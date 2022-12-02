ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Beavers, Ducks announce bowl games

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon State and Oregon football teams have announced their bowl game invitations. The Beavers will face Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. The Ducks will play in the Holiday Bowl and take on North Carolina at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 28.
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe enters transfer portal

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe announced on social media Monday that he has decided to enter the transfer portal. Flowe committed to the University of Oregon in December of 2019, ranked as the #1 outside linebacker in the country according to ESPN. The start to Flowe’s college...
EUGENE, OR
Former Thurston star receiving multiple offers after entering transfer portal

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Former Thurston High School star Grant Starck entered the transfer portal Monday and is already drawing attention from several schools. The former Nevada offensive lineman who was an all-Mountain West honorable mention has said that Monday alone he's received offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, Hawaii, Colorado State, Syracuse, Tulane and Liberty.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Oregon State men fall just short against USC

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon State men's basketball team hit the road to face USC on Sunday. The Beavers controlled the first half, making six 3-pointers and holding a double-digit lead at the break. But the shooting cooled down in the second, with the team making just 8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oregon men lose to UCLA in first Pac-12 road game

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon men’s basketball team got off to a solid start against No. 21 UCLA, leading 27-21 at halftime. The Ducks would keep it close throughout the second half before ultimately falling, 65-56. Quincy Gurrier led the team with 15 points in the losing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Big third quarter fuels Oregon women's victory over Portland

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team scored 33 points in the third quarter, a performance Ducks head coach Kelly Graves called one of the best quarters he’s seen during his Oregon career - all part of a 90-51 victory for the Ducks over the University of Portland on Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon set to face North Carolina in Holiday Bowl

EUGENE, Ore. — The committee has spoken - the College Football Playoff field is set. And all of the bowl game matchups have been decided. Oregon has landed in sunny San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. They'll take on North Carolina on December 28 with the game televised on...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Beavers land in Las Vegas Bowl where they'll face 6-6 Florida

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After a trip to the LA Bowl last season, the Oregon State Beavers are going bowling once again. In a first-time matchup, Oregon State draws Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. This will be another early bowl game for OSU, as they'll play...
CORVALLIS, OR
NBC 16 Toy Drive 2022 runs through December 22

Help make the holidays bright for children in need!. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to any Les Schwab location in Lane, Coos or Douglas counties during the Toy Drive starting December 5; the Toy Drive runs through December 22. Drop off an unwrapped toy at Les Schwab or pick a...
COOS COUNTY, OR
Eugene 4J to present community screening of cyberbullying documentary

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene School District 4J will present a free community screening of a cyberbullying documentary, "The Upstanders". According to a press release by the district, the film "explores all sides of cyberbullying, showing the perspectives of those who bully, their victims, families and the trauma of the bystander."
EUGENE, OR
Gas in Eugene falls more than 30 cents per gallon over past week

EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 31.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.07/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 61.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
EUGENE, OR
EPD's 'Shop with a Cop' event helps 33 Lane County kids

EUGENE, Ore. — On Saturday, the Eugene Police Department, Lane County Sheriff's Office, and Oregon State Police joined up with 33 students from Lane County to shop for gifts and food. Fred Meyer partnered with EPD to organize the event, where children went around picking out gifts for their...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene Police Chief has concerns for Measure 114

EUGENE, Ore. — The controversial Measure 114 is set to go into effect this Thursday. Amidst a flurry of potential lawsuits and a lack of clarity on the process police departments would have to go through to properly implement the bill, the Oregon Department of Justice is asking the State to postpone the measure's implementation.
EUGENE, OR
Where's the bus? LTD announces holiday service hours

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Transit District (LTD) bus schedules for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day have been announced and are posted on the District’s website. Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Regular Saturday service with the final bus trip...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene woman fights off attacker while walking dog

EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a report of a woman who had been attacked by an unknown man while walking with her dog on the sidewalk on W. 18th Avenue. He contacted her at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment...
EUGENE, OR

