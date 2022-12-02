SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – It is important that all travelers on California roadways be well-equipped with knowledge and tools to help them operate their vehicles as safely as possible. As such, the California Highway Patrol will continue to provide free classes to assist and educate drivers age 65 and older, as well as promote safe travel for all, with the Keeping Everyone Safe grant funded by the Office of Traffic Safety.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO