Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19 on Sunday. The Packers (5-8) looked...
Why Bears defense proud of performance vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears blew another lead on Sunday, as they went from up 13 points in the second quarter, to down nine by the time the clock hit triple zeroes. There was poor execution on offense and defense in the fourth quarter, again. And once again the Bears squandered an opportunity to mount a game-winning drive. But after the game, the locker room wasn’t despondent like it had been after the Lions game, or incredulous like it was after the loss to Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Instead, guys were generally upbeat.
Luke Getsy has earned a lot of respect this season, but it’s respect for doing things that Matt Nagy didn’t do, not things that he has done right. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did absolutely nothing to help the Bears win a game today. His playcalling was in a word abysmal in a game in which the Bears led by two scores. The Bears could have gone up by more but Luke Getsy was predictable, conservative and downright baffling. There have even been questions about if his play calling got Justin Fields injured two weeks ago.
The Green Bay Packers gave injury designations to four players on the final injury report of Week 13 on Friday. The Packers ruled out one player for Sunday against the Chicago Bears:. – Left tackle David Bakhtiari (appendectomy) Bakhtiari needed surgery this week to repair the issue (which has nothing...
WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) OT David Bakhtiari (appendectomy) DL Jonathan Ford (healthy scratch) De’Vondre Campbell will return after missing four games. He injured his knee in Buffalo. Doubs, who was questionable, will miss his fourth straight game. His return will come after the bye. Bakhtiari had an appendectomy this...
The Ravens dealt with injuries and beat the Denver Broncos 10-9 in Week 13. Baltimore improved to 8-4 on the season. Here's their Report Card.
