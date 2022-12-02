Read full article on original website
Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement scored a hat trick to lead Portugal over Switzerland 6-1 and into the World Cup quarterfinals
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world’s first quarterfinalist. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time. The Moroccans were playing in only their second knockout game at a World Cup, an event which is being held in the Middle East for the first time in its nearly 100-year history. “Right now is a special moment for all Africa, for all the Arab countries, for all the Muslims around this world,” Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi said. “You try to make them happy, try to make ourselves happy. And I think it goes quite well.”
Ramos hits hat-trick as Portugal thrash Switzerland 6-1 after Ronaldo dropped
Gonçalo Ramos scored a hat-trick after being selected ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1 to set up a World Cup quarter-final against Morocco
80 years since daring 'cockleshell' raid on Nazi ships in France
France marks next week the 80th anniversary of a daring World War II raid by British Royal Marines, who slipped past German patrols up the Gironde estuary to mine crucial supply ships. Although "the Germans were everywhere", it had been "unthinkable" for them that the Allies would even attempt such a raid, he adds.
2022 World Cup, Day 16, Round of 16: Japan vs. Croatia; Brazil vs. South Korea
Half of the quarterfinals are set, with France, England, Argentina, and the Netherlands all avoiding any sort of a shock upset and booking their place in the last couple days. Two more heavyweights are in action today, including the runners-up from four years ago, Croatia, and one of the perennial favorites, Brazil.
World Cup Recaps: England vs Senegal | Three Lions mightier than Lions of Teranga
After blowing both hot and cold in the group stages, England revved into gear last night and beat Senegal 3-0 at a canter. The Three Lions had to go through a period of looking lost on the ball and then withstood some pressure from the Lions of Teranga before two precision counter-attacks led by young midfielder Jude Bellingham saw them go into the break two up, and then make it three soon after the half to end the game as a contest.
Three February Fixture Changes for the Reds
Three of Liverpool’s February matches will be shown on Sky, and have thus been rescheduled — including the derby match:. Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13th, 8:00PM GMT/3:00PM EST. Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18th, 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST. Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February...
Croatia survive on penalties, Brazil dazzle with a bit of jogo bonito
Three of the four quarterfinal matchups at the 2022 World Cup are now set, and the wait for a knockout round shock goes on. As much as the group stage matches produced all sorts of drama and surprise results, the Round of 16 has gone completely to form so far, with all the favorites winning, and most winning rather easily.
Olivier Giroud sets new national goals record as France dispatch Poland in Round of 16
When France won the last World Cup, in 2018, they did so without their starting center forward, Olivier Giroud taking a single shot on target, let alone score a goal. It was one of the more instructive examples of how football is a team game, and goals don’t necessarily define an individual performance or determine your worth to the team, even if you’re a striker.
World Cup Open Thread - Round of 16 Day Two
Tottenham Hotspur will be well represented in today’s action at the FIFA World Cup. While the first day of the Round of 16 went the way of chalk despite some late heroics needed from Emi Martinez to get Argentina over the hump, we might get some more drama in day two. Let’s recap where we’re at going into today’s action.
Tuesday December 6th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
On This Day (6 December 1930): Six-goal Sunderland stun Liverpool in the fog!
The 1930-31 English domestic league season was barely memorable for Sunderland fans. The team were struggling in the first division, despite scoring an abundance of goals - with 174 goals scored in the 42 games they gave a good account of themselves. Thankfully their respite came in the form of...
Big boys Netherlands, Argentina big-boy wannabes USA, Australia in Round of 16
Saturday was another day where I had to contend with the challenge of experiencing football on the radio while driving around the Wild Wild West, but that did give me a chance to listen to a bit more post-match coverage and reaction than I normally would’ve, which was quite instructive (and quickly quite exasperating) after the USA’s 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands.
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 2
Here’s the thing about the World Cup: eventually, most Tottenham Hotspur players will go home as not-winners. That’s the case for Son Heung-Min today, whose Korea side fell to a clinical Brazil 4-1. But he got a big hug before and after the match from Brazil forward Richarlison, and it was pretty easy to see the affection the two have for each other.
Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
Everton News: U18’s win, Amokachi remembers, Tyrer update and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest.
Liverpool Contact UEFA After Receiving Reduced Madrid Ticket Allotment
Ongoing construction at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu continues to limit capacity at the home of the La Liga giants, but Liverpool today were surprised to receive just 60% of their expected allotment for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. As a result of receiving...
RRP: AMAD Weekend for Mackems - A bit Sunderland AFC 3-0 Millwall Reaction!
AMAD LAD WE LOVE YOU - Ah man he’s too good isn’t he. Pritch got to stick the boot in for his beloved West Ham and made it absolutely clear that he does indeed hate Millwall, just lucky they don’t care…. Simms strikes again - a few...
