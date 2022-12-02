ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 48): Brute Pizza

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening’s outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow’s forecast low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Dancing Grannies in West Allis parade on eve of Waukesha

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies stepped out at the West Allis Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the eve of the Waukesha parade, the first since the 2021 attack that killed four members of the group. They said their Waukesha parade performance will feature a special tribute and surprise.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha County getting another new beer garden

KENOSHA COUNTY — Pleasant Prairie will be getting its own permanent beer garden by Lake Andrea. The Village Board approved the selection of Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden Joint Venture/Lake Andrea Beer Garden LLC as the operator of the new feature in Prairie Springs Park. The operators of the newly...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
On Milwaukee

This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wallen adds second Milwaukee concert, a first for Brewers stadium act

Morgan Wallen was already set to headline one of Milwaukee’s biggest concerts in 2023. Now he’s doing two of them. On Monday night, the country star announced 14 additional shows for his “One Night at a Time” world tour, which first had been announced Dec. 1. The North American leg will still start in Milwaukee at American Family Field, except now the tour kickoff is a newly added show on April 14.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire near 37th and Mount Vernon

MILWAUKEE - A fire engulfs a home near 37th and Mount Vernon on Sunday morning, Dec. 4. FOX6 News crew could see the flames from a mile away and saw nearby homes melted from the heat. As part of the response, firefighters from West Allis and Wauwatosa joined the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI

