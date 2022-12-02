Read full article on original website
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Continuum of Care aims to help the homeless find a warm place to sleep
MILWAUKEE — As the temperatures drop in Milwaukee, it’s getting more and more dangerous to sleep outside overnight. The Milwaukee Continuum of Care is working towards the goal of having nobody sleeping outdoors during freezing temperatures and having a warm place to be indoors. If needed, the Milwaukee...
CBS 58
First full week of December promises a little bit of everything weatherwise
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Thankfully, the wind machine has calmed down. At least for now. Any wind will make it feel a bit colder today, but it's nothing we can't handle. The highs will be around 40, but the wind will make it feel like the 20s. I think the biggest take...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 48): Brute Pizza
It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Complimentary community dinners offer comfort food and joy during annual event at popular hot dog eatery
A Downtown Kenosha eatery brought comfort food and joy to families in need during its annual holiday event on Sunday. The event, in its ninth year, brought out many who lined up early outside Trolley Dogs for Sunday meals, which was held at the restaurant at 5501 Sixth Ave. Among...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
This evening’s outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow’s forecast low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
WISN
'The rats are everywhere': Tenant takes extermination into her own hands
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee tenant at 31st and Wells streets says she’s had enough with a rat infestation in her apartment. When WISN 12 News visited Monday, nine dead rats could be seen piled on the floor of a bedroom, and the resident said it's just the tip of the iceberg.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies in West Allis parade on eve of Waukesha
WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies stepped out at the West Allis Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the eve of the Waukesha parade, the first since the 2021 attack that killed four members of the group. They said their Waukesha parade performance will feature a special tribute and surprise.
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County getting another new beer garden
KENOSHA COUNTY — Pleasant Prairie will be getting its own permanent beer garden by Lake Andrea. The Village Board approved the selection of Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden Joint Venture/Lake Andrea Beer Garden LLC as the operator of the new feature in Prairie Springs Park. The operators of the newly...
CBS 58
Ahead of electric rate increase, Milwaukee organizations talk about municipally owned utilities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Electricity costs will be going up after Jan. 1 after the Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. Over the weekend, people from various organizations in Milwaukee met to talk about the possibility of the city of Milwaukee being in control of utilities, instead of We Energies.
On Milwaukee
This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wallen adds second Milwaukee concert, a first for Brewers stadium act
Morgan Wallen was already set to headline one of Milwaukee’s biggest concerts in 2023. Now he’s doing two of them. On Monday night, the country star announced 14 additional shows for his “One Night at a Time” world tour, which first had been announced Dec. 1. The North American leg will still start in Milwaukee at American Family Field, except now the tour kickoff is a newly added show on April 14.
CBS 58
‘You’re always learning:’ Demand for steamfitters in Milwaukee grows as interest in trade apprenticeships increases
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Five years of training. A six-figure salary. Zero debt. It all starts inside of a 25,000 square foot facility in Milwaukee, where hundreds of students study and train to become the backbone for the city’s infrastructure. We’re talking about steamfitting, and if you’ve never...
Waukesha Christmas Parade: People watch for 1st time from area, across the world
As Waukesha gets ready to welcome back families for the return of the Christmas parade, some people will be joining in for the first time, not just from the area but from around the world.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overpopulation at MADACC: Pets in search of forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Fox6's Brhett Vickery visited the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) to discuss pet overpopulation and what gifts to buy your furry friends. .
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison call on Senate to ban assault weapons
The mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison — all of whom are Democrats — co-signed a letter that calls on the US Senate to ban assault weapons and expand mandated background checks for those seeking to purchase firearms. The letter was signed by 73 US mayors, most-but-not-all...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire near 37th and Mount Vernon
MILWAUKEE - A fire engulfs a home near 37th and Mount Vernon on Sunday morning, Dec. 4. FOX6 News crew could see the flames from a mile away and saw nearby homes melted from the heat. As part of the response, firefighters from West Allis and Wauwatosa joined the Milwaukee...
