Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Family-Owned, Haystack Burgers opens Preston Hollow Monday, Dec 12thSteven DoyleDallas, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
duncanvillestudentmedia.org
Oops They Did It Again
It was heated game but Duncanville fought till the end. The score was 28-21. Caden Durham (29) with 2 big touchdowns in the first quarter and 2 others in the second and third quarter. The defense shutdown many plays Westfield’s offense attempted. Jabreohn Peters (55) got multiple sacks throughout the...
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm making Gaines on the court
The Little Elm boys basketball team is working hard to build chemistry on the court. The Lobos have just four players with previous varsity experience and recently underwent a change at the top.
keranews.org
Grant offers $1.5 million to students in Dallas early college high school programs
Nineteen-year-old Virgie Toliver’s a junior at the University of North Texas at Dallas, thanks to a couple years of college credits earned while attending Lincoln High School. Lincoln’s one of many local schools where bright kids can take free college courses — or gain certifications — by the time they finish high school.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
University of North Texas Fires Football Coach Seth Littrell
Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. University president Neal Smatresk said the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program. The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship...
Duncanville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Bishop Lynch High School basketball team will have a game with Duncanville High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game
Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
From Classmate to Kidney Donor; Ursuline Academy Classmates to Become ‘Kidney Sisters'
On Tuesday, December 6, Ursuline Academy of Dallas classmates Nono Osuji and Megan Nietzel will be bound by more than high school memories. The two will under undergo transplant surgery as Nietzel donates her kidney to Osuji. "I was like oh my God, oh my God, OH MY GOD," Osuji...
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college history
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
fox4news.com
TCU's Max Duggan named Heisman finalist
Quarterbacks Max Duggan of TCU, Stetson Bennett of Georgia, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California were announced as finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday night. The award given to the outstanding player in college football, determined by a vote of more than 900 sports...
Arlington native named TIME’s 2022 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
The TIME article highlights Guyton's big performances of the year, like singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and hosting PBS's July 4 celebration.
Texas, Texas A&M getting roasted as TCU is state’s first team to make CFP
With TCU being the first Texas team to make the College Football Playoff, it is only fitting that major programs in-state like Texas and Texas A&M are getting dragged during the Horned Frogs’ big day. While TCU gets to celebrate making the College Football Playoff for the first time...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Consumers: Hotel Changed ‘Confirmed' Reservations
NBC 5 Responds to two North Texas consumers who say their plans for a star-studded weekend in Frisco are in flux. They learned their confirmed hotel reservations changed. Read on for what happened and what you should know when you book. RESERVATIONS MOVED TO ANOTHER HOTEL. When the Academy of...
fox4news.com
Athena Strand memorial grows as community pays their respects
WISE COUNTY, Texas - During a church service on Sunday morning, First Baptist Cottondale put up a pink cross for Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was kidnapped and killed in Wise County last week. Pink ribbons line the streets of Boyd leading to the growing memorial. Throughout the day people...
Look: Jackson Arnold has 452 yards in Denton Guyer's UIL 6A playoff win over Southlake Carroll
JUSTIN, Texas — Jackson Arnold was unstoppable on Saturday. The Oklahoma Sooners commit passed for 303 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns to lead Denton Guyer to a 45-21 victory over Southlake Carroll in the UIL Class 6A Division II Region 1 Final on Saturday. ...
newschannel6now.com
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
Houston Chronicle
Popular TX pastor returns after absence over an 'inappropriate' online relationship
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The prominent pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch in suburban Dallas received a standing ovation as he returned to the pulpit Sunday, more than three months after abruptly announcing an indefinite leave over an “inappropriate” online relationship. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor of...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
K12@Dallas
Introducing the 2022-2023 campus teachers of the year
Schools across Dallas ISD are honoring teaching excellence by introducing their extraordinary campus teachers of the year. These teachers represent a wide variety of diversity and years of experience in the district, and campuses are coming together to celebrate their passion and dedication to accelerating student success and achievement. These...
Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul
Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
