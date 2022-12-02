Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem 4th Grade Splits Games On Saturday
The Salem 4th Grade Bobcats hosted Centralia and Neoga on Saturday. Salem fell to Centralia 59 to 26. EJ Wolfe lead with 17 points and 3 rebounds. Lewis Eddy added 5 points with 3 rebounds. In their second game Salem beat Neoga 42 to 7. EJ Wolfe lead with 28...
southernillinoisnow.com
CORLHS Knocks Off Bunker Hill
After having their 4 game winning streak snapped last Thursday at Father McGivney, Christ Our Rock beat Gateway Metro Conference opponent Bunker Hill 58-13. Chloe Carter led all scorers with 14, Lily Wedekemper added 10. The Lady Stallions will open MTC play tonight at Sandoval. The Centralia Annies are at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Blue Devils Split Weekend Games, Blue Angels Drop 2
The KC Blue Devils knocked off Lake Land College on Saturday afternoon in Centralia winning 92-85. Emanuel Propsere led KC with 19, Caleb Jenkins added 17 with 15 each from Jylen Petty and Jhei-R Jones. Zavian Jackson finished with 14. Uassen Hussein led the Lakers with 25 and Dailliss Cox added 22.
southernillinoisnow.com
Hunters Perfect 300 Leads Salem To Abe Lincoln Title
The Wildcat boys won the Abe Lincoln Bowling Tournament in Springfield. The Wildcats were led by Charlie Hunter who shot a 300 game and averaged 242 for the day. Dominick Winkler had high games of 279 and 266, Kannon King shot 2677 and 233, Nick Gregg 247 and 233 and Colton Shoemakers two highest games were 223 and 216.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Drop 3rd Straight Falling To Mt Vernon Saturday
The Salem Wildcats dropped to 1-4 on the year with a loss Saturday at the Southern Illinois Shootout in Mt Vernon to the host Rams 69-41. Salem trailed 39-16 at the halftime break, but came out in the 3rd quarter and outscored Mt Vernon 20-12 before the Rams pulled away in the 4th. Connor Tennyson led Salem with 17. Navontae Nesbit scored 18 for the Rams and was named MVP of the game. RJ King had 16. Rolen Adams had 6 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Rams. Salem returns to action tomorrow night at Mascoutah before heading to Columbia on Friday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats, Centralia & SC Take To the Courts Tonight
The Salem Wildcats return to action tonight with a 1-4 record as they travel to 5-1 Mascoutah. Salem is coming off 3 straight losses including a 69-41 loss at Mt Vernon on Saturday. The Indians are coming off a 49-42 win over Effingham Saturday. Game time at 7:30 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/08 – Martha Jane Tate
Martha Jane Tate, 91, of Odin passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1931, the daughter of Ora and Bernice (Moyer) Tate in Odin. Survivors include her sister-in-law Ann Tate of Centralia; nieces and nephews Rhonda Brown of Carmi, Ken Pitts of Odin, Tom (Ginger) Tate of Opelika, Alabama, Brenda Stanford of Flora, Marty (Gail) Pitts of Alma, Mary(Brad) Brimberry of Alma, Julia (Loren) Clark of Centralia, Susan (Steve) Spinner of Centralia, Terri (Donald) Beer of Centralia, Steve (Nita) Pitts of Salem, Barbara (Tony) Wimberly of Kinmundy, Randy (Barbie) Pitts Centralia, Lori (Clay) Thompson of Centralia, Kevin (Sandra) Tate of Centralia, Kim (Ian) Kapczynski of Cullman, Alabama, Bill (Beth) Tate of Centralia, and Amanda (Justin) Draper of Salem; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Bryan-Bennett Library to hold reception for those 55 and over
The Bryan-Bennett Library in Salem will hold a reception for patrons age 55 and older at the Bryan Bennett Library at one this Thursday afternoon. A jazz combo of musicians will play jazz selections from the 50s, 60s, and 70s from composers such as Woody Herman and Duke Ellington. Musicians will be Tom Baker from Salem on trumpet, William Reynolds from Mt. Vernon on trombone, Don Gramlick from Centralia on drums, Cliff Jourdan from Vandalia on bass, and Dennis Lading from Effingham on keyboard.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/9 – Kenny Hogan
Kenny Hogan, age 71 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/06 – Sandra Gail (Higdon) McGaughy
An Artist has died, Sandra Gail (Higdon) McGaughy, age 61 of Salem, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1960, in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of James and Thelma (Perry) Higdon, her mother survives in Salem. Her family moved to...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/06 – Barbara F. Coble
Barbara F. Coble, 94, of Flora passed away peacefully at 11:59 pm, Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Burge House in Flora with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born on May 7, 1928, in Flora, Illinois the daughter of James Russell and Nola Faye (Rose) Corry. She married Leroy W. Coble in Terre Haute, Indiana on July 5, 1946, and they shared 53 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on September 16, 1999. Barbara worked for the City of Flora for several years as a payroll clerk and, also kept the book for her husband’s business Coble Truck and Tractor in Flora. She was a charter member of the Flora Town Clowns, she loved to make stained glass panes, and paint dishware and quilt. Barbara was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Flora.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Cultural Society 62nd Holiday Festival Concert returns ‘home’
The Centralia Cultural Society’s 62nd Holiday Festival Concert returned home to where it started from at the former Centralia High School Auditorium for the first time since the high school left its Third Street campus in 2006. The Centralia Philharmonic Orchestra, Centralia Choral Society, Kaskaskia College Concert Choir, Actors...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Christmas weekend draws big crowds
A weekend of Christmas activities drew big crowds in Salem. The activities began with a Christmas carnival at the Salem Community Activity Center on Friday night that drew an estimated 300 people, much higher than last year. A big crowd was on hand Saturday to welcome Santa and to light...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/07 – Nona Mabel Eller
Nona Mabel Eller, 98, of Bluford, passed away at 7:35 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Doctor’s Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem. She was born February 29, 1924, in Bluford, the daughter of Thomas Alfred and Katie Leota May (French) Simmons. On May 15, 1942, in Mt. Vernon, she married Lawrence C. Eller, Jr., and he preceded her in death on August 10, 1985.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
southernillinoisnow.com
Holiday Festival Concert Will Be Home for Christmas on December 4th
Sixty-two years ago, the Centralia Township High School auditorium was the first “home” of the Candlelight Christmas Concert. It was called the “Candlelight” concert due to the elementary school students parading down the aisles with battery-powered candles. Now, because City Hope Church has offered the beautifully restored Auditorium to the Centralia Cultural Society, the 62nd Holiday Festival Concert returns “home” for the first time since the high school left their Third Street campus in 2006.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022
A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Vacant Centralia home destroyed by fire
A vacant Centralia home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The home was at 1021 South Elm. Centralia Fire Officials say according to Marion County GIS records, the owner is David Hopper. The northeast corner of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:49...
