The tale of Sophia RosingAdrian HolmanLexington, KY
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
Transfer Portal Targets: Kentucky Offers Vanderbilt RB Davis, Alabama CB Jackson
The transfer portal is officially open. As of 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 5, eight Kentucky Wildcats have entered the portal, which is open for the next 45 days, closing on Jan. 18, 2023. Kentucky — like over a hundred other teams in FBS —will see mass exodus as players search for new homes. ...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations
Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
Louisville Names Deion Branch as Interim Head Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the departure of head coach Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville announced Monday that Deion Branch will serve as interim head coach of the Cardinals. Louisville athletic director Josh Heird made the announcement just hours after news broke that Satterfield would be leaving for the vacant...
College Basketball World Is Shocked By Louisville's Record
There's no joy in Louisville these days when it comes to the Cardinals' men's basketball program. Louisville lost 80-53 to Miami today at home to fall to 0-8 on the season. After losing three "buy" games to open the season, the Cardinals have now dropped five in a row to four Power 5 opponents and Cincinnati out of the AAC.
aseaofblue.com
Monday Headlines: UK in the new CBB rankings, including first edition of NET
The latest AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Top 25 Poll both have the Kentucky Wildcats checking in at No. 16 overall. The ESPN BPI has Kentucky up to No. 5. However, the new ESPN Power Rankings (only 16 teams) do not include the Wildcats but did have them listed as ‘In the waiting room’ with this blurb from Jeff Borzello.
Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed
The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season. The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm addresses speculation regarding Louisville vacancy
Jeff Brohm was once again asked about the Louisville job. Brohm revealed that he knows just as much about it as the next guy. The question about it was asked at Monday’s press conference following the news that Purdue will head to the Citrus Bowl to face LSU. Brohm was asked about the Louisville job because former HC Scott Satterfield is now at Cincinnati.
Louisville basketball gets slapped in the face with brutal NET rankings spot
Not that the Louisville Cardinals needed a reminder of how bad the season is going for them, but the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball campaign has just been released and Louisville basketball doesn’t look so good in it. per Brett Dawson of Courier Journal Sports.
College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season. The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss. Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now. Should...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-53 Loss vs. Miami
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Mike James and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield said after their loss to the Hurricanes:
aseaofblue.com
Music City Bowl creates scheduling nightmare for UK vs. UofL, but was there a better option?
On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Kentucky Wildcats will travel to Nashville to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve. There is only one big problem with that scenario...the kickoff is at the same time as the UK vs. Louisville Cardinals basketball game at Rupp Arena.
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari suggests he has found his backup center
The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a big win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday after struggling in their other two big matchups against Michigan State and Gonzaga. At the beginning of the season, true freshman Ugonna Onyenso was making a big impact for the Cats when Oscar Tshiebwe was out due to injury. Onyenso recorded six points, four rebounds and four blocks against Howard in the season opener.
Michigan Basketball: Gut reactions from loss to Kentucky
Michigan basketball lost another winnable game against Kentucky on Sunday and here are the highlights as well as gut reactions. It feels a little like a broken record but there were some positive moments for Michigan basketball against 19th-ranked Kentucky. However, there weren’t enough and the Wolverines dropped a winnable game by a score of 73-69.
aseaofblue.com
Iowa will be without starting QB in Music City Bowl
Earlier today, it was announced that the Kentucky Wildcats would head to Nashville on New Year's Eve for a date with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In what will be a rematch of last season's Citrus Bowl, it was announced today that the Hawkeyes will be without their starting quarterback, Spencer Petras, in this year's matchup, according to head coach Kirk Ferentz.
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY December 2022
Kentucky State Senator Ralph Alvarado is resigning his seat in the Kentucky senate to accept an appointment as Tennessee’s new health commissioner. Per Kentucky law, vacancies in the General Assembly are filled with a special election. The date for a special election is set by the presiding officer or by the governor if the legislature is not in session.
hhsjournalism.com
Undefeated success: HHS boys’ basketball team starts their season off undefeated
This year the HHS boys’ basketball team starts their season off strong with a record of 3-0, playing Scott High School, Boone County, and Tates Creek High school. With the first game away, the boys managed to gain a victory with a score of 102-75. The team was led...
fox56news.com
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
wymt.com
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
