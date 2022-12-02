ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

duncanvillestudentmedia.org

Oops They Did It Again

⁠It was heated game but Duncanville fought till the end. The score was 28-21. Caden Durham (29) with 2 big touchdowns in the first quarter and 2 others in the second and third quarter. The defense shutdown many plays Westfield’s offense attempted. Jabreohn Peters (55) got multiple sacks throughout the...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm making Gaines on the court

The Little Elm boys basketball team is working hard to build chemistry on the court. The Lobos have just four players with previous varsity experience and recently underwent a change at the top.
LITTLE ELM, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

University of North Texas Fires Football Coach Seth Littrell

Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. University president Neal Smatresk said the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program. The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship...
DENTON, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Duncanville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Duncanville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bishop Lynch High School basketball team will have a game with Duncanville High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game

Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

TCU's Max Duggan named Heisman finalist

Quarterbacks Max Duggan of TCU, Stetson Bennett of Georgia, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California were announced as finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday night. The award given to the outstanding player in college football, determined by a vote of more than 900 sports...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Consumers: Hotel Changed ‘Confirmed' Reservations

NBC 5 Responds to two North Texas consumers who say their plans for a star-studded weekend in Frisco are in flux. They learned their confirmed hotel reservations changed. Read on for what happened and what you should know when you book. RESERVATIONS MOVED TO ANOTHER HOTEL. When the Academy of...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Athena Strand memorial grows as community pays their respects

WISE COUNTY, Texas - During a church service on Sunday morning, First Baptist Cottondale put up a pink cross for Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was kidnapped and killed in Wise County last week. Pink ribbons line the streets of Boyd leading to the growing memorial. Throughout the day people...
BOYD, TX
newschannel6now.com

Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
K12@Dallas

Introducing the 2022-2023 campus teachers of the year

Schools across Dallas ISD are honoring teaching excellence by introducing their extraordinary campus teachers of the year. These teachers represent a wide variety of diversity and years of experience in the district, and campuses are coming together to celebrate their passion and dedication to accelerating student success and achievement. These...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul

Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
DALLAS, TX

