Drovers Blaze UNT-Dallas to Extend Streak to Nine
CHICKASHA, Okla. – Thursday evening, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (9-0, 4-0 SAC) earned their ninth win in a row with a 70-65 performance against University of North Texas - Dallas (5-2, 3-2 SAC). So far this season, the Drovers have been dominant, winning by an...
UNT-Dallas Uses Late Free-Throws to Shock the Drovers
CHICKASHA, Okla. – Saturday afternoon, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (5-4, 3-1 SAC) was dealt their first loss in conference-play, with a 101-104 performance against University of North Texas – Dallas (5-3, 3-2 SAC). Both offenses caught fire early and neither team ever cooled off....
