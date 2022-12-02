Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Rumors swirling around possible offensive line coach
The Nebraska football team is slowly and surely getting its staff put together. It’s likely that Matt Rhule is actually taking a bit too long for some people. Especially since the transfer portal officially opened Monday and things started moving hot and heavy rather quickly. Of course, it’s possible...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town
Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Matt Rhule all over, big hoops Sunday, more
It was a very big weekend for Nebraska Cornhuskers athletics and it certainly seems it was nothing but a steady stream of W’s in basically any sport that saw any action at all. “Action” in this regard doesn’t even really mean games. Though teams that had games were quite successful.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska OL heads for transfer portal after 3 seasons with Huskers
Another Nebraska player entered the transfer portal on Monday. Alex Conn is the latest player to do so after Matt Rhule’s hiring. Conn was a former 3-star OL from the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite. Conn did not play in a single game for Nebraska and has three years of eligibility left.
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
The Nebraska City News Press
Ruhle Your Reactions
If the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhusker football taught us anything, it was to be cautious. Last week, Nebraska hired its 31st Head Coach in Matt Ruhle. And my advice would be to heed the lessons of the past. Be cautious. Not cautiously optimistic. Just cautious…about the new assistant coach hires, about the transfer portal and high school recruiting, about the spring football season and the spring football game, and about any articles indicating anything about the team, especially if its overly positive.
kmaland.com
Creighton drops 14 spots in latest AP rankings
(KMAland) -- Following a loss to Nebraska, Creighton dropped 14 spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings. Iowa State is up three spots to No. 20, Kansas moved up three of their own to No. 6 and Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all received votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below or find the complete rankings linked here.
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from program
Arnold Barnes during a recruiting visit.Photo by(Michael Bruntz/247Sports. Nebraska football lost another player to the transfer portal on Monday. Running back Arnold Barnes decommitted from the program, making the announcement on Twitter.
Corn Nation
Corn Nation
Five Huskers Selected to the AVCA All Region Team
Five Nebraska volleyball players were named to the AVCA North All-Region team. This selection makes them eligible to receive All-American honors, which are announced next week. Madi Kubik, Kaitlyn Hord, Lexi Rodriguez, Whitney Lauenstein and Bekka Allick were each named to the AVCA North All-Region team. This is Hord’s 5th...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball in rush to max out new lineup in hopes of reaching Final Four
One of John Cook’s favorite locker room speeches occurs when only four teams in college volleyball are still practicing for the NCAA Tournament, and Nebraska is one of them. When it’s just 16 teams still left it’s pretty good, too. “It’s a big deal,” the Nebraska coach...
3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
Huskers stun No. 7 Creighton for first win in Omaha since 2004
OMAHA– The players in this game were just toddlers playing ball on a Playskool hoop when last it happened. And no one was expecting it to be any different today than it had been. Well, we shouldn't say no one. They expected it. Nebraska took down No. 7-ranked Creighton...
Takeaways from Nebraska Basketball’s shocking upset over Creighton Bluejays
To say that things have been going smoothly for Nebraska Athletics would not be true. Nebraska fired a football coach who didn’t win and the exit was not pretty. Then there is the Nebraska basketball program which also hired a guy in Fred Hoiberg who was the logical choice given his previous success at Iowa State and his ability to develop players and his clout on the recruiting trail given his former job as head coach of the Bulls. In year 4 coach Hoiberg entered December with a 29-70 overall record. Things have not been going well.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
College Basketball Odds: Nebraska vs. Creighton prediction, odds, pick – 12/4/2022
The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Creighton Bluejays. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nebraska Creighton prediction and pick. The Creighton Bluejays know that the Big East Conference is there for the taking this season. Connecticut looks like the only elite-level challenger the Jays will have to contend with in order to win the conference championship. Villanova looks frail and uncertain in the first year of new coach Kyle Neptune’s tenure after the retirement of Jay Wright. Marquette has had its moments, such as a blowout of Baylor, but the Golden Eagles followed that big win with a homecourt loss to a not-quite-elite Wisconsin squad which has been noticeably inconsistent in the early part of the season. Xavier beat West Virginia but lost to an Indiana team which just got thumped by Rutgers. It really does seem that Creighton and UConn are the class of the Big East, though we obviously need to see what December brings before the meat of the conference season gets going in early January.
1011now.com
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
3 News Now
Taking Down The Terps! Nebraska women's basketball upsets #20 Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team upset 20th ranked Maryland on Sunday afternoon in College Park, 90-67. It's the Huskers' first ever win over the Terrapins in 16 tries. Jaz Shelley scored a game-high 29 points to lead NU.
