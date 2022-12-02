Read full article on original website
CORLHS Knocks Off Bunker Hill
After having their 4 game winning streak snapped last Thursday at Father McGivney, Christ Our Rock beat Gateway Metro Conference opponent Bunker Hill 58-13. Chloe Carter led all scorers with 14, Lily Wedekemper added 10. The Lady Stallions will open MTC play tonight at Sandoval. The Centralia Annies are at...
Wildcats, Centralia & SC Take To the Courts Tonight
The Salem Wildcats return to action tonight with a 1-4 record as they travel to 5-1 Mascoutah. Salem is coming off 3 straight losses including a 69-41 loss at Mt Vernon on Saturday. The Indians are coming off a 49-42 win over Effingham Saturday. Game time at 7:30 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
Wildcats Drop 3rd Straight Falling To Mt Vernon Saturday
The Salem Wildcats dropped to 1-4 on the year with a loss Saturday at the Southern Illinois Shootout in Mt Vernon to the host Rams 69-41. Salem trailed 39-16 at the halftime break, but came out in the 3rd quarter and outscored Mt Vernon 20-12 before the Rams pulled away in the 4th. Connor Tennyson led Salem with 17. Navontae Nesbit scored 18 for the Rams and was named MVP of the game. RJ King had 16. Rolen Adams had 6 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Rams. Salem returns to action tomorrow night at Mascoutah before heading to Columbia on Friday.
Jr High Basketball – Salem & Centralia Earn Wins, OBC Tournament Opens Up, Indian Eagles Win
Salem & Centralia Each Win Setting Up Huge Matchup Wednesday. Franklin Park improved to 13-4 on the season with a road win at Carlyle 45-29 leading 22-7 at the halftime break. 10 Bobcats out of the 11 dressed scored led by Trey Clark with 13 and Caeden Miraglia added 6. The Bobcats will host Centralia Wednesday in a showdown.
Hunters Perfect 300 Leads Salem To Abe Lincoln Title
The Wildcat boys won the Abe Lincoln Bowling Tournament in Springfield. The Wildcats were led by Charlie Hunter who shot a 300 game and averaged 242 for the day. Dominick Winkler had high games of 279 and 266, Kannon King shot 2677 and 233, Nick Gregg 247 and 233 and Colton Shoemakers two highest games were 223 and 216.
Salem 4th Grade Splits Games On Saturday
The Salem 4th Grade Bobcats hosted Centralia and Neoga on Saturday. Salem fell to Centralia 59 to 26. EJ Wolfe lead with 17 points and 3 rebounds. Lewis Eddy added 5 points with 3 rebounds. In their second game Salem beat Neoga 42 to 7. EJ Wolfe lead with 28...
2022 12/9 – Kenny Hogan
Kenny Hogan, age 71 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
City Of Edwardsville Officials Will Observe Moment of Silence Ahead of Tornado Anniversary
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville will observe a moment of silence at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to reflect and remember the victims of the December 10, 2021, tornado tragedy. Mayor Art Risavy will lead the City Council and audience in the moment of...
Salem Bryan-Bennett Library to hold reception for those 55 and over
The Bryan-Bennett Library in Salem will hold a reception for patrons age 55 and older at the Bryan Bennett Library at one this Thursday afternoon. A jazz combo of musicians will play jazz selections from the 50s, 60s, and 70s from composers such as Woody Herman and Duke Ellington. Musicians will be Tom Baker from Salem on trumpet, William Reynolds from Mt. Vernon on trombone, Don Gramlick from Centralia on drums, Cliff Jourdan from Vandalia on bass, and Dennis Lading from Effingham on keyboard.
Blue Devils Split Weekend Games, Blue Angels Drop 2
The KC Blue Devils knocked off Lake Land College on Saturday afternoon in Centralia winning 92-85. Emanuel Propsere led KC with 19, Caleb Jenkins added 17 with 15 each from Jylen Petty and Jhei-R Jones. Zavian Jackson finished with 14. Uassen Hussein led the Lakers with 25 and Dailliss Cox added 22.
Taylor puts up 21, SIU-Edwardsville downs Troy 78-72
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Troy 78-72 on Saturday. Taylor added eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-2). Damarco Minor added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and they also had three steals. Lamar Wright shot 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games.
2022 12/07 – Nona Mabel Eller
Nona Mabel Eller, 98, of Bluford, passed away at 7:35 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Doctor’s Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem. She was born February 29, 1924, in Bluford, the daughter of Thomas Alfred and Katie Leota May (French) Simmons. On May 15, 1942, in Mt. Vernon, she married Lawrence C. Eller, Jr., and he preceded her in death on August 10, 1985.
Cardinal Ritter wins school's first-ever Missouri state football championship
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cardinal Ritter College Prep won its first Missouri State Football Championship Saturday afternoon. Cardinal Ritter beat Reeds Spring High School 46-7 for the Class 3 state title at Faurot Field on the University of Missouri's campus. Marvin Burks Jr. had four touchdowns throughout the game, rushing...
3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
Vacant Centralia home destroyed by fire
A vacant Centralia home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The home was at 1021 South Elm. Centralia Fire Officials say according to Marion County GIS records, the owner is David Hopper. The northeast corner of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:49...
2022 12/07 – Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd
Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd, 67, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare Center, after a long and brave battle with diabetes and congestive heart failure. She was born September 26, 1955, in Centralia, the daughter of Jack Reynolds and Bette Bingaman Reynolds. She was raised by...
No injuries after fiery I-57 crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – No injuries were reported after a fiery crash Sunday on Interstate 57. It happened a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. in a construction zone near the Benton exits. Illinois State Police say a northbound vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control...
Investigation into Neoga deaths continues, questions remain
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into two deaths in Cumberland County last week is still ongoing with little information being released. Cumberland County Sheriff’s officials said deputies found two people on Nov. 30 in a home on Couty Road 1200N. The two were identified as 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft, […]
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
