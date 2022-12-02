Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Seeks Input On Widening Two Miles Of N.C. 210
MCGEE’S CROSSROADS – The public is invited to attend a meeting and provide feedback on a proposal to widen two miles of N.C. 210 off Interstate 40 in Johnston County. The N.C. Department of Transportation proposes to widen the highway to four lanes with a raised median between N.C. 50 and Raleigh Road. Most of this stretch currently has one travel lane in each direction.
nsjonline.com
Substation attack second in last month
RALEIGH — The massive Dec. 3 criminal attack on the electric grid in Moore County isn’t the only recent act of vandalism resulting in a loss of power for thousands of customers. On Friday, Nov. 11, a property owned by the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) in the Jones...
jocoreport.com
County Commissioners Approve Plan For Up To 295,000 Sq.-Ft. Spec Space In Benson
BENSON – Johnston County’s inventory of high-quality industrial space is set to continue growing as E.D. Parker Corporation finalizes plans for a speculative building in Benson that will span from 275,000 square-feet to 295,000 square-feet. Johnston County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved performance-based economic development incentives in support of the project earlier today (Monday). Economic development leaders anticipate the property can attract an advanced manufacturer or life sciences operation to Johnston County.
Wayne Co. farm releases 806,000+ gallons of liquid waste in biogas digester rupture; served penalties in May violation
A Garner farm was fined a hefty amount after it was busted for a May permit violation relating to waste discharge, The Division of Water Resources said on Monday. The farm is also facing multiple civil penalities.
wcti12.com
Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River
North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
WITN
Stokes sworn in as Duplin County Sheriff
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new sheriff was sworn in Monday in Duplin County. Stratton Stokes will now serve as sheriff after being sworn-in in superior court at the Duplin County courthouse. Stokes was praised for working his way through the ranks as a public official in Duplin County, starting...
jocoreport.com
15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash
GOLDSBORO – Multiple agencies are investigating a fatal wreck on US Highway 70 in Wayne County. Around 8:00pm Monday, a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy was conducted a business check at a car dealership in LaGrange and spotted a suspicious vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
jocoreport.com
NC 96 Accident Seriously Injures Driver
A motorist sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle accident in northern Johnston County. The 2:29pm Saturday accident was reported on NC Highway 96 North at Antioch Church Road. The Highway Patrol said a teenage driver was operating a 2007 Ford passenger car on Antioch Church Road. The driver pulled...
WakeMed breaks ground on new 12-bed Wendell emergency department
WakeMed expects 14,000 patients to receive treatment in the WakeMed Wendell Healthplex Emergency Department during its first year.
neusenews.com
Update: KPD announce arrest for damage in Pearson Park
On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD previously released photos of possible subjects involved. On December 5, 2022 Detectives with KPD obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Grey (20) of Lenoir County for Damage to Personal Property. Mr. Grey is believed to be solely responsible for this incident. The warrant for arrest was served and Gray is currently being processed. Thank you to the community for providing information that lead to the identification and arrest of Mr. Gray.
WITN
Kinston police make arrest for Christmas decoration vandalism
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding vandalism at an Eastern Carolina park. Kinston police said that officers arrested Timothy Grey, 20, of Lenoir County, and charged him with damage to personal property. Back on November 24th, police said that Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged.
jocoreport.com
Jeffrey Lysinias Creech
MIDDLESEX – Jeffrey Lysinias Creech, 62, made his Heavenly ascension on Friday, December 2, 2022. A native of Johnston County, he was born on March 17, 1960 to the late Lysinias “L.S.” Creech and Pauline Corbett Creech. Jeff worked in the Construction Industry specializing in Concrete Building. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Donnie Creech and Sandra Creech.
cbs17
Tarboro driver license office closed for second day in a row
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has closed its Tarboro driver license office for the second day in a row. The Tarboro office, at 125 East Granville St., closed Wednesday, officials said. On Thursday, the office closed again for repairs to the building....
Assailant who stole vehicle, assaulted officer in Wallace in custody
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who officials said stole a car, hit a Wallace Police Department’s car and fled the scene on foot has been apprehended by police in Duplin County. Wallace Police Department Capt. Scott Kennedy told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to House of Raeford to assist the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office […]
WRAL
Man killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — A man was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart said...
WITN
Onslow County deputy injured after traffic stop on bridge
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County deputy was injured in a “move over” violation during a traffic stop earlier this week. It happened around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on the Jacksonville Bypass as the deputy was trying to stop a suspected drunk driver near Wilmington Highway. A...
cbs17
Road in Fayetteville reopens after cable company crew strikes gas line
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville road reopened after workers laying fiberoptic cable struck a gas line, officials say. A fire crew and officers from the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the scene along with Piedmont Natural Gas Company, which is making repairs to the ruptured line, police say.
WITN
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
WITN
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
