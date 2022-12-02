Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Palisades Tahoe development back on table after revised environmental report
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Following a court order requiring approvals to further develop areas within Olympic Valley, Placer County has released a revised environmental impact report for the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan. The announcement makes official the resort’s intent to seek entitlements to revitalize and complete the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Active weather: Stormy week ahead for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Stormy days are ahead this week for Lake Tahoe. Winter weather will continue to cause travel impacts in the Sierra through early Tuesday with a short storm reprieve midweek before another quick moving system arrives Thursday night. A more potent storm is possible for the weekend.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Chain controls in effect at Tahoe; More snow expected through weekend, beyond
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chain restrictions and a road closure remain in effect Tuesday from a multi-day storm that dropped a couple feet of snow at Lake Tahoe, and officials say more active weather is on the way after a short break. Chains are required on all vehicles...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowshoe Thompson topic of Hope Valley lecture
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — “Mailman of the Sierra” Snowshoe Thompson is the topic of a living history presentation at Hope Valley on Sunday. “Thompson carried the mail across the Sierra Nevada winter snows for 20 years,” historian David Woodruff said. “He would travel the 180-mile round trip in just five days on his hand-crafted snow skates (skis) with nothing more than a jacket, dried meat, matches and his 80-pound bag of mail.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Christmas fire engines to spread holiday joy in South Tahoe beginning this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The annual tradition of Christmas fire engines spreading joy to all South Lake Tahoe residents begins this weekend. South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas engine will begin cruising through city streets on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Lake Valley Fire Protection District’s engine will start driving through neighborhoods on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
$2 million in tax-defaulted property auctioned off in El Dorado County
Seventy-three El Dorado County tax-defaulted properties were sold in an online auction Nov. 1. The sales generated a total of $2,018,010.14, according to a news release from auction host Bid4Assets. An additional 75 properties were redeemed by their original owners and returned to county tax rolls. “This set of auctions...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
CHP senior driver class aims to promote safety for all
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – It is important that all travelers on California roadways be well-equipped with knowledge and tools to help them operate their vehicles as safely as possible. As such, the California Highway Patrol will continue to provide free classes to assist and educate drivers age 65 and older, as well as promote safe travel for all, with the Keeping Everyone Safe grant funded by the Office of Traffic Safety.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Share, care and give a pair this holiday season
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — RE/MAX Gold of Reno and Incline Village will host its annual sock drive to benefit Northern Nevada HOPES. Sponsored by Inside Incline Community Real Estate, Northern Nevada RE/MAX Gold, realtors will collect new, unused socks for distribution in our local community this winter through Northern Nevada HOPES.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Former Tahoe Biltmore to become Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — The former Tahoe Biltmore will become the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, officials announced Monday. Hilton on Monday said it had entered a brand and management agreement with EKN Development Group to bring the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to Crystal Bay and Incline Village on Tahoe’s North Shore.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Bread & Broth thanks Hard Rock for supporting Adopt a Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Helping to feed Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal dinner guests, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosted the meal’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment on Nov. 28. “Hard Rock fully supports the work Bread & Broth does,” shared Kelly Crossgrove, Hard Rock’s director of human resources.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village woman brings community together through movies
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local resident Tara Cannon has found that she loves to bring her community together. Recently, she’s done just that through organizing movie nights for locals on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore, which started with an all women showing of Bad Moms at Incline Village Cinema.
