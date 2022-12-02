Read full article on original website
Robert “Bob” A. Sabin
KENOSHA—Robert “Bob” A. Sabin, 81, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born on November 10, 1941 to the late John and Lucille (Hawes) Sabin in Kenosha. As a young child, he attended local schools. Bob was employed at American...
Barb and John Milisauskas mark 50th wedding anniversary
Barb and John Milisauskas of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year with a family gathering in August in Door County. John Milisauskas met Barb McGovern when Barb’s sister Marilyn was going out with her future husband Ed Epping. Ed was a friend of John, who tagged along with Ed at Marilyn’s house and Barb was there and they met.
How a Racine 4th grader saved a classmate from choking before teachers knew what was going on
RACINE — Essence “Essie” Collier is still the same person she was before potentially saving a classmate’s life, just with more public attention. In November, Essence Collier, a fourth-grader at Fratt Elementary, saw another student choking during lunch. She rushed to her classmate and performed the Heimlich maneuver, and the student was OK a few seconds later.
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies in West Allis parade on eve of Waukesha
WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies stepped out at the West Allis Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the eve of the Waukesha parade, the first since the 2021 attack that killed four members of the group. They said their Waukesha parade performance will feature a special tribute and surprise.
Kenosha native and local pastor Mike Middleton coordinating Kenosha Bible Church’s live nativity
Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is pleased to announce the return of Snapshot, a series of features about local individuals and groups. If you have someone you feel should be considered, contact us at [email protected]. When a live nativity scene debuts on Sunday in Kenosha, it will culminate...
Complimentary community dinners offer comfort food and joy during annual event at popular hot dog eatery
A Downtown Kenosha eatery brought comfort food and joy to families in need during its annual holiday event on Sunday. The event, in its ninth year, brought out many who lined up early outside Trolley Dogs for Sunday meals, which was held at the restaurant at 5501 Sixth Ave. Among...
Wallen adds second Milwaukee concert, a first for Brewers stadium act
Morgan Wallen was already set to headline one of Milwaukee’s biggest concerts in 2023. Now he’s doing two of them. On Monday night, the country star announced 14 additional shows for his “One Night at a Time” world tour, which first had been announced Dec. 1. The North American leg will still start in Milwaukee at American Family Field, except now the tour kickoff is a newly added show on April 14.
Children pick presents Saturday with Kenosha Police at annual Shop with a Cop
Kids were out doing their holiday shopping early at the Kenosha Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday morning. The children, who were selected by their own local school staff, partnered up with an officer who helped them select Christmas items at Meijer in Kenosha. “The kids...
Mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison call on Senate to ban assault weapons
The mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison — all of whom are Democrats — co-signed a letter that calls on the US Senate to ban assault weapons and expand mandated background checks for those seeking to purchase firearms. The letter was signed by 73 US mayors, most-but-not-all...
Kenosha County getting another new beer garden
KENOSHA COUNTY — Pleasant Prairie will be getting its own permanent beer garden by Lake Andrea. The Village Board approved the selection of Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden Joint Venture/Lake Andrea Beer Garden LLC as the operator of the new feature in Prairie Springs Park. The operators of the newly...
Steil announces mobile staff office hours in Racine County
Staff from the office of Congressman Bryan Steil will be available to assist individuals, families and small businesses from southeast Wisconsin with concerns dealing with federal agencies on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at these times and locations:. Yorkville Village Hall, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove, 9-10 am. Caledonia Village Hall, 5043...
Milwaukee Continuum of Care aims to help the homeless find a warm place to sleep
MILWAUKEE — As the temperatures drop in Milwaukee, it’s getting more and more dangerous to sleep outside overnight. The Milwaukee Continuum of Care is working towards the goal of having nobody sleeping outdoors during freezing temperatures and having a warm place to be indoors. If needed, the Milwaukee...
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
This evening’s outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow’s forecast low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Why did the U.S. abandon ‘largest and most expensive federally funded experiment in education’ in 1977?
RACINE — Elvira Bumpus knew it was working when teachers complimented her former students. In the 1960s and ‘70s, Bumpus taught a new type of instruction. When her students moved to a different school for fourth grade, she heard how prepared they were. “Those are the smartest kids...
Here’s where you can visit Santa around Milwaukee this Christmas
When a lot of us think about Santa visits, we think of the mall. And you can definitely visit him there. In fact, modern technology has made mall Santa visits more convenient than ever with the ability to make appointments and join virtual queues rather than stand in line. The...
Woman shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — A woman was shot and killed Sunday morning at a gas station. It happened at about 10 am near 10th and Heather streets. Milwaukee police said the unidentified woman died at the scene. Police have not made an arrest and are trying to figure out who the...
Milwaukee homicide suspect at large, victim’s family ‘wants him arrested’
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee prosecutors say Antonio Rollins killed Isaiah Williams while playing with a gun near 12th and Burleigh in February. The problem is, the police can’t find Rollins. Rollins was in jail shortly after the Feb. 1 shooting. That’s when prosecutors say he told another inmate he...
Here is today’s weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Racine, WI
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today’s low. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 8:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kenosha police arrest 60-year-old man for several porch pirate thefts
KENOSHA, Wis. — The downtown and midtown neighborhoods in Kenosha have been experiencing a rise in porch pirate thefts. Recently, the Kenosha Police Department arrested a 60-year-old man for five of these crimes. The Kenosha resident is likely related to several more, police say. Every holiday season there is...
Defensive effort: Northern Michigan University Wildcat women’s basketball team survives shooting woes to register road win | News, Sports, Jobs
KENOSHA, Wis. — Somebody turn the heater on, please!. It might’ve felt like a cold day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Saturday afternoon after the Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team survived a 47-35 victory over host Wisconsin-Parkside. Both teams featured cold shooting, but the Wildcats’ edge in...
