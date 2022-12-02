Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Keeanu Benton, DT Wisconsin

If the Cleveland Browns continue to prioritize defensive tackles that can impact the quarterback, Wisconsin's Keeanu Benton could be just the nose they want in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft class continues to look like it's going to line up with the Cleveland Browns biggest issue, the defensive front and specifically the interior. In addition to having a multitude of talented players, there are plenty of styles to choose from.

The hulking two-gapping run stoppers with athleticism are going to be a hot commodity, but there are always going to be teams that prioritize a more proven pass rush threat at the position. Daron Payne, currently with the Washington Commanders is certainly big and someone that can impact the run as a nose, but he's able to contribute in obvious passing situations as well.

This is something the Browns have prioritized in the defensive tackles they've added. Unfortunately, the Browns are once again trying to address the position because they haven't delivered enough impact. Nevertheless, Payne is a good example of a successful version of what they have targeted in the past.

Teams want to be able to defend the run, but still prioritize stopping the pass. That might change given how productive running games have been, but it's still a quarterback driven league.

A player like Keeanu Benton of Wisconsin could fit the mold of a player like Payne that can be helpful in stopping the run, but is able to impact the quarterback in any situation, which might remain the preference of the Browns.

Listed Measurables

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 315 lbs

Keeanu Benton is a big man, but he carries the weight well and doesn't necessarily look like a traditional nose. He's tall and light on his feet with decent speed. He's quick both with his agility but particularly his hands, which enables him to defeat blocks and penetrate gaps quickly. He's strong, but he's not overwhelming at the point of attack.

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who mocked Benton to the Browns in his initial mock draft, he won't be 21 years old until the weekend of the NFL Draft. He also has 34" arms, both of which will be appealing to the Browns.

It's going to be interesting to see how Benton tests athletically. He can run around, has decent balance and agility. It doesn't seem like he's going to test like an elite athlete, but he shouldn't have any major holes in his profile. The fact he's so young, he's still likely to continue to fill out naturally in addition to the work he puts in himself.

Production

2022: 20 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections in 12 games

2021: 11 solo tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections in 13 games

Benton's production as a senior is excellent for a nose tackle. He is often in the backfield and create plays for teammates, but he's more than capable of getting his own. His solo tackles are good and he is able to get off of blocks and make plays. He's quick enough to be opportunistic when ball carriers are nearby, but he's got decent range to close as well.

Benton is able to take on double teams to some extent. He's great working laterally and can gain leverage on opponents trying to reach him. Benton is able to stack and shed, will swim and can stunt. Benton is always swinging and it looks miserable to block because he's so violent with his hands and arms, raining blows upon defenders while he moves. It also just makes him difficult to lock onto because he's so active and violent, giving blockers another variable to account for. The Badgers have Benton slant off the ball, which can put additional stress on blocking schemes, even willing to have him wrap around offensive tackles.

Benton can act as a clogger and help protect his linebackers, but he's better served to play for a team that is also going utilize his movement skills with slants and stunts to keep opponents off balance.

There are times when opponents will catch Benton and take him for a ride. Ohio State had a fair amount of success getting Benton off the ball, even with just one blocker. Benton is resistant to making a pile even when it's arguably called for, which might be what he's coached to do. Benton is more inclined to keep his feet and find a way to back into the play.

Why the Browns Could Like Him

There will certainly be defensive tackles that are bigger than Benton in this class, but he's got size. He's just a little sleeker with speed and his viability to attack the quarterback will make him appealing to teams, likely including the Browns.

Benton might have more potential than players picked in front of him because he was so productive. However, it might take him for him to realize it because he's so young. The Browns have shown they are willing to wait on those type of prospects and at times, it has paid off for them.

Benton seems like he would be a great pick to be paired with a free agent acquisition where he can play behind them and earn reps in the rotation. That position is so physically demanding and difficult to impact at such a young age, but the fact he does have the ability to impact any down and distance situation could help him find the field faster.

The ability to slant and stunt can also make it easier to put him on the field in passing situations early. Getting him on the move can make him more threatening, but it's less about him and more about it allows teammates to do. In certain cases, he's operating like an offensive lineman clearing space for a teammate to make a play. However, he might be athletic enough to cut off a quarterback trying to escape the pocket when he loops to the outside.

Wisconsin primarily utilized Benton as the nose, but they did have him play in different gaps, including head up and at the three. Benton could be an intriguing option to play at the three situationally as part of a heavy look. The key with Benton is his versatility and the amount of options he can provide. So long as he can play with the violence he's shown for the Badgers, he can do damage anywhere a team puts him.

The Bottom Line

Keeanu Benton isn't quite as stout as some in this class in his current form, but his ability to impact the passing game and long term potential will make him a sought after commodity. It's difficult to expect Benton to come in and contribute a ton of reps immediately, which will impact where the Browns might look to draft him.