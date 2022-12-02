ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Station, OH

Ohio contractor fined for allegedly not protecting roofing employees from deadly fall hazards

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TX32D_0jV5Hyfi00

The U.S Department of Labor said an Ohio contractor has been fined for not protecting their employees from deadly hazards.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

The Department of Labor said twice in six days federal safety inspectors observed a Middlefield roofing contractor exposing workers to deadly fall hazards at two separate job sites in Tallmadge and Columbia Station, continuing a pattern of disregard for workplace safety dating back to 2019.

Following its June investigations, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed $363,890 in penalties for C.R.H. Roofing LLC after the agency identified four willful and two repeat violations during inspections on June 3 and June 9, 2022. With these additional penalties, the company now owes more than $414,000 in OSHA fines for its workplace safety failures.

The Department of Labor said at both worksites, inspectors observed roofing workers at heights greater than 6 feet without fall protection and lacking eye protection while using pneumatic nail guns. The company also allowed ladders to be used improperly.

After three previous inspections in 2019 and 2021, OSHA assessed C.R.H. more than $51,000 in penalties, which remain unpaid. OSHA has placed the company in its Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

“Despite being warned on June 3, 2022, that their failures to protect workers from falls violated federal law, C.R.H. Roofing scoffed at OSHA inspectors, and six days later, we found them committing the same violations,” said OSHA Area Director Howard Eberts in Cleveland. “Too many roofers die each year needlessly because their employers fail to use fall protection. This employer continually refuses to protect its workers by following OSHA and industry-recognized safety regulations.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 17

Kevin bacon Peterson
3d ago

I've helped on a few roof jobs in my day and nobody wore hard hats and harnesses. These were some scetchy roofs to. Like 3 layers and 10/12 pitch with paper thin ply wood.

Reply
4
Rich Meyers
3d ago

I bet you can get a deal on a roof from this company. just don't watch the workers putting it on. May be a little like Clark Griswold.

Reply
3
Love -not-Hate
4d ago

Why isn't the Company named, and what did the company not provid? I had a new roof put on and they didn't have any hardware on either but I have a single story ranch.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania McDonald’s fined for child labor law violations

Owners of 13 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area were fined over child labor law violations. A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

A former judge faces disciplinary action and Senators call for help with medication shortages: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Just weeks ago, former Second Circuit Court Judge David W. Hummel Jr. resigned from his position and how he faces disciplinary action from the state Judicial Investigation Commission.  Former West Virginia judge receives public warning The state Judicial Disciplinary Counsel publicly admonished Hummel saying […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during state of emergency passes Ohio House

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during a state of […] The post Bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during state of emergency passes Ohio House appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio ‘drag storytime’ canceled at school over security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held Saturday morning at the First Unitarian Universalist […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s deer gun season brings above-average numbers for hunters

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 72,000 deer were harvested during the most recent deer gun season in Ohio, more than 3,500 above the average during the past three years. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters checked 71,932 white-tailed deer at the conclusion of the week on Sunday, nearly 2,000 more than in 2021. The three-year average in Ohio is 68,534.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm announces new location

(WTRF) West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration announces a new location, the company’s fifth, in Charleston, West Virginia. The new location is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Panhandle has acquired a 27,000-square-foot facility situated on a 1.6-acre lot in Charleston and plans to immediately begin modernizing and building […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia partners with Comcast to connect 2,100+ unserved homes and businesses in Northern WV with Internet

Gov. Jim Justice today announced he officially signed West Virginia’s Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program grants for Comcast to begin construction activities to connect more than 2,100 unserved homes and businesses across the state.  Comcast next month will begin to execute the buildout plan for two projects totaling more than $10 million, enabled […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio bill would give state an official state cookie

An Ohio bill would officially give the Buckeye state a state cookie.  Senate Bill 278 passed the House, 71-2, on Thursday making the Sugar Cookie one step closer to being the official cookie of Ohio. The bill states ‘ the cookie with the main ingredients of sugar, flour, butter, eggs, and vanilla, commonly known as […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy