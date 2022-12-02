The Salem Wildcats dropped to 1-4 on the year with a loss Saturday at the Southern Illinois Shootout in Mt Vernon to the host Rams 69-41. Salem trailed 39-16 at the halftime break, but came out in the 3rd quarter and outscored Mt Vernon 20-12 before the Rams pulled away in the 4th. Connor Tennyson led Salem with 17. Navontae Nesbit scored 18 for the Rams and was named MVP of the game. RJ King had 16. Rolen Adams had 6 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Rams. Salem returns to action tomorrow night at Mascoutah before heading to Columbia on Friday.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO