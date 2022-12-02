US 169 narrows to one lane at 76th St. North in Owasso Friday

OWASSO, Okla. — Southbound US 169 will be narrowed to one lane at 76th St. North in Owasso from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced.

The bridge project continues on US 169 at 76th St. North in Owasso through fall 2023.

ODOT said drivers can expect reduced speed limits and various lane closures on northbound and southbound US 169 at 76th St. North in Owasso through fall 2023 for a bridge replacement project.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction on US-169 will be maintained during daytime hours; however, some overnight and weekend closures may reduce the highway to one lane in each direction for traffic safety purposes, ODOT said in a press release.

Additionally, some lane closures on 76th St. N. under the bridge can be expected as part of the project.

