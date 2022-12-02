Barbara F. Coble, 94, of Flora passed away peacefully at 11:59 pm, Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Burge House in Flora with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born on May 7, 1928, in Flora, Illinois the daughter of James Russell and Nola Faye (Rose) Corry. She married Leroy W. Coble in Terre Haute, Indiana on July 5, 1946, and they shared 53 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on September 16, 1999. Barbara worked for the City of Flora for several years as a payroll clerk and, also kept the book for her husband’s business Coble Truck and Tractor in Flora. She was a charter member of the Flora Town Clowns, she loved to make stained glass panes, and paint dishware and quilt. Barbara was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Flora.

