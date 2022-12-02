ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...

Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy

It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades

Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Awkward Presents Received by People in Boise

Christmas is the most magical time of the year and is the season of joy, holiday parties, and yes, presents. I've always been fascinated by how many areas of life we focus on when it comes to gifts. You think about getting presents for family, friends, people you work with, and maybe those individuals who have been kind to you throughout the year.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s

Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Going up: Work starts on new building that would be Idaho’s second-tallest

BOISE - Construction crews are at work on a new downtown Boise building that will convert a long-vacant parking lot into a new change to the city’s skyline. Oppenheimer Companies and White Oak Realty Partners won approval earlier this year to build a 26-story building at the corner of 12th and Idaho. The project would include nearly 300 apartments, as well as retail spaces and residential amenities. The building, clad mostly in glass, would feature residential balconies on many levels. The top of the building features a three-story “sculpted top” designed to evoke the Sawtooth Mountains.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?

In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Mayor Irresponsibly Spends Big Money Investigating Police

It looks the Iran Contra lawyer hired by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is not cheap. Multiple published reports detail the cost of how much the investigation of Michael Bromwich. The retired Boise Police captain is accused of speaking at a White Supremacy conference. Instead of hiring a local firm or using the resources of the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Prosecutors Office, or the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Mayor McLean has hired an East Coast lawyer known for representing Christine Blasey Ford and prosecuting Lt. Col. Oliver North in the 1980s as part of the Iran Contra Scandal.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise’s Bogus Basin Returns Celebrating 80 Years [photos]

Idaho is a state blessed with world-class ski resorts. Compared to other states, you don't have to travel far to get that out-of-this-world ski experience. Every Idahoan may have their favorite: Tamarack, Sun Valley, Brundage, or any others. In the Treasure Valley, great skiing at an affordable price is just up the mountain at Bogus Basin.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Gas Prices Going Down In Idaho. Who Should We Thank?

Since the pandemic, gas prices have soared pretty much around the globe. We've been yelling and pointing fingers since 2020, and maybe it actually accomplished something!. Gas prices in Boise have fallen almost 20 cents per gallon in the past seven days, which puts us right around $3.94 per gallon on average. The lowest price as of late around the state of Idaho was $3.25 per gallon, and almost $5.00 per gallon at the priciest.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Remarkable Map Shows You All of Boise’s Best Christmas Lights

There aren’t many cities in the United States that have a website dedicated to Christmas lights as detailed as the one that was born right here in Eagle!. If you stumbled across this article, we’re going to assume that you’re someone who just adores everything about Christmas. The night light parades, ice skating at Indian Creek’s ice ribbon, waltzing through the Festival of Trees…and going to see Christmas lights! The Boise Christmas Lights map and website make that last one a breeze!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?

The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
