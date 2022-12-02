(Fargo, ND) -- The head of the North Dakota Petroleum Council is responding to a report that the state's gas flaring rates is 7 times higher than the next closest state. "I'm very proud of what we've done We still have the cleanest air, the cleanest water. You look at the Bakken and compare it to any other oil field and it's farmland with a little bit of energy on it. I contend that the Bakken is the cleanest barrel of oil in the world Scott, and these stories should be taken for what they are and nothing more," said NDPC President Ron Ness, while speaking with host Scott Hennen during an appearance on "What's on Your Mind".

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO