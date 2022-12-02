ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Robert “Bob” A. Sabin

KENOSHA—Robert “Bob” A. Sabin, 81, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born on November 10, 1941 to the late John and Lucille (Hawes) Sabin in Kenosha. As a young child, he attended local schools. Bob was employed at American...
KENOSHA, WI
Barb and John Milisauskas mark 50th wedding anniversary

Barb and John Milisauskas of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year with a family gathering in August in Door County. John Milisauskas met Barb McGovern when Barb’s sister Marilyn was going out with her future husband Ed Epping. Ed was a friend of John, who tagged along with Ed at Marilyn’s house and Barb was there and they met.
KENOSHA, WI
How a Racine 4th grader saved a classmate from choking before teachers knew what was going on

RACINE — Essence “Essie” Collier is still the same person she was before potentially saving a classmate’s life, just with more public attention. In November, Essence Collier, a fourth-grader at Fratt Elementary, saw another student choking during lunch. She rushed to her classmate and performed the Heimlich maneuver, and the student was OK a few seconds later.
RACINE, WI
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies in West Allis parade on eve of Waukesha

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies stepped out at the West Allis Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the eve of the Waukesha parade, the first since the 2021 attack that killed four members of the group. They said their Waukesha parade performance will feature a special tribute and surprise.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wallen adds second Milwaukee concert, a first for Brewers stadium act

Morgan Wallen was already set to headline one of Milwaukee’s biggest concerts in 2023. Now he’s doing two of them. On Monday night, the country star announced 14 additional shows for his “One Night at a Time” world tour, which first had been announced Dec. 1. The North American leg will still start in Milwaukee at American Family Field, except now the tour kickoff is a newly added show on April 14.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kenosha County getting another new beer garden

KENOSHA COUNTY — Pleasant Prairie will be getting its own permanent beer garden by Lake Andrea. The Village Board approved the selection of Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden Joint Venture/Lake Andrea Beer Garden LLC as the operator of the new feature in Prairie Springs Park. The operators of the newly...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Steil announces mobile staff office hours in Racine County

Staff from the office of Congressman Bryan Steil will be available to assist individuals, families and small businesses from southeast Wisconsin with concerns dealing with federal agencies on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at these times and locations:. Yorkville Village Hall, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove, 9-10 am. Caledonia Village Hall, 5043...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening’s outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow’s forecast low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
KENOSHA, WI
Here’s where you can visit Santa around Milwaukee this Christmas

When a lot of us think about Santa visits, we think of the mall. And you can definitely visit him there. In fact, modern technology has made mall Santa visits more convenient than ever with the ability to make appointments and join virtual queues rather than stand in line. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Woman shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — A woman was shot and killed Sunday morning at a gas station. It happened at about 10 am near 10th and Heather streets. Milwaukee police said the unidentified woman died at the scene. Police have not made an arrest and are trying to figure out who the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Here is today’s weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today’s low. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 8:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
RACINE, WI
Kenosha police arrest 60-year-old man for several porch pirate thefts

KENOSHA, Wis. — The downtown and midtown neighborhoods in Kenosha have been experiencing a rise in porch pirate thefts. Recently, the Kenosha Police Department arrested a 60-year-old man for five of these crimes. The Kenosha resident is likely related to several more, police say. Every holiday season there is...
KENOSHA, WI
Defensive effort: Northern Michigan University Wildcat women’s basketball team survives shooting woes to register road win | News, Sports, Jobs

KENOSHA, Wis. — Somebody turn the heater on, please!. It might’ve felt like a cold day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Saturday afternoon after the Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team survived a 47-35 victory over host Wisconsin-Parkside. Both teams featured cold shooting, but the Wildcats’ edge in...
MARQUETTE, MI

