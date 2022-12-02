Shane Beamer will be looking for a new South Carolina offensive coordinator after Marcus Satterfield left to rejoin his old friend Matt Rhule at Nebraska in the same role. Driving up toward Clemson the week of the regular-season finale, Beamer had a pretty good idea he might have to make a new hire when an alert about Nebraska hiring Matt Rhule popped up on his phone. Rhule and Satterfield had previously worked together at four different stops: Western Carolina (2005), Temple (2013-15), Baylor (2018-19) and the Carolina Panthers (2020).

LINCOLN, NE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO