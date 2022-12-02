ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations

Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Names Deion Branch as Interim Head Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the departure of head coach Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville announced Monday that Deion Branch will serve as interim head coach of the Cardinals. Louisville athletic director Josh Heird made the announcement just hours after news broke that Satterfield would be leaving for the vacant...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Is Shocked By Louisville's Record

There's no joy in Louisville these days when it comes to the Cardinals' men's basketball program. Louisville lost 80-53 to Miami today at home to fall to 0-8 on the season. After losing three "buy" games to open the season, the Cardinals have now dropped five in a row to four Power 5 opponents and Cincinnati out of the AAC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Monday Headlines: UK in the new CBB rankings, including first edition of NET

The latest AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Top 25 Poll both have the Kentucky Wildcats checking in at No. 16 overall. The ESPN BPI has Kentucky up to No. 5. However, the new ESPN Power Rankings (only 16 teams) do not include the Wildcats but did have them listed as ‘In the waiting room’ with this blurb from Jeff Borzello.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed

The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season.  The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm addresses speculation regarding Louisville vacancy

Jeff Brohm was once again asked about the Louisville job. Brohm revealed that he knows just as much about it as the next guy. The question about it was asked at Monday’s press conference following the news that Purdue will head to the Citrus Bowl to face LSU. Brohm was asked about the Louisville job because former HC Scott Satterfield is now at Cincinnati.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired

It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season. The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss. Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now. Should...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari suggests he has found his backup center

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a big win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday after struggling in their other two big matchups against Michigan State and Gonzaga. At the beginning of the season, true freshman Ugonna Onyenso was making a big impact for the Cats when Oscar Tshiebwe was out due to injury. Onyenso recorded six points, four rebounds and four blocks against Howard in the season opener.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Gut reactions from loss to Kentucky

Michigan basketball lost another winnable game against Kentucky on Sunday and here are the highlights as well as gut reactions. It feels a little like a broken record but there were some positive moments for Michigan basketball against 19th-ranked Kentucky. However, there weren’t enough and the Wolverines dropped a winnable game by a score of 73-69.
ANN ARBOR, MI
aseaofblue.com

Iowa will be without starting QB in Music City Bowl

Earlier today, it was announced that the Kentucky Wildcats would head to Nashville on New Year's Eve for a date with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In what will be a rematch of last season's Citrus Bowl, it was announced today that the Hawkeyes will be without their starting quarterback, Spencer Petras, in this year's matchup, according to head coach Kirk Ferentz.
IOWA CITY, IA
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY December 2022

Kentucky State Senator Ralph Alvarado is resigning his seat in the Kentucky senate to accept an appointment as Tennessee’s new health commissioner. Per Kentucky law, vacancies in the General Assembly are filled with a special election. The date for a special election is set by the presiding officer or by the governor if the legislature is not in session.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy