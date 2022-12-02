ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Win This Amazing Z06 and Get More Entries As A Motorious Reader

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xcwdq_0jV5HmKE00

This is one of the last remaining 70th Anniversary Editions.

Do you dream of owning one of the most anticipated sports car models of all time? We’re of course talking about the next C8 generation Z06 Corvette. These cars haven’t made it to the road yet, and people are absolutely frothing over them. While the mid-engine Corvette was one of the biggest game changers, the new 8th generation Z06 Corvette is going to elevate performance like no one has ever seen before. Just like with all of the C8 Corvettes, it’s going to be pretty difficult to find one, and if you do, don’t count on it being cheap. However, you can own one for as little as a $25 donation, with more entries as a Motorious reader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voIPm_0jV5HmKE00

The 2023 Corvette Z06 up for grabs is equipped with the Z07 Performance Package. This 670-horsepower is purpose built to dominate at the track. It has a 0-60 mph in just 2.6-second. It has wider fenders, quarter panels, and facias than the base model C8 Corvette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnfNY_0jV5HmKE00

“The new Corvette Z06 defines the American supercar,” said General Motors President Mark Reuss. “It builds on the distinctive design and groundbreaking dynamics introduced with the mid-engine Corvette and elevates them to deliver refined but uncompromising track capability with world-class performance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqSdJ_0jV5HmKE00

Don’t miss your chance to own one of the fastest American cars ever made, and donate to a good cause in the meantime. Donate now.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

This Nova SS Sweepstakes Ends Tomorrow & Our Readers Get Double Entries

A small automobile built by General Motors, the Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova was produced through five different generations from 1962 through 1979, and again with model years 1985 through 1988. The Chevy II/Nova was built on the X-body platform before it was replaced by the 1980 Chevrolet Citation, but the Nova moniker returned again in 1985. This stunning 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova kicked off the highly desired second-generation with this particular beauty is up for grabs, and you could win it!
Motorious

These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…

Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Family Handyman

Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Motorious

Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field

The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Motorious

Jay Leno Hits A Cop Car, A Charger Crashes Thanksgiving, And Uber Forces EVs On Workers

There’s a lot to catch up on the newest Motorious Podcast after Thanksgiving. Jay Leno’s famous steam engine burn accident is followed up with hitting a police car with his Tesla, a Charger crashes Thanksgiving and nearly takes out a crowd of volunteers, and Uber wants their workers to only drive electric cars. A Corvette driver has a sole accident during a street takeover, Lucid wants to accomplish what Tesla couldn’t, and a tragic drunk driving accident kills a father and his son in their classic Mustang. Plus our inventory picks and much more. Watch here:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Houston Chronicle

Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least

If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
CNBC

These 10 used cars have held their value the most

While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
Digital Trends

How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
HAWAII STATE
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
94K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy