The Chilling Story Of Mary Vincent, The Hitchhiking Teen Who Lost Both Her Arms In A Violent Attack
In September 1978, 15-year-old Mary Vincent accepted a ride from a man named Lawrence Singleton — who then kidnapped, raped, and maimed her. Mary Vincent was a 15-year-old runaway heading to visit her grandfather in California when she accepted a ride from a man named Lawrence Singleton in September 1978 — and it changed her life forever.
“Really old” skeletal shipwreck revealed by beach erosion on US island
The skeletal remains of a shipwreck have been unearthed by the shifting tides of an island in the US. The “really old” ship was discovered by 39-year-old Matthew Palka, who found it during an early morning bike ride on the tiny, isolated island of Nantucket, off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.The landscaper stopped for a breather and saw the wooden ribs of the ship exposed by beach erosion.He told the Boston Globe: “I knew it was something big, like it was really old.“The beams were real consistent with the beams we’ve seen at some of the real old houses. It was...
Eating ultraprocessed food could increase dementia risk, study warns
Regularly eating ultraprocessed food as a fifth or more of your daily calorie intake could increase your risk of contracting dementia, a new study has warned. Preserving congitive function may mean doing away with hot dogs, burgers and frozen pizzas, say scientists, who warn the part of your brain that processes information and makes decisions is most acutely impacted by regular consumption of such foods.According to the study published in JAMA Neurology on Monday, people who eat the most ultraprocessed foods have a 28 per cent faster rate of global cognitive decline and a 25 per cent faster rate of...
TikTok banned for Maryland's executive branch by state's governor
The Republican governor announced the decision on Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state.
DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed
Local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania were subpoenaed. The requests are the first known subpoenas by Special counsel Jack Smith.
