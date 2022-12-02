Read full article on original website
Awards This Week 12/5-12/9
Austin Peay State University redshirt sophomore guard Sean Durugordon was named the ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week. Durugordon, a Harlem, New York, native, averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last week against Western Kentucky and Tennessee State. He recorded eight points, seven rebounds and two assists, Nov. 30, in a one-point loss to the Hilltoppers in the Winfield Dunn Center. Durugordon posted career-highs in points (24), minutes (40), field goals made (9), and steals (2) and tied a career-high with three assists, Dec. 3, in the Governors’ 77-61 win at home against Tennessee State. He also tallied six boards and a block against the Tigers. Durugordon ranks 10th in the ASUN in 3-point attempts (45).
Joshua J. De’Bi
(38, Oak Grove) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Rain possible every day this week
Rain is the name of the game this week for the entire region, especially for western Kentucky, as much-needed rain is set to fall. During the weekly weather call with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Hydrologist Mary Lamm says this will be very beneficial rain, since the area has been under some level of drought since September, and most places could see up to three inches or rain.
The Vanderbilt Meladores
Pitch Perfect fans rejoice! Vanderbilt University’s internationally recognized acapella group The Melodores is coming to the Alhambra Theatre just in time for the holidays. Awarded champions on NBC’s The Sing Off!, the musical force will be covering all your favorites from today’s top pop chart to holiday, R&B, rock, country, and more.
Eric Spike Fitzpatrick
(51, Oak Grove) There will be no services. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway crash
A woman was flown to a hospital in Nashville following a crash on the Edward Breathitt Parkway Saturday. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Stephanie Bumgarner of Clarksville was heading northbound on the parkway near the 8 mile marker, heading straight. A witness told deputies that another vehicle cut her off, and she swerved to avoid a collision.
Janet Scroggins Holmes
Private memorial services for 71 year old Janet Scroggins Holmes of Benton, KY will be held at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
Threats cancel Bowling Green Christmas parade
A Christmas parade planned for yesterday in Bowling Green was canceled following threats directed at protesters at an Emmett Till rally. The Jaycees Christmas Parade in Bowling Green was canceled out of caution, as multiple protests were planned to demand justice for Till, the 14-year old Black teenager who was brutally beaten and shot in 1955 after a white woman alleged he whistled at her and touched her.
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
Trenton, Guthrie among towns hosting Christmas parades Saturday
There were plenty of Christmastime activities in the region Saturday, including parades in Guthrie, Trenton and Cadiz. Guthrie’s parade went first Saturday morning and was followed by prize drawings, food and other festivities downtown. Kenneth Bates, who hosts Fellowship and Love Sunday mornings on WHOP, was the Guthrie grand...
Hopkinsville hosts tree-lighting, parade this weekend
It’ll be a big weekend for Christmas festivities in Hopkinsville, with the tree-lighting Friday night and the parade Saturday evening. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman reminds that 11-year old Zach Boyd will be the switch-flipper for the tree-lighting Friday night at 6 on Founders Square. Toby Hudson...
Clarksville police investigating Riverside Drive shooting
Clarksville police are investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning at a North Riverside Drive location. A news release says it happened just before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near Casa Blanca and the victim was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital. Their status is unknown and no...
Details released in I-24 single-vehicle crash
A Clarksville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies responded to the exit ramp from the Pennryile Parkway onto I-24 and investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Randell Salyers of Clarksville had left the road way while exiting the Parkway to get onto I-24. The vehicle traveled off the left of the ramp and went through the grass median before hitting a ravine and overturning multiple times.
Man injured in construction accident at Cadiz farmers market
A construction worker was seriously injured and flown to a Nashville hospital after the wooden frame of a roof being built over the Cadiz Farmers Market collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency personnel on scene said he was the only injury and he was flown to Skyline Medical Center. It’s the second...
Zach Boyd to flip the switch for Hopkinsville Christmas tree lighting
Zach Boyd, a local 11-year-old battling cancer, will be the one to flip the switch on the Hopkinsville Christmas tree Friday night to officially kick-off the holidays. According to a news release, Zach was the overwhelming choice to light the tree through the nomination call sent out by the Parks and Recreation Department on social media. Diagnosed with osteosarcoma in March, Boyd has shown true fighting spirit during his many treatments, exemplifying the meaning of the spirit of Christmas.
Man accused of assaulting woman with handgun
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for felony assault and wanton endangerment after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Monday night with a handgun. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 45-year old Carlos Hatcher of Hopkinsville says he was in an altercation with the victim over text messages at a home on Camilla Drive when he allegedly struck her with the loaded handgun and then held the gun to her body.
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
Man arrested on nine warrants following traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday night led to the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on nine outstanding warrants. The Hopkinsville police report says 34-year old Andraous Moore of Hopkinsville pulled into the Rodeway Inn parking lot at a high rate of speed and when he noticed officers, he sped up and cut across the lot and crossed Fort Campbell Boulevard before stopping in the lot of Harbor Freight.
Potter enters guilty plea to wanton endangerment
A Hopkinsville man originally indicted for assault entered a guilty plea in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning. Carlos Potter entered a guilty plea to first-degree wanton endangerment, amended down from first-degree assault, with Judge Andrew Self saying it comes with a recommend sentence of three-years with the Commonwealth neutral on probation.
Streets to close for Hopkinsville Christmas parade Saturday
Streets in downtown Hopkinsville will be closing this weekend to make way for the Hopkinsville Electric System night-time Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Glass Avenue and make its way south on Main Street. Glass Avenue will be blocked from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All side streets on Glass Avenue from North Drive to Main Street will be blocked along with all side streets on Main Street from Glass Avenue to 14th Street will be blocked from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
