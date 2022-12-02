Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Says It Is Very Important For WWE To Protect Roman Reigns, Whether The Rock Should Dethrone Reigns
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke on a number of hot-button wrestling topics, most notably how he feels about WWE’s top champion Roman Reigns, whether he would have The Rock dethrone the Tribal Chief, and how important it is for WWE to protect Reigns after years of building him up. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingrumors.net
….What? Former WWE Writer Reveals Bizarre Ideas That Didn’t Make It Very Far
It would be an idea. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestling story and some of them can be issues fans can relate to. At the same time though, there are some stories that are a little bit more outside of reality, as you would not be likely to see them take place in most people’s lives. Now we are hearing about some pitched ideas in WWE that would fit either list.
wrestlingrumors.net
HIM? WWE Discusses Possible Men’s Royal Rumble Winner (And It’s A Big One)
That would be different. We are coming up on the end of the year and that means it is time to start getting ready for the Road To WrestleMania. In this case that means we are going to be in search of the next challenger to Roman Reigns, who could be crowned in the men’s Royal Rumble. That is a big spot to fill and now we might know who could be getting the win to set up WrestleMania.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Numbers Don’t Lie: Detailed Look At The Business Side Of WWE Survivor Series 2022
The numbers don’t lie. Last weekend, WWE presented its annual Survivor Series event, though this year’s edition was more than a little different. Instead of the usual elimination matches, WWE centered the show around a pair of WarGames matches, with the men and women both getting a chance. That is quite the twist, but things seem to have gone well, at least based on the numbers.
itrwrestling.com
Dave Meltzer WWE Survivor Series 2022 Ratings Revealed
At WWE Survivor Series 2022, WarGames came to the main roster for the first time, and Becky Lynch stepped back into the ring for the first time in four months. But what did Dave Meltzer make of the action?. Survivor Series opened with the women’s WarGames Match which featured the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
wrestlingrumors.net
Perfect Timing: AEW’s Saraya Undergoes Ironic Surgery
Now that’s irony. Wrestlers have a tough time with their in-ring careers as they can get rather banged up from one match after another. Those things can lead to a variety of health issues which can shorten the wrestlers’ careers. At the same time though, there are other medical issues that can come up which have nothing to do with what happens in the ring. Those situations can be quite problematic as well, and now an AEW star is dealing with such an issue.
wrestlingrumors.net
Well Who Hasn’t: How Vince McMahon Spent $30,000 On Worms
That’s a lot of money. WWE has long since been the world’s biggest and most dominant wrestling promotion. The company has more money than it knows what to do with, which has led to some questionable spending choices before. Some of these are absolutely bizarre but now we might have the most out there decision that wound up costing WWE tens of thousands of dollars.
October 24, 2005 Observer Newsletter: WWE changes course with Jim Ross angle, Ultimate Warrior origins
WWE changes course with Jim Ross angle, a clarification of how Ultimate Warrior entered pro wrestling, and more.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With This WWE Star
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.
nodq.com
William Regal reportedly “finalizing a new deal” to make his WWE return
As previously noted, it’s believed that William Regal was written off AEW television and will be returning to WWE in the near future. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the following update regarding Regal…. “PWInsider.com is told that he is finalizing a new deal with WWE and is currently expected...
wrestlingrumors.net
That’s Power: Interesting Note On Roman Reigns Working With Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn
That is some serious praise. There is no one in WWE on the level of Roman Reigns at the moment and that has been the case for a very long time now. Reigns has been the Universal Champion for nearly two and a half years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. It means a lot to be involved with Reigns at the moment, which means a lot for two current WWE stars.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For In-Ring Return
With all of the returns that have been taking place over the last few months you never know who you might see in the ring and it looks one WWE star was close to lacing up the boots once again. Fightful Select reports that originally there was a dark match...
PWMania
Big Reveal Planned for New WWE Tag Team Title Belts for The Usos
According to reports, new WWE Tag Team Title belts are in the works. WWE Tag Team Champions Forever The Usos recently passed the 500-day mark in their SmackDown Tag Team Title reign, and now multiple sources are claiming that the brothers will be getting new belts soon. It was rumored...
wrestlingrumors.net
He Wants Next: 25 Year Old NXT Phenom Wants To Face Roman Reigns, Many More
He has some options. There are all kinds of stars in WWE’s developmental system and some of them are among the best wrestlers around today. It means a lot for one of them to move up the ladder, You can tell that some of the NXT stars are all but destined to become main roster stars as well and now one of them has set his signs on some rather top level opponents.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Recalls Heartwarming ‘WrestleMania Moment’ With Kevin Owens
Current AEW star Tony Nese his ‘WrestleMania moment’ that us at home never got to see. Nese wrestled Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship on the WrestleMania 35 pre-show back in 2019. Nese captured the championship from Murphy in his hometown, but he had some issues with how...
Comments / 0