing a man at a northwest Houston motel on Sunday. Harris County deputies were called to a motel on 13290 FM 1960 around 11:15 a.m. Deputies said that the two men got into a fight before the shooting happened.
HPD: Man found shot dead in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man is found shot to death at a home in southeast Houston. Police found a young man with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 7900 block of Bowen Street.
Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council celebrate 100th anniversary
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Girl Scouts council for the Houston-area and a large part of southeast Texas celebrated its one-hundredth birthday on Saturday. Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council was formed in 1922, and to mark one hundred years of enriching the lives of girls in a 26-county area, they held a century celebration at Camp Agnes Arnold in Conroe.
Record heat with highs in the 80s | When we expect a shift to chilly air
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees above average, and this unusual warmth will last through the rest of this week. On Monday, Houston topped out at 82 degrees, almost reaching the December 5th record high of 83. Today, the December 6th record to beat is 82, and that’s about where we’ll top out this afternoon. This is way above the average high of 67 degrees this time of year.
Child found safe after murder-suicide outside hospital, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A child was found safe after a murder-suicide outside a hospital in Katy on Sunday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., Houston police received multiple calls to Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus, located at the 18200 block of the Katy Freeway. Police said a man and woman...
HPD officer injured in crash with suspected DWI driver in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer is okay after being hit by a DWI driver while providing traffic control on the side of the road in the northwest part of town. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday night at the 6200 block of West Montgomery Road near Beall Street.
Rice to face Southern Miss in Lending Tree Bowl on Dec. 17
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rice will make its first postseason bowl appearance in eight years when the Owls head to Mobile, Ala., to face Southern Mississippi in the Lending Tree Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to take this team to Mobile and play...
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
(NEXSTAR) — It may be a surprise to Texans today, but the state was once on the cutting edge of public transit innovation. Not so long ago, people were flocking to Houston to see the technology they believed could be the future of transportation. America’s first commercial monorail system...
More details emerge in murder-suicide in front of Texas Children’s Hospital
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Family members were able to identify the young mother killed in Sunday’s murder-suicide shooting in the parking lot of Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus. On Sunday, Kenia Osorio, 32, was shot in a car by a man, who according to her family, she had...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East Eastbound reopens at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou
HOUSTON (KIAH) — After almost seven hours of being closed due to a wrong-way crash, I-10 East near Baytown has reopened, according to TxDOT. Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, all lanes on the freeway at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou were closed. CW39 Meteorologist and traffic anchor Carrigan Chauvin had this update.
Couple found shot in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A married couple is dead in a possible murder-suicide shooting that is being investigated in north Houston. Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night inside an apartment at 21717 Inverness Forest Boulevard, as Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the apartment by family members saying that they haven’t heard from the people inside for some time.
Arrested Edinburg man was on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives list
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was among three arrests made in late November of people on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders list. Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, of Edinburg, was arrested in Nov. 23 by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Fugitive Task Force, including the U.S. Border Patrol.
Warm all week, more fog, little rain, weekend weather changes
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has your 10-day forecast for Monday, Dec. 5. Here’s a look.
Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
Man gets life in prison for murdering man outside Fort Bend County store
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison by a Fort Bend County jury after stabbing a man to death in 2019. Gregory Kennith Wise, 33, was convicted of murder after killing Brandon Yarbrough back in 2019. Prosecutors say wise stabbed Yarbrough 12 times...
Man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend through apartment window denied bond
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man charged with capital murder was denied bond for killing his ex-girlfriend in southeast Houston. Prosecutors say Richard Hemphill is a “community threat,” according to court documents. Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 7402 Calhoun Road around 4...
Woman killed after being hit by SUV in Channelview, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 25-year-old woman is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV in Channelview. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night on the 2000 block of Dell Dale Street. Investigators say the woman walked in front of a Dodge Journey traveling on Dell Dale near...
