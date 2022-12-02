Win This Amazing Z06 and Get More Entries As A Motorious Reader

This is one of the last remaining 70th Anniversary Editions.

Do you dream of owning one of the most anticipated sports car models of all time? We’re of course talking about the next C8 generation Z06 Corvette. These cars haven’t made it to the road yet, and people are absolutely frothing over them. While the mid-engine Corvette was one of the biggest game changers, the new 8th generation Z06 Corvette is going to elevate performance like no one has ever seen before. Just like with all of the C8 Corvettes, it’s going to be pretty difficult to find one, and if you do, don’t count on it being cheap. However, you can own one for as little as a $25 donation, with more entries as a Motorious reader.

The 2023 Corvette Z06 up for grabs is equipped with the Z07 Performance Package. This 670-horsepower is purpose built to dominate at the track. It has a 0-60 mph in just 2.6-second. It has wider fenders, quarter panels, and facias than the base model C8 Corvette.

“The new Corvette Z06 defines the American supercar,” said General Motors President Mark Reuss. “It builds on the distinctive design and groundbreaking dynamics introduced with the mid-engine Corvette and elevates them to deliver refined but uncompromising track capability with world-class performance.”

