Here is today’s weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Racine, WI
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today’s low. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 8:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Kenosha County Average Below $3
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have continued their recent declines on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently stands at $3.73, which is still 26-cents above the national average…but the state has fallen out of the top 10 highest prices in the country, sitting at 14th. Lake County currently stands at $3.67. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas runs $3.08, 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices have fallen below the 3-dollar mark at $2.98.
As temperatures dip, Milwaukee has only one warming room open
Tommy Kirk, Repairers of the Breach center manager, is pictured with Rebecca North, the organization’s board president. On Wednesday, Repairers of the Breach housed 60 people because of the cold. (NNS file photo by PrincessSafiya Byers) As temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, the repairers of the breach, 1335...
Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
Jamestown Lights expand, holiday light shows run through Jan 1
CALEDONIA — It’s that time of year when the Jamestown Lights shine bright and dance to all-time favorite holiday hits. The Jamestown neighborhood has expanded featuring not one, but two holiday light shows this year, within different parts of the neighborhood. Mike and Debbie Pikula’s light show will...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies in West Allis parade on eve of Waukesha
WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies stepped out at the West Allis Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the eve of the Waukesha parade, the first since the 2021 attack that killed four members of the group. They said their Waukesha parade performance will feature a special tribute and surprise.
Kenosha County getting another new beer garden
KENOSHA COUNTY — Pleasant Prairie will be getting its own permanent beer garden by Lake Andrea. The Village Board approved the selection of Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden Joint Venture/Lake Andrea Beer Garden LLC as the operator of the new feature in Prairie Springs Park. The operators of the newly...
Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4. The experience may have been the greatest gift. Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox...
Fun things to do this weekend across Waukesha County: Dec. 1-4, 2022
The holiday events calendar is accelerating into high gear as we enter December. Here's an overview of fun things to do this weekend:. The Wisconsin Philharmonic — “It’s A Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oconomowoc Arts Center, 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc. www.TheOAC.net, 262-560-3172.
Racine & Me: Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique
RACINE, WIS (CBS 58) - Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to discuss some holiday fun! This includes the "Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique".
Barb and John Milisauskas mark 50th wedding anniversary
Barb and John Milisauskas of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year with a family gathering in August in Door County. John Milisauskas met Barb McGovern when Barb’s sister Marilyn was going out with her future husband Ed Epping. Ed was a friend of John, who tagged along with Ed at Marilyn’s house and Barb was there and they met.
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
Could We Energies be replaced by a publicly-owned utility? Saturday town hall will discuss idea
On Thursday, Wisconsin regulators approved a rate hike for We Energies that the utility says will cost the typical residential customer an extra $11 or $12 a month in electricity, and $5 a month in natural gas costs. Saturday morning, a previously-scheduled town hall meeting at the Washington Park Senior...
Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
Woman shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — A woman was shot and killed Sunday morning at a gas station. It happened at about 10 a.m. near 10th and Heather streets. Milwaukee police said the unidentified woman died at the scene. Police have not made an arrest and are trying to figure out who the...
16-year-old killed near South Division High School Saturday night
A 16-year-old has died following a shooting near South Division High School Saturday night. The teen's name was not released.
Weekend Break: Bredwell in Barrington
Check out Marcella in this Weekend Break where she visits a custom doggie Chipotle!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
