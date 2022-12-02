Morgan Wallen was already set to headline one of Milwaukee’s biggest concerts in 2023. Now he’s doing two of them. On Monday night, the country star announced 14 additional shows for his “One Night at a Time” world tour, which first had been announced Dec. 1. The North American leg will still start in Milwaukee at American Family Field, except now the tour kickoff is a newly added show on April 14.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO