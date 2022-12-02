Read full article on original website
Jr High Basketball – Salem & Centralia Earn Wins, OBC Tournament Opens Up, Indian Eagles Win
Salem & Centralia Each Win Setting Up Huge Matchup Wednesday. Franklin Park improved to 13-4 on the season with a road win at Carlyle 45-29 leading 22-7 at the halftime break. 10 Bobcats out of the 11 dressed scored led by Trey Clark with 13 and Caeden Miraglia added 6. The Bobcats will host Centralia Wednesday in a showdown.
Blue Devils Split Weekend Games, Blue Angels Drop 2
The KC Blue Devils knocked off Lake Land College on Saturday afternoon in Centralia winning 92-85. Emanuel Propsere led KC with 19, Caleb Jenkins added 17 with 15 each from Jylen Petty and Jhei-R Jones. Zavian Jackson finished with 14. Uassen Hussein led the Lakers with 25 and Dailliss Cox added 22.
Salem 4th Grade Splits Games On Saturday
The Salem 4th Grade Bobcats hosted Centralia and Neoga on Saturday. Salem fell to Centralia 59 to 26. EJ Wolfe lead with 17 points and 3 rebounds. Lewis Eddy added 5 points with 3 rebounds. In their second game Salem beat Neoga 42 to 7. EJ Wolfe lead with 28...
Hunters Perfect 300 Leads Salem To Abe Lincoln Title
The Wildcat boys won the Abe Lincoln Bowling Tournament in Springfield. The Wildcats were led by Charlie Hunter who shot a 300 game and averaged 242 for the day. Dominick Winkler had high games of 279 and 266, Kannon King shot 2677 and 233, Nick Gregg 247 and 233 and Colton Shoemakers two highest games were 223 and 216.
Wildcats, Centralia & SC Take To the Courts Tonight
The Salem Wildcats return to action tonight with a 1-4 record as they travel to 5-1 Mascoutah. Salem is coming off 3 straight losses including a 69-41 loss at Mt Vernon on Saturday. The Indians are coming off a 49-42 win over Effingham Saturday. Game time at 7:30 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
Wildcats Drop 3rd Straight Falling To Mt Vernon Saturday
The Salem Wildcats dropped to 1-4 on the year with a loss Saturday at the Southern Illinois Shootout in Mt Vernon to the host Rams 69-41. Salem trailed 39-16 at the halftime break, but came out in the 3rd quarter and outscored Mt Vernon 20-12 before the Rams pulled away in the 4th. Connor Tennyson led Salem with 17. Navontae Nesbit scored 18 for the Rams and was named MVP of the game. RJ King had 16. Rolen Adams had 6 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Rams. Salem returns to action tomorrow night at Mascoutah before heading to Columbia on Friday.
2022 12/08 – Martha Jane Tate
Martha Jane Tate, 91, of Odin passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1931, the daughter of Ora and Bernice (Moyer) Tate in Odin. Survivors include her sister-in-law Ann Tate of Centralia; nieces and nephews Rhonda Brown of Carmi, Ken Pitts of Odin, Tom (Ginger) Tate of Opelika, Alabama, Brenda Stanford of Flora, Marty (Gail) Pitts of Alma, Mary(Brad) Brimberry of Alma, Julia (Loren) Clark of Centralia, Susan (Steve) Spinner of Centralia, Terri (Donald) Beer of Centralia, Steve (Nita) Pitts of Salem, Barbara (Tony) Wimberly of Kinmundy, Randy (Barbie) Pitts Centralia, Lori (Clay) Thompson of Centralia, Kevin (Sandra) Tate of Centralia, Kim (Ian) Kapczynski of Cullman, Alabama, Bill (Beth) Tate of Centralia, and Amanda (Justin) Draper of Salem; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
2022 12/9 – Kenny Hogan
Kenny Hogan, age 71 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
Salem Bryan-Bennett Library to hold reception for those 55 and over
The Bryan-Bennett Library in Salem will hold a reception for patrons age 55 and older at the Bryan Bennett Library at one this Thursday afternoon. A jazz combo of musicians will play jazz selections from the 50s, 60s, and 70s from composers such as Woody Herman and Duke Ellington. Musicians will be Tom Baker from Salem on trumpet, William Reynolds from Mt. Vernon on trombone, Don Gramlick from Centralia on drums, Cliff Jourdan from Vandalia on bass, and Dennis Lading from Effingham on keyboard.
No injuries after fiery I-57 crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – No injuries were reported after a fiery crash Sunday on Interstate 57. It happened a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. in a construction zone near the Benton exits. Illinois State Police say a northbound vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control...
Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022
A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Centralia Cultural Society 62nd Holiday Festival Concert returns ‘home’
The Centralia Cultural Society’s 62nd Holiday Festival Concert returned home to where it started from at the former Centralia High School Auditorium for the first time since the high school left its Third Street campus in 2006. The Centralia Philharmonic Orchestra, Centralia Choral Society, Kaskaskia College Concert Choir, Actors...
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
Salem Christmas weekend draws big crowds
A weekend of Christmas activities drew big crowds in Salem. The activities began with a Christmas carnival at the Salem Community Activity Center on Friday night that drew an estimated 300 people, much higher than last year. A big crowd was on hand Saturday to welcome Santa and to light...
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash
Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
Police Beat for Thursday, December 1st, 2022
A 16-year-old rural Iuka female juvenile has been sent to One Hope United following an incident at her home Wednesday night where she allegedly threatened family members with a knife and later fought with police trying to take her into custody. She was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated assault, domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest. No injuries were reported.
