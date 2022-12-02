Windy Weather Likely On Friday, Before A Cold Front Arrives

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - A little drizzle is possible on Friday before another cold front arrives.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Very windy weather is likely Friday morning through midday as a powerful storm system brings a cold front into the region later Friday night. After highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, blustery weather returns Saturday with increasing shower chances for part of the state Sunday.

Relatively moist air is moving across northeast Texas into southeastern Oklahoma on Friday morning. A few areas of sprinkles, small showers, and some drizzle will remain in the early morning hours. Strong south winds have persisted and continue Friday morning as a powerful storm system advances near the central plains. A strong low-level jet is also contributing to southwest winds from 25 to 45 mph. A wind advisory will be under this morning through midday for most of the area before a strong cold front arrives this evening. As the front quickly moves across the area, a small window for showers will exist. As the front passes your area on Friday night, very strong northwest winds from 30 to 45 mph may briefly occur behind the boundary before decreasing to 15 and 25 mph through Saturday morning. By afternoon winds will be much lower in speeds. The front is expected to lift northward Sunday with a chance for some showers near or south of the metro through the morning and early afternoon. Another powerful upper-level system will influence the area early next week with gusty south winds and highs nearing 70 Monday. A few scattered showers or storms will remain near and east of the region Monday before another strong cold front arrives Tuesday with blustery and cool weather.

Temps will move up today despite mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s for the metro, with locations west nearing the lower 70s where more sunshine is expected. Saturday morning lows drop into the mid-30s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s north and lower 50s south. Sunday afternoon highs should reach the lower to mid-50s and Monday nearing 70 before additional chilly weather returns next week.

The potential for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm returns Monday evening into Tuesday morning before a strong cold front arrives. A surface area of low pressure combined with a strong upper-level disturbance to our north will bring low level moisture northward into the state Monday. Surface instability will initially be lacking. Some increasing instability is possible Monday evening across far southeastern to east-central Oklahoma. Current parameters do not support mentions of severe weather.

