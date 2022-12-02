ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

MTA looks to redesign subway turnstiles to crack down on rampant farebeating

The MTA wants to redesign subway turnstiles and emergency exit gates — the “superhighway” for deadbeats — to crack down on fare evasion, CEO Janno Lieber said Monday. “We have to change the physical turnstile,” Lieber said at a breakfast hosted by the Manhattan Institute. “The exit gate — which is nominally supposed to be for fire, exiting purposes, to comply with the fire code — has become the superhighway for fare evasion.” In May, Lieber said the MTA was on track to lose $500 million to fare evasion this year. To address the issue, the appointee of Gov. Kathy Hochul formed a “blue ribbon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC TikTok influencers struggle to rent in the city despite six-figure incomes

Kelsey Kotzur moved to New York City in 2015 and has since built a TikTok following of more than 144,000 with depictions of her fabulous life in the Big Apple. Some of her popular videos show her strutting across crosswalks with the Empire State Building peeking out behind her, strolling through Central Park in a new outfit and brunching in Brooklyn. “This video makes me want to pack up and move to ny to wear cute dresses and go to central park,” a user replied to one of her clips. The problem? After seven years, Kotzur — who has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lifetrixcorner.com

Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?

Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC’s plan to close Rikers Island jail complex is not going to cut it

If New York City closes the jail complex on Rikers Island, as it is slated to do in 2027, the “borough-based jails” erected in its place will leave the city with room for just 3,300 detainees. That’s nowhere near enough, I argue in a new Manhattan Institute report: Nearly 6,000 people are on Rikers right now, and with crime still rising, that population will only grow.  Some people aren’t convinced. Speaking to The Post, state Senate Correction Chair Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), a leading advocate of closure, claimed that the report didn’t consider how jailing fewer people for minor crimes might make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

MTA CEO talks about congestion pricing

MTA CEO Janno Lieber said congestion pricing is necessary to help emergency personnel respond to incidents around New York City more quicker. MTA CEO Janno Lieber said congestion pricing is necessary to help emergency personnel respond to incidents around New York City more quicker. Federal help requested for RSV surge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Back-to-back NYC shootings, one near police headquarters, leave two men dead

Two men were shot dead within an hour of each other in New York City on Monday afternoon — with one of the bursts of gun violence taking place just steps from police headquarters, cops said. In the first incident, a 21-year-old man was found shot twice in the chest and once in the leg inside 15 St James Place at the Governor Alfred E. Smith Houses around 2:50 p.m., the NYPD said. The public housing development is located across the street from One Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan. Less than an hour later, at around 3:30 p.m., a man was shot once in the head in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds

A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Tainted fuel could have caused choppers to crash in NYC

More than 10 of the helicopters that carry tourists and executives around the Big Apple were gassed up with fuel containing metal particles that could have caused them to fall from the sky, The Post has learned. A complaint about the potentially disastrous situation was filed with the Federal Aviation Administration by HeliNY, which runs sightseeing tours and charter flights out of the Downtown Manhattan Heliport at Pier 6 in the Financial District. All helicopter operators in and around the city had “to ground their fleets while fuel lines in every machine could be tested,” HeliNY operations director Oyvind Vataker wrote in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes

New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the BX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

